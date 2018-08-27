Are BBB Bonds A Canary In The Coal Mine? (Check Your Portfolios Now)

According to Barrons, “the corporate debt market is in a worse position to cope with a recession than it was on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis.”.

In the “best of times,” companies go out and borrow funds to: 1) grow their business through internal innovation and expansion; 2) grow their business through acquisitions; and/or 3) buyback outstanding shares to boost earnings growth.With unprecedented low rates since the 2008-09 economic crisis, many publicly traded companies have gorged on cheap debt in an attempt to grow their businesses and drive shareholder returns. While American companies have loaded up on cheap debt, a bill may be coming due as the U.S. Federal reserve continues on its steadfast path of raising interest rates to a more historically “normal” level. As an investor, we own shares in highly leveraged companies such as the cosmetics player Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) and the consumer products maker Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL). As such, we have become more acutely aware of our equity investments holding barely investment grade debt (such as COTY and NWL).

Recently, we came across an excellent article in Barrons (subscription required) discussing the dramatic increase in the issuance of the lowest quality investment grade debt over the past decade or so and how such debt may be the starting point for the next great American stock market meltdown.

Barrons succinctly stated:

The enormous increase in issuance of the lowest-quality investment-grade credits over the past 10 years—BBB-rated bonds that sit just above junk—is akin to the accumulation of brush and dead trees on the forest floor. They make for an inviting target because there are currently almost $3 trillion worth of U.S. BBB bonds, up from roughly $700 billion in 2008.

While the publication did not indicate what event(s) would tip the U.S. economy into a recession, it did note that a recession could cause barely investment-grade BBB bonds to sell off sharply, and, as such, many of such bonds could be downgraded into junk status. With the potential for a significant number of BBB bond downgrades into junk status, Barrons foresees a smaller high-yield bond market that could have a difficult time absorbing a new supply of junk bonds without significant price discounts. The publication sees the potential decline in the status of many BBB bonds to junk status as a signal to bond holders to decrease their stock or bond holdings of heavily indebted companies with barely investment-grade BBB bonds.Barrons’ article, which we recommend that all stock investors read, highlighted a few companies that issued BBB bond debt to fund major acquisitions including AT&T (NYSE:T), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and NWL (in addition to COTY as noted above). With this in mind, an unexpected economic slowdown could depress profit growth and make it difficult for such heavily indebted BBB-bond issuing companies to pay down debt.

According to Barrons, BBB bonds now comprise almost half of the $6 trillion investment-grade bonds, an increase from less than a third of the total bonds in 2008. The publication noted further that such BBB bonds are riskier than ever since “leverage, measured by debt divided by annual average earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda), has increased substantially for BBB bond issuing companies. It now averages 3.2 times Ebitda (a measure of cash flow), compared with 2.1 in 2007. A record 37 percent of companies have debt that is five times or more their Ebitda.”

As noted at the outset of this article, the explosion in BBB bond issuance has resulted from companies taking advantage of abnormally low rates to borrow for internal investment, acquisitions, and stock repurchases. While excessive debt issuance occurs in the later stages of a bull market, eventual problems such as tighter U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy, declining credit conditions, and weakening economic growth lead to problems arising in credit markets. A Barrons commentator indicated that problems in the credit markets (and the BBB bond market) are a mere “six to 12 months away.”

A likely economic slowdown that adversely effects debt service and causes a higher default rate could significantly affect companies with barely investment grade BBB debt. Such an occurrence can be particularly damaging to BBB bond issuing companies that funded a major acquisition and were counting on post-acquisition deleveraging efforts to rehabilitate a balance sheet. As any investor may know, the best-laid plans for activities such as deleveraging frequently do not go according to plan. With the staggering amounts of debt issuance since 2008, there is an increased risk of companies BBB bonds falling to junk status in the next recession.

As noted in the Barrons’ article “typically 5 percent of Baa (Moody’s equivalent to S&P’s BBB) gets downgraded in a given year. But in a recession, that rises to 10%. … Given the current elevated leverage and number of companies, other observers worry that it could be more than 10 percent in the next recession.” As noted further, the publication indicated that “the corporate debt market is in a worse position to cope with a recession than it was on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis.”

Conclusion

The adverse effects of rising interest rates on heavily indebted companies has been in the back of our minds as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates, but the above-noted Barrons’ article crystallized the idea that a major storm is on the horizon to threaten highly leveraged BBB-bond issuing companies. The BBB-rated credit market is larger than ever, and, as such, the risk to bond and equity investors has heightened as an inevitable recession arrives.

With this in mind, investors want to review their portfolios for highly leveraged companies that may not be able to adequately weather a recession and service their debt. As daunting as the prospect of a recession’s effect on highly leveraged BBB bond issuing companies may be, however, investors may want to differentiate the outcomes of such companies by assessing how each company’s business will navigate through a recession. For example, many of such highly leveraged companies participate in less cyclical sectors and will continue to produce significant free cash flow. As such, companies in less cyclical businesses will face depressed earnings but will still produce significant excess cash and likely be able to service their debt.

Investors will also want to review their investments to make sure that: 1) the interest coverage ratio of a company is at healthy level; and 2) a company’s debt has been termed out into the future in such a way that significantly reduces default risk if credit markets temporarily shut down. Whether reviewing current or potential investments, investors should prepare for the inevitable economic storm that will surely arise as interest rates continue to rise in the near term. In other words, just like a Florida home or business owner prepares for a hurricane by stocking up on supplies and nailing plywood over their windows, so too should an investor recognize the pitfalls that lay ahead just over the horizon for BBB bond issuing companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, COTY, NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.