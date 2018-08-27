Top 10 Net Payout Yields - August 2018

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NYSE:NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the IB Asset Management model. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

July Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from July (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks continued the positive stretch with massive gains in July after a strong Q2. The key to the big gains for the group were the large returns by both Corning (GLW) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) that averaged about 16.6% gains each. The remaining three stocks all underperformed the 3.6% gain of the S&P 500. Kroger (KR) and CenturyLink (CTL) generated small gains while General Motors (GM) had the only loss in the group last month. The Cambria fund produced a relatively strong 3.8% gain. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained 6.4% for July to easily outperform the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Shareholder Yield ETF.

GLW data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had an even more impressive month in July by more than doubling the gain of the benchmark index. As with the Top 5 stocks, a couple of massive gains led to the strong month. Both United Airlines (UAL) and Celgene (CELG) had gains in excess of 13.4% for July while Citigroup (C) chipped in with a rather impressive 7.4% gain. Liberty Global (LBTYA) and Best Buy (BBY) underperformed the market, but the stocks were hardly disappointing with gains for the month. In total, the Next 5 stocks surged 7.9% for July, outperforming the 3.6% gain of the S&P 500 index and the 3.8% gain of the Shareholder Yield ETF.

LBTYA data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very strong month with only one stock declining during July. The massive gains of four stocks that topped 12.5% returns in the month led the way. In total, the NPY stocks gained a large 7.1% in comparison to the 3.6% gain of the benchmark index and the 3.8% gain of the comparable ETF.

August List

The top 10 list saw major shifts for August as the large cap companies reported Q2 stock buyback amounts. The top of the list had some minor reshuffling with Celgene jumping to the top spot with a 14.4% yield and Cisco Systems (CSCO) joining the top half of the list with a 11.8% yield.

Along with Cisco, eBay (EBAY), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Applied Materials (AMAT) joined the list for August. All of these companies are heavily focused on stock buybacks with these last three stocks entering the list with yields right around 11%.

All of the stocks falling off the list maintained yields in the 10% range. United Airlines saw massive gains during July that pushed the yield down while Liberty Global and General Motors saw yields dip following a pullback in share buybacks during the June quarter. For GM, the auto manufacturer made a large investment in Cruise Automation versus more stock buybacks to usher in self-driving vehicles in 2019 while the stock still maintains a 4.3% dividend yield.

None of the stocks maintained an NPY above 15% for August. The lowest yields though are still closer to 11% providing more diversification in the list and far exceeding normal dividend yields.

The average yield dipped slightly to 12.0% to start August, down from 12.1% to start July. The buyback yield dipped to 9.3% to match the general decline in the total yield. The dividend yield remained flat at 2.7% as the overall yield fell.

Conclusions

The yields of the NPY are stabilizing in the 12% range. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks and dividends that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases that boosted the overall yield in the past.

As predicted, the cash flood from the new tax law has started to boost spending on capital returns with a stock like Cisco System using repatriated cash to support a top yield. The top 10 list is still highly influenced by the Amazon effect with another retailer in eBay joining the list. Investors need to be careful with diversification in a concentrated portfolio and carefully add another retailer to an existing portfolio. Ultimately, the NPY concept provides plenty of downside protection in the competitive market.

