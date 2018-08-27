California's Regulations Are Hurting This Value Stock

The benefits of utility stocks are that they are regulated monopolies, with no competition. But in California, PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has had to suspend the dividend to pay for the damages from recent fires in California. The state has held PG&E liable, which means shareholders are on the hook, and in our view, California utilities are uninvestable given this regulation.

PG&E, at first glance, is a very attractive value stock. The company is trading at a decade low price-to-book ratio of 1.09 and a forward PE ratio of 10.88. However, with California's inverse condemnation law, the utility company could be liable for billions of dollars in damages due to wildfires that resulted from PG&E's assets. These fires can occur when brush and flammable debris are not cleared in a timely fashion or from a freak accident that could not have been prevented. What is remarkable about this law is that PG&E could be held responsible for damages even if no violations are found. With net income hovering around $1.6 billion in recent years, a fire in any given year could wipe out more than the year's profits available to shareholders.

Many analysts even argue that this law could theoretically bankrupt the company. Logically it makes sense for PG&E to be fined for violating safety codes; for example, not clearing brush near equipment that could cause a fire is very dangerous. What is concerning is that PG&E can be held liable even if it does everything by the book. It is important to note that management is not standing still on this issue. The company has continued to lobby for reform which could mitigate the risks to shareholders going forward. The stock could go up from here if we get more clarity on liabilities from the recent fires; however, as a matter of risk management, we would caution investors to avoid this company entirely until the law is changed.

Source: YCharts

In exchange for the government only allowing a predetermined number of companies to operate in any region, the utility company builds out its network to supply power to homes and businesses. With exclusive access, the government predetermines how much the utility will charge and therefore how much it can profit. With California requiring PG&E to invest in more clean sources of energy and billions of dollars in upgrades to make its assets more "fireproof" and the liability from inverse condemnation, shareholders are not being compensated for the level of risk to the company. Considering that, right now, there are over a million dead trees in California, along with the fact that multiple fires happen every year there, and that climate change is estimated to lead to even more extreme weather in California, the risk is virtually unlimited to PG&E shareholders.

At any given time, a historically unlucky year could bankrupt the company and wipe out common shareholders. And for those of you who think that California couldn't allow the utility to go out of business, consider the fact that at any time the assets could be acquired by a new company and operated with little inconvenience to customers. In this example, consumers would get their power, workers would keep their jobs, and shareholders would get pennies on the dollar if anything. With the forest fires from 2017, diluted EPS available to shareholders was wiped out by costs and charges taken in anticipation. $0.23 per share on a diluted basis for 2017. PCG estimates the cost to the company after insurance payments to be $2.225-2.240 billion for the northern California wildfires of 2017. In the meantime, this case could potentially be in court for up to 2 years.

Source: YCharts

We believe until this law changes, PCG's stock is uninvestable, especially at the current prices. By our estimates, this stock would be trading closer to its historical average, around $60 per share, if the California overhang were to be alleviated. However, we do not like to predict policy decisions. It is likely that 2017 is by far the worst year ever for PCG's shareholders. And we certainly hope it is; however, even if the stock recovers from here on out and the dividend is issued again, any given year with an unusual weather pattern or a simple mistake by a tired worker could lead to shareholders being left on the hook for billions of dollars in damage. In our view, this is an unacceptable risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.