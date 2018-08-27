Equinor DCF Model: Cash Flow And Production Inspire Confidence

Equinor’s free cash flow turned into positive in 2017, even with Brent crude oil price below $50, promising 3.82% CAGR growth in 2018-2022.

Low oil prices cause lacklustre performance, but management has figured out how to overcome this obstacle.

The Norwegian continental shelf and the Johan Sverdrup oil field, in particular, are bargaining chips of the company with record low break-even price per barrel.

Equinor’s production has been growing from year to year, promising 3-4% CAGR in 2018-2020, while the firm’s production and drilling costs are among the lowest in the industry.

Investment thesis

Amidst oil prices volatility, Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), former Statoil, is creating solid free cash flow, which ultimately turned into positive in 2017, cutting burdensome capex and production costs, instantly growing production (3-4% CAGR) and ameliorating its asset portfolio with renewables. This, as well as intrinsic value of minimum $33.26 per share and possible buyback, encourages my bullish sentiment.

Production up, capex down

How does Equinor plan to sustain free cash flow over the next 5 years? Is it possible to eliminate the taxing and wearing particularities of oil & gas industry? Yes, definitely. Let’s go into details.

Source: Equinor.com

First, the oil & gas production is solid. It has been growing inexorably from year to year. This is the dynamics (mboe/day) from 2013 to 2020 (2018-2020 data are based on estimations):

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data Source: Equinor.com

Next, the firm reduces production costs in comparison with 2015. This chart presents consolidated figures for FY 2015-2017:

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Equinor.com

From 2016 to 2017 spending on production slightly increased (1.12% increase), but, as managers assure, it will stay at the same level up to 2020. According to the firm’s CEO Eldar Sætre: “We intend to reduce drilling costs further and sustain the 2017 unit of production costs in 2020.”

Speaking about production cost per barrel, we see Equinor’s phenomenal ability to keep it as low as possible:

Source: Annual report and Form 20-F 2017. Equinor.com

These figures are not eloquent narrators. So, let’s consider numbers in the context: average production cost of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is $10.6 per barrel, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) spends $11.41, at the same time, Equinor spends only $5 per barrel. With outstanding exploration results in Norway since 2010, this turns out to be a decisive advantage.

Source: Annual report 2017. Shell.com

Source: Annual report 2017. Chevron.com

What is more, the cost of Equinor’s well is 25% lower than the industry average:

Source: Capital markets update, February 7, 2018. Equinor.com

Equinor has a well-diversified vast portfolio of international assets, exploring and drilling in the U.S., in Americas, in Eurasia and Africa, but most of its production comes from the low-cost segment (64.13% of the total), from the Norwegian continental shelf with cost per barrel of $5. Break-even oil price of new projects is also incredible. It is 16% lower than the pre-dividend organic break-even price of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT), $21 per barrel against $25. Moreover, the Johan Sverdrup oil field is a bargaining chip with a break-even price below $20.

So, the NCS is a priceless foundation for growth and healthy cash flow. Production is stellar, but does Equinor reduce capital expenditures? Of course. In 2016, it cut capex by 21% in comparison with 2015 and in 2017, spending on property, plant and equipment had fallen by 11.78%. As you remember, capital expenditures significantly decrease FCF, with gargantuan expenditures conditioning negative FCF. Hence, the consistent reduction of capex is a good omen for us as value investors.

Two-faced oil crisis

The Johan Sverdrup drilling topside at the Aibel yard in Haugesund. Source: Equinor.com

This is far from the whole story. Has Equinor ultimately benefited from the oil crisis? Surely. It sounds confusing, but, in fact, it has. Because of the Johan Sverdrup field, which became the bargaining chip for the company. In the wake of the dramatic oil price fall, platform builders and offshore drillers in the Johan Sverdrup field had to cut their prices. Finally, the project launch had cost 40% less than expected. The Sverdrup field ultimately saved the firm $10 billion.

Is Equinor truly profitable?

Operating cash flow serves as a source of FCF. Is the company able to create it efficiently?

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Finance.yahoo.com

The answer is a loud ‘Yes’. Its operating margin (19.28%) is humongous in comparison with peers. Hence, with such outstanding profitability, free cash flow will be firm.

In sum, the points cited above reinforce the thesis that lower costs and higher volumes of production will help Equinor to generate more revenue, and, what is essential, to turn it into net profit, grow free cash flow and increase intrinsic value.

Renewables: Foray into uncharted territory

This is the future of energy according to 6 possible scenarios provided by BP's (NYSE:BP) research team:

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2018. BP.com

This chart includes estimations and projections from different research teams, including Equinor (former Statoil):

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2018. BP.com

Here is Equinor’s outlook:

Source: Energy Perspective 2018. Equinor.com.

As you can see, energy consumption estimation is a moot point. A plethora of ambiguous projections and assumptions adds to our difficulties to model the veritable picture of the future. However, across all scenarios, while estimations vary drastically, pundits agree on the view that energy consumption will grow. So, energy sector operations will remain profitable in 2040. But opinions diverge on the matter of the renewables and growth rates.

