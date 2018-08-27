Skechers Should Return Cash To Shareholders

The business fundamentals are solid, the company is growing international sales and investing for the future, this will pay off over time.

One of the most important business books in the United States is “The Outsiders” by William Thorndike. The book tells the story of eight unconventional CEOs who achieved exceptional business success through smart capital allocation. In the book, Thorndike explains how the successful executives thought like investors and made intelligent and opportunistic capital allocation decisions when the timing was right. A lesson in prudent capital allocation is exactly what I think the management at Skechers requires.

Currently, the stock of Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is trading at a massive discount relative to the entire stock market. The company has a P/E ratio of just 16 and nearly 20 percent of the market capitalization is comprised of cash. It is extremely rare to find a company with this much cash in relation to its size, given that the stock market is on the expensive side in historical terms. While company valuation is generally highly subjective, it’s hard to look at Skechers’ market cap and conclude that it’s not on the low side. Some of the reasons for the company’s conservative balance sheet are completely understandable:

Inventories : The footwear business is a challenging one. Companies in this sector are, unfortunately required to hold mass amounts of inventory as they need to offer a range of styles and sizes to consumers. This is quite capital intensive.

: The footwear business is a challenging one. Companies in this sector are, unfortunately required to hold mass amounts of inventory as they need to offer a range of styles and sizes to consumers. This is quite capital intensive. International expansion : Skechers has been entering new markets and is clearly focused on keeping some cash in hand to ensure that it can comfortably enter new markets.

: Skechers has been entering new markets and is clearly focused on keeping some cash in hand to ensure that it can comfortably enter new markets. Tax reform in the United States: Which meant that the company took a GAAP accounting loss (once off). This lowered the company’s cash balance. Management may have wanted to be on the safe side.

However, the company currently sites with over $850 million dollars of cash while the stock is languishing the broader index. It is a certainty that management could deploy some of this excess capital to repurchasing shares at the current level, without affecting the financial health of the company whatsoever. It is true that management has already announced a $150 million dollar sharer repurchase. However, this is clearly not enough nor has the management been aggressive enough. The company bought back only $15 million dollars of stock in the past quarter, which is a drop in the ocean compared to the company’s valuation.

At these levels, management should unquestionably be repurchasing at least 400-500 million dollars of stock and quickly- while the share price remains depressed. By repurchasing this amount of stock, the company would still be able to maintain a very strong cash position. This would leave them more than comfortable if the world was suddenly to go into a recession. Take a look at the company’s balance sheet to see what I mean:

The Skechers balance sheet, way too conservative for me (Source Skechers 10k)

The company could easily borrow money if it required. While I don’t believe taking on much debt at this point is required, if Skechers could position itself to become cash neutral over time the company could consider utilizing a conservative amount of debt to manage the business. This would in no way jeopardize the business over the long run. The business generates very strong cash flow and borrowing small amounts of money would in no way be overburdening.

Statement of Cash flows shows Skechers has strong cash flow generation (Skechers 10k)

What about a dividend?

Clearly, with the excess cash flow that the company generates, it would also be possible for management to consider paying a dividend. I believe that there is no need for the company to do this. There are a number of reasons why share repurchases make much more sense than the company paying a dividend at this point:

The stock is undervalued . It’s clear that based off future earnings, if the company were to repurchase a significant amount of stock that earnings per share would increase very significantly and the company would be able to trade at a much more reasonable valuation.

. It’s clear that based off future earnings, if the company were to repurchase a significant amount of stock that earnings per share would increase very significantly and the company would be able to trade at a much more reasonable valuation. Tax repurchases are tax efficient : Again investors would benefit much more if the company repurchased shares and they made their money through capital appreciation, rather than being taxed twice as the company pays dividends.

: Again investors would benefit much more if the company repurchased shares and they made their money through capital appreciation, rather than being taxed twice as the company pays dividends. Dividends can always be initiated in the future: When companies start paying a dividend, investors generally begin to expect that the company will pay a consistent dividend in the years to come. For Skechers, it may be best to hold off at this point, the company can always consider paying out a dividend in the future if they need to return excess cash to shareholders.

Inefficient capital allocation, one of the drivers of the low valuation

A company’s capital allocation policy has a major impact on the company’s valuation. Apple for example, traded at a p/e ratio of just 9 some years back, which was significantly lower than many of its peers. Why? The company sat with massive amounts of cash, repurchased a limited amount of stock and paid few dividends. Fast-forward today. Apple is aggressively buying back stock and returning significant amounts of excess cash to shareholders through dividends. The company trades at a much higher premium and is finally more comparable to its technology peers. Apple has since been crushing the S&P 500.

I believe that the same can take place with Skechers, if the company would simply utilize the capital that it has more effectively, the company could easily command a much higher multiple which would put it more in line with peers like Nike, Adidas or Steve Madden. Of course, it is clear that other factors drive Skechers lower valuation, such as its brand image, growth rates and perceived risk of investment, though it’s clear that a smarter capital allocation policy would not hurt the stock in any way.

A return to fundamentals

Using the company’s excess cash would actually remove a lot of pressure from executives and allow them to focus on their core business, which has actually been very strong of late. Skechers grew comparable same store at 4.5% last quarter and the international business now commands more than 50 percent of the company’s earnings. The company’s future looks bright and there is no reason for the company not to double down on itself. I believe that by simply allocating cash intelligently, the stock price could easily appreciate more than 50%

Conclusion

Skechers is a great company which has poor capital management. Improving the capital structure will drive valuation without adding undue risk to the company.

Successful executives think like investors. I believe that Skechers should be opportunistic in when it chooses to deploy cash. Given a low valuation, repurchases make perfect sense.

Using cash effectively will allow executives to be free of shareholder pressure and simply focus on growing the company’s business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SKX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.