Gold Miner's ETF: Why I'm Buying

There is no denying that gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)) have been a total and utter catastrophe over the past few weeks. Miners have gone sideways since the start of 2017 and started to break down in July of this year. The bad news is that everyone who bought after March of 2016 is under water. The good news is that we are currently at a serious oversold stage. 'Everyone' is short gold while the bull case is still well and alive. I expect a massive short squeeze from current levels.

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

I think most readers know that I have been a commodity bull for the past few quarters. My biggest holdings are oil companies while I also considered the long GDX trade to be a conviction trade. The problem with gold miners is the effect from a strengthening dollar. Oil did not have this problem because the oil market was, and still is, getting a tailwind from supply worries. The graph below displays three main assets that display what is currently going on. First of all, we see that GDX has gone nowhere since Q1 of 2017. Only short-term swing traders had the possibility to make money. One of the reasons why miners did not break down immediately when gold started to fall in April of this year is the fact that miners did underperform the rally leading up to the April gold peak. However, in the third week of July, miners did breakdown which caused a massive sell-off that pushed GDX down more than 18%.

This has caused net non-commercial gold positions to drop below their 2016 bottom. At this point, non-commercial traders are net short roughly 8,000 contracts. In other words, traders are more bearish than they were in 2016 when the dollar index was above 100 while cyclical commodities like copper were below $2.00.

To me, it is incredibly strange that traders are behaving like we are in the midst of a deflationary cycle. One of the reasons why this is strange is because we are currently in an inflationary upswing.

Core inflation (graph below) is just 0.1 points below 2008 levels after being in a steady upswing since 2017 as I discussed in this article.

The same goes for countries that are a major part of the trade-weighted USD basket. Both Canada and the Euro-Area are currently dealing with strong inflation trends. Note that other key countries like the United-Kingdom and Japan are also seeing an inflation uptrend even though they are not at multi-year highs - yet.

Adding to that, I am convinced that we are going to see even higher inflation as commodities (as displayed by the commodity ETF (GSG) in the graph below) are preparing for the next move higher. In addition to that, we continue to see increasing pressure from a tight labor market and higher wages.

If I am right we might be in for a strong dollar decline as the graph below suggests. Long dollar positions as a percentage of total open interest have hit levels not seen since Q1 of 2016.

What's Next?

Going forward I expect inflation to accelerate further as I already mentioned. Especially oil prices will be a huge factor going forward while economic growth is still high enough to continue its pressure on the tight labor market which will further benefit wage growth. That said, especially the inflation in key 'dollar index basket countries' will cause the pressure on the dollar to rise. I expect the ECB to become more hawkish as inflation continues to rise. Just last week, we got more signs from key players who want the ECB to become more hawkish.

These moves and the fact that the long dollar and short gold trade are massively overcrowded will provide traders with a very interesting buying opportunity at this point.

I believe that the risk/reward for a GDX long position is very attractive at this point. There is just so much negativity priced in. Even if I were a massive gold bear I would advise to stay away to short after the next short squeeze.

I also want to mention again that I use GDX as a trading vehicle because I do not want my macro trade to be depending on the fundamentals of single gold mining stocks. GDX gives investors the chance to trade gold miners without having to pick single gold miners which might be very tricky if you are not a mining expert.

All things considered, I am starting to buy again at current levels. I think the risk/reward is just too interesting to stay away from GDX.