According to BP's research, in all possible scenarios of energy consumption transformation, oil and gas demand will remain steady, but the renewables will gain momentum approximately by 2040. It does not mean that new energy sources are worth nothing in 2018. Dollars invested in renewable energy will pay off in the long run. Equinor estimates 15-20% of its investments to be directed towards new and innovative energy technologies by 2030, precisely by the time when the renewables will become the crucial ingredient of success.

In this regard, Equinor’s strategic efforts (Dudgeon wind farm, Hywind Scotland pilot wind park etc.) to enrich and ameliorate its oil and gas portfolio with new energy sources and other low-carbon solutions should be encouraged.

Drone view of the Dudgeon wind farm. (Photo: Jan Arne Wold - Woldcam / Statoil ASA). Source: Equinor.com

But the renewables still do not play a significant role in 2018. In this regard, I don’t think that New Energy Solutions division of Equinor actually makes sense for the firm’s cash flow within the next 5 years (only as an outflow of cash, to be frank), but it is a great hedge in the long run as the renewable energy demand and consumption will grow and expand considerably.

The company reports its operations in the field of renewables in the‘ Other’ section. It appears that this segment provided $87 million of revenue in FY 2017 (or microscopic 0.14%) and negative net operating income ($239 million loss). But, if we expand our horizon over 10 years and more, I assume the oil giant from Stavanger will benefit from it.

Equinor amidst the competition (clarified by multiples)

This chart handily reveals Equinor’s position amidst competitors according to Total debt-to-EBITDA and Enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiples:

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Finance.yahoo.com

It appears that Equinor proficiently manages its debt with a total debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.147x, more efficiently than its European competitors. Let alone that early this year S&P Global Ratings upgraded Equinor’s rating to 'AA-/A-1+' with a stable outlook, stressing the fact that the Norwegian oil giant is a creditworthy borrower.

In my judgment, all these indicate Equinor’s respectable ability to finance its operations with equity, not with debt, and manage its leverage far better than competitors. Its capital structure is optimal, flexible, without humongous debt burden. Moreover, according to this bubble chart, the firm is noticeably undervalued.

Key points worth mentioning

In sum, with a preponderance of oil and gas-related operations, Equinor remains highly dependent on Brent crude oil price fluctuations with free cash flow turning into negative with low Brent price. Nonetheless, in 2017, the firm showed respectable ability to generate positive free cash flow even with oil price below $50. Considering all the above stated, it is very likely that in the case of a new wave of oil futures sell-off Equinor’s free cash flow will be significantly less sensitive to the temporal volatility.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet, Data source: Macrotrends.net

DCF analysis. Estimating free cash flow

To uncover Equinor’s hidden fair value and reveal possible undervaluation or overvaluation, I decided to dig into consensus estimates and annual reports to conduct a DCF analysis. In some sense, the DCF analysis is an arcane, peculiar method with many variables. But I always rely on its results, as I consider it an accurate and reliable methodology.

As Equinor is an energy company, I used a two-stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Model to calculate its intrinsic value. As defined by the company, the Free Cash Flow consists of the following items:

Source: Equinor.com, Annual Report and Form 20-F 2017.

I used the firm’s annual reports from 2013, 2016 and 2017 to collect all necessary historical numbers and calculate the FCF. I also dug into the most recent quarterly report and Q1 2018 to represent that the FCF dynamics has improved considerably. For projections, I used S&P Global consensus estimates with CAGR of 3.82%.

Source: Capital markets update, February 7, 2018. Equinor.com

I have taken into account the growth rate promised by Equinor in the sensitivity analysis chapter.

It was slightly challenging to calculate the cash flow for 2011-2013, because Equinor (then it was Statoil) had presented consolidated financial statements in NOK, so, I had to convert the figures into US dollars. The red columns include numbers in billions of NOK, grey – amounts in millions of USD.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Equinor.com

This chart shows the FCF dynamics from 2011 to Q2 2018.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Equinor.com

Negative numbers are the consequence of commodities market dynamics, which was burdensome for the company, but, after all, not insurmountable.

Calculation of cost of equity (discount rate)

I used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to estimate the cost of equity, which serves as the discount rate. The formula is as follows:

Cost of Equity =Risk-Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium). Justifiably, I have not taken into account the Size Premium, since Equinor is a large-cap company with a current equity value of $90.21B.

The risk-free rate is the expected rate of return obtained by investing in risk-free securities. In this case, it is equal to the U.S. 10-Year Bond yield for August 24, 2018, or to 2.82%.

A critical remark: I have calculated the intrinsic value of Equinor’s shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In this regard, the U.S. 10-Year Bond yield served as a benchmark. For shares listed in Norway, on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the risk-free rate of return is equal to the yield of the 10-Year Norwegian Government Bond, which is 1.762%.

