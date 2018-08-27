Consolidated Communications Is A Buy

Investment Thesis

Consolidated Communications is expanding through organic growth and the intelligent acquisition of other broadband cable companies. With strong fundamentals, an expanding fiber network, a high well-covered dividend yield. Consolidated Communications is a unique buying opportunity. Quantitatively, my only complaint is that the firm's debt load is bordering on what I would consider being too much. However, the senior notes that the firm has issued impose a limit on the amount of leverage that the firm can use. The limit enforces financially responsible behavior by management and is good news to investors. The firm also still provides a defined pension plan to employees, this could be troublesome, but it appears to be properly funded and could seemingly meet all of its debt obligations at a 6% interest rate.

Qualitatively the firm is following an intelligent plan for long-term growth. As there are two ways, the firm could pursue growth. The firm could try to capture a larger market share in the areas that it currently provides services and or the firm could expand their service area. Both would be a means of broadening the firm’s client base and achieving earnings growth. Currently, the firm has been expanding through acquisition; this is fine assuming that growth through buying existing fiber networks, to add to the firm’s coverage area, is more cost-effective than expanding the firm’s coverage by physically expanding its network. The strategy of acquisition also makes it important to understand the cost and process of laying fiber cable and operating an expanded network, as this shows that Consolidated Communications is pursuing an intelligent strategy for growth.

Qualitative Factors

A 2016 European Study on the cost of installing a fiber optic network in a new rural area provided details on the cost per each new connection obtained by the expanding network. The two biggest factors in determining the cost were the type of equipment that was used in the network and the population density of the area. It was determined that the cost of installing a network in a rural area was about 1838 dollars per new connection, certain assumptions were made about the type of equipment that was used and the population density of the area. There was also an assumption, in the study, that the firm was able to capture 50% of the market share in the area. The assumed market share % is important because surely it is not a realistic assessment to assume that the firm will turn every possible new customer into a new customer even if the area was not previously served by any other broadband service providers. This can help us understand how intelligently Consolidated Communications is going about making acquisitions.

Consolidated Communications disclosed the number of new connections they obtained by purchasing FairPoint. There were about 820,000 new connections from the FairPoint acquisition, and the cost of the acquisition was about 1.35 billion dollars. The cost of the acquisition includes the cost of shares issued as well as funding that was secured through other methods of financing. So a total cost of 1.35 billion divided by 820,000 new connections that resulted from the merger means that management effectively paid $1646 per new connection. This would equate to an 11.6% discount over the cost that was described in the study, showing that management is making intelligent acquisitions. The room for error here is if there is a large difference in cost between installing a new fiber-optic network in Europe vs. the United States, as well as the differences in market share and population density.

It was previously mentioned that some of the senior notes that were issued by the firm carried a leverage restriction attached to them. Well, it works out quite nicely that the senior notes impose a 4.5:1 consolidated leverage ratio limit on the firm, the firm is also sitting at about 4.25:1 leverage. The consolidated leverage ratio restriction means that essentially the firm has a debt ceiling imposed as part of the agreement in issuing the senior notes. This debt ceiling appears to be exactly where I would like it to be and means that the firm is very likely about to start deleveraging their balance sheet.

Quantitative Factors

There is not much noteworthy that is occurring in this section. Both net income and EPS have fluctuated throughout the last ten years. The only noteworthy item on the income statement is that the firm recorded a negative net income and EPS in 2015. The culprit would appear to be interest expense, as the rising interest expense which has increased as the firm has raised its leverage ultimately claimed 89% of operating income in 2015. Currently, interest expense is greater than operating income by more than double. This high level of interest expense seems to leave the firm vulnerable to fluctuations in line items below interest expense on the income statement which may at times cause the firm to have a negative net income. However, the benefit that the firm recorded in its tax reduction appears to have remedied this issue. Again, as previously mentioned there are strong indications that the firm will be lowering its leverage.

Turning to the balance sheet the firm currently has assets in excess of liabilities by 18%. I do not like seeing liabilities in excess of assets, and this is approaching that level. Ideally, I prefer assets to be 50% greater than liabilities. But as previously mentioned there is every indication that the firm will be reducing its total liabilities in years to come. Moving on next to the statement of Cash Flows, net cash provided by operations greatly exceeds dividends paid, this bodes well for dividend coverage. I don’t have much to add in this section. I suppose I could keep reciting numbers off of the firm's financial statements but suffice to say that the firm is well positioned financially. I usually have much more to say when I find things that look wrong.

Recommendation

Overall, Consolidated Communications is a buy. It has recently been expanding through acquisition which appears to be a cost-effective practice. The only real downside here is that the firm currently appears to be pushing the envelope regarding its leverage. However, given that the purpose has been to grow the size of the business along with the indications that the firm is not going to continue to increase its leverage makes Consolidated Communications a buy. The icing on the cake is the 10% dividend yield that the stock offers. An investor in Consolidated Communications can happily collect a well-covered dividend while waiting for the growth that the firm's acquisitions to led to a rise in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.