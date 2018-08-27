National Retail Properties: Checking In With This Top-Shelf 4.3%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT

Shares are not cheap, but also not overvalued yet, in my estimation.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a high-quality REIT holding that investors with an average risk-tolerance might want to consider for their portfolios. National Retail Properties is a well-managed real estate investment trust with a large property portfolio and very solid portfolio stats. Importantly, National Retail Properties has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio, and the real estate investment trust regularly raises its dividend, which points at a rising yield on cost over time. Shares are not cheap, but also not overpriced. An investment in National Retail Properties yields 4.3 percent.

National Retail Properties - A Business Snapshot

National Retail Properties is - by equity value and portfolio size - one of the largest retail-focused commercial property REITs in America. The real estate investment trust currently has an equity value of ~$7 billion. The REIT's real estate portfolio consisted of 2,846 properties at the end of Q2-2018.

Source: National Retail Properties Investor Presentation

National Retail Properties is a well-managed property REIT based on its excellent occupancy rates. Since 2003, the commercial property REIT consistently reported occupancy rates in excess of 96 percent. National Retail Properties’ occupancy rate also beat the industry occupancy rate in each of the last fifteen years by a considerable margin.

Source: National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties has a long-duration lease portfolio with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.5 years. The longer the duration of the lease portfolio, the safer the REIT’s cash flows and shareholders’ dividends.

The majority of National Retail Properties’ leases expire after 2027.

Here's the lease maturity schedule.

Source: National Retail Properties

Balance Sheet

National Retail Properties has a conservative balance with investment-grade credit ratings (BBB+ and Baa1). Common and preferred equity account for ~65 percent of the REIT's capital structure, while debt makes up the rest, ~35 percent.

Source: National Retail Properties

The REIT's leverage stats have remained stable over time, indicating a high-quality balance sheet. Note also that National Retail Properties has access to lots of cash that could be used for acquisitions.

Source: National Retail Properties

Acquisitions have play a major role for the REIT's growth. National Retail Properties regularly adds new properties to its existing real estate platform in order to grow FFO.

Here's an overview of the REIT's past acquisition volumes on an annual basis plus cap rates (the higher the cap rate, the more lucrative the investment).

Source: National Retail Properties

Dividend Stats

National Retail Properties is a high-quality income vehicle largely because of its low AFFO-payout ratio and the REIT’s demonstrated ability to grow its dividend throughout the economic cycle.

As far as the first point is concerned, National Retail Properties has consistently outearned its dividend with funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations. In the last twelve quarters, for instance, National Retail Properties AFFO-payout ratio averaged only 73 percent, leaving plenty of room on the table for dividend growth.

Here are National Retail Properties’ major dividend coverage stats including AFFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

As to the second point, National Retail Properties has consistently raised its dividend since 1990, marking 28 years of consecutive dividend growth for the company. This consistency makes National Retail Properties a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors that want to profit from a rising yield on cost over time. Note that National Retail Properties also lifted its dividend during the last real estate downturn in 2008/9.

Source: National Retail Properties

Guidance And Valuation

National Retail Properties has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $2.66-$2.70/share in 2018. A piece of National Retail Properties’ real estate business costs income investors $46.06 at the time of writing, meaning investors pay ~17.2x 2018e AFFO in order to access the REIT’s dividend stream.

And here’s how National Retail Properties compares against its commercial property REIT peers in terms of P/AFFO-ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a high-quality income vehicle in the commercial property sector, and especially suitable for DGI investors. National Retail Properties has a high-quality, diversified property portfolio with convincing stats including consistently high occupancy rates. In addition, the REIT has a conservative balance sheet and a very high margin of dividend safety, based on its low AFFO-payout history. National Retail Properties has further raised its dividend like clockwork since 1990. Shares are about fairly valued based on AFFO, I would say, and I expect limited upside going forward. However, the dividend and a rising yield on cost are two convincing factors to buy National Retail Properties for a DGI portfolio. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, O, VER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.