Market Risk Premium or MRP is an arcane metric. Views and assumptions vary drastically. Inter alia, the MRP estimations range between 3.83% and a humongous 7.1%. Finally, I picked the MRP of 5.5% recommended by KPMG in “Equity Market Risk Premium – Research Summary.”

Unlevered Beta, which represents the systematic risk, equals to 0.9, denoting that share price is slightly less volatile than the market. Then, the beta was re-levered using a tax rate of 23% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.7% to receive 1.12 levered beta coefficient.

Long story short, summarising all from the above, the discount rate is 8.97%.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

Discounting the FCF

To calculate the present value of 5 years FCF, I used the S&P Global consensus estimates for 2018-2022. The free cash flows for each year were lowered using the DR. Subsequently, I calculated the total amount of $27.82 billion.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: S&P Global

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

Second stage: Calculation of terminal value

An essential assumption for the second stage is the perpetual growth rate. In this case, it is equal to the risk-free rate. Terminal Value is calculated as free cash flow for 2022 multiplied by the sum of 1 and the perpetual growth rate of 2.82% and divided by the difference between the discount rate and the U.S. 10-Year Bond yield. To receive the present value of the terminal value, I divided it by the sum of 1 and the discount rate (raised to the power of 5), which, as I mentioned above, is 8.97%. Finally, the present value of the terminal value is $84.02 billion.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

Finalising the task: Implied Equity Value

Implied Total Equity Value represents the sum of the terminal value and the present value of free cash flows for 2018-2022. Equity value per share is equal to the intrinsic value divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding, as disclosed in the Q2 2018 report. The result is $33.66, but it is just the beginning.

To make our model flawless and avoid possible distortion, we have to take into consideration the cross-listing factor. I converted it in NOK using the exchange rate for August 24, 2018 and received NOK 280.7 per share. Taking into account the share price in NOK, I accurately corrected it using 0.11847 coefficient. Ultimately, the adjusted intrinsic value is $33.26.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

This chart vividly represents the current discount and growth potential:

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

This is the entire model:

Source: Author’s spreadsheet.

Risks: Let sensitivity analysis to be a vivid storyteller

To provide my investment thesis with supporting evidence and introduce a discussion of risks, I conducted the sensitivity analysis.

I shall sensitise FCF Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR) and the discount rate. Free cash flow is a core driver of the model, so, its dynamics represents the influence of all factors mentioned above: the reduction of capex, costs optimisation, commodity market sentiment and growth of production.

Source: Author’s spreadsheet

What is the best-case scenario? With 3.82%-6% FCF CAGR (year-to-year) and the discount rate of 8.97%, the intrinsic value is stellar. The current discount ranges from 22.3% ($33.26 per share) to 38% ($35.74 per share), and we have a 67% discount if we slightly decrease the discount rate.

A realistic scenario, in my opinion, is as follows: The intrinsic value from $32.34 (with moderate cash flow growth) to $34 (with FCF growth rate insignificantly higher than consensus estimates).

Worst-case scenario or pessimistic scenario. In the case of any severe obstacles, production slowdown and low oil prices, the FCF will grow with -1% CAGR. In this case, the intrinsic value varies from $28.22 to $21.3.

In this scenario, Equinor’ shares still have upside potential, about 8%, at best. If the discount rate will decrease because of the beta coefficient change, for instance, the room for growth is bigger, about 22%. If the FCF compound annual growth rate will be negative (-1%) in 2018-2022, the intrinsic value varies from $42.10 to $21.73, where $21.73 relates to the unrealistic discount rate. In the worst case, shares should be considered as overvalued. Thus, it will be rational to sell them. By all means, with FCF growth of -2% CAGR, it will be unwise to hold Equinor’s shares in your portfolio.

To recap, the realistic value per share varies from $33.26 to $43.37. In the worst scenario possible, the fair value is $24 or less.

One additional remark on risks

This is the shareholder structure as disclosed in the annual report 2017:

Source: Author’s spreadsheet. Data source: Equinor.com

What do I mean by that? In fact, Equinor is a state-owned company. I assume, if something dramatic were to happen, the Norwegian government will support it and help to overcome difficulties and uncertainties.

Conclusion

The company’s ability to be profitable and generate positive FCF even with low oil prices denotes durability and resilience. What is more, it is impossible to berate the firm and put it under scrutiny for being stuck in the past and relied on outmoded and obsolete technologies, as Equinor gradually enriches its portfolio with innovative and renewable energy assets. The crucial drivers of the firm’s FCF are consistent production growth, stellar efficiency, the lowest drilling and production costs amongst competitors and low capex. Even in the case of lacklustre FCF growth of -1%, there is an upside potential.

Of course, in the case of DCF Analysis, we are talking about theoretical, hidden value. However, giving credit to a low-risk environment in Norway, I assume that Equinor will reward its investors with significant returns in the long run, probably more than predicted by the model.

