Why Tesaro Is A Buy Opportunity

The selloff was driven by lower than expected sales of Zejula, unreasonably high operating expenses, and continuously lowered guidance by the company.

Tesaro's stock has lost more than 75% of its value in the last 12 months.

Overview of Company

Tesaro (TSRO) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on solid tumors. The company's product, Zejula, is approved in both the US and the EU as a maintenance treatment for adults with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Company has two commercial assets, Varubi and Zejula. However, Zejula (PARP inhibitor, niraparib) is the most promising commercial asset with 2018 company-projected sales of ~$230M.

Company's late-stage trials are focused on Zejula's applications in ovarian (maintenance/1L), breast cancer (triple negative), as well as various combo trials with IO products and bevacizumab.

Source: Company's website

Zejula is patented till 2029/2030, per Orange Book and may reach $500M-1,500M in peak sales by 2030.

Source: FDA Orange Book

What We Like About Tesaro

Main product, Zejula, is an NCCN Category 2A recommended PARP inhibitor that will produce ~$230M in first full year of sales.

Patent expiration is until 2030, but it may be extended beyond 2030 as well.

Based on average estimations, Zejula's sales may reach $1B by 2030.

Pipeline is focused on combo trials for ovarian and highly neglected (high unmet medical need) triple negative breast cancer (not many options in triple negative).

Current valuation looks attractive, at first glance (~$2B). Company lost most of its value in the last 12 months.

Single asset companies are usually good acquisition targets for big/mid cap biopharma, and for that regard, one may have expected that Tesaro would be acquired by a big player - and thus, we have seen an unreasonably high stock price in the last 1.5 years (up to $190 in Feb. 2017).

What We Don't Like About Tesaro

Very crowded space where at least three PARP inhibitors are approved for similar indications. Many more players are expected to enter the market as well.

Source: NCCN guidelines as of Aug. 2018

Niraparib is not first-in-class. It is not a gene therapy, it is not a cutting-edge technology - at least several companies are doing the same.

Tesaro has unsustainable high operating expenses. SG&A in 2017 was 300% of revenue and in 2018, around 200% of revenue. These high expenses are compared to ~60% of revenue in similar companies in post-launch period and ~22% in mature companies. These numbers in Tesaro's SG&A tell us that company stretches out above-average resources to sustain its top line. The question is when this unusually high marketing support ends, what will happen to sales? And when will the company start earning money (retaining bottom line) on its product?

The company's fate almost exclusively depends only on one product, niraparib. Late-stage pipeline is also about niraparib. From diversification point of view, this is not a good sign.

What is the Fair Valuation?

If we assume that (i) Zejula is a $1B drug (most analysts seem to agree on that), (ii) the growth trajectory will follow a typical pattern of similar agents, and (iii) the COGS, SG&A, R&D will be kept at the current (extremely stretched) level, then we have a negative NPV for Zejula and, by extension, for Tesaro.

If we assume that Tesaro is being acquired, and, therefore, expenses are normalized - SG&A ~20%, COGS ~7%, R&D ~10%, then we arrive at the valuation of $2B - pretty close to what the company costs right now.

Tesaro burned around ~$260M in operating cash flow in 1H 2018, and we may expect that this trend will continue in 2H 2018 as well. Current working capital is ~$600M.

Our thinking is that from financial point of view Tesaro's current valuation is overblown. Tesaro can barely survive on its own. The current valuation only makes sense if a strategic buyer is wondering around and negotiating a deal (we assume that an investment bank is on a retainer right now).

Let's think from the buyer's point of view. What the buyer is looking for? What kind of upside the buyer may expect in order to pay a reasonable premium? Let's say the current valuation (given normalized expenses with economies of scale) is the base case with $2B. Then, we need to add something for the platform/Varubi valuation - say $0.5-1B. Then there's an upside from $1B of Zejula sales - it could be around $1.7B in sales in 2030 that would give us an extra NPV valuation of $0.7B. Thus, the assumed max upside is around $1.7B more that leads us to valuation of ~$55.

Even with $55 upside valuation, this figure is a bit of problematic because we assume a price in acquisition scenario only, not the true valuation on its own. It is problematic since acquisition would require a consent of majority shareholders. Shareholders include many institutions and individuals who bought the stock during the ride from $30 to $190 and from $190 to $30.

TSRO data by YCharts

The acquisition price of $55 would constitute only 29% of all-time-high. Acquisition bid may lead to a shareholder fight if the price is just $55. It must be much more than that, but from buyer's point of view much more than $55 does not have a clear justification (at least the one that we could see in public sources).

Concluding Thoughts

While we do think there is a value in Tesaro's current price, the upside is not as obvious as one may assume. We do think there will be some speculative upside in the company's stock given that the top-line and the platform are extremely attractive revenue sources for the big pharma.

Game Theory would suggest that the most logical way for the stock is to move up. However, we don't think that the long-term strategy of keeping the stock above $60 is reasonable, and we would think of selling Tesaro once the stock reaches those levels. Of course, all of the above holds true if there are no fundamental changes in R&D and Sales by the time/if price reaches ~$60.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are not investor advisors. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. This article reflects our independent opinion based on our perceptions and cannot be construed as investment advice.