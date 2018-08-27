Owens & Minor: Fade The Bounce

The only question from here seems to be whether to short the stock, not buy it.

It's tough to have a worse quarterly report than Owens & Minor (OMI) did on August 7th. The company missed consensus estimates on both the top and bottom line, and fell short of its own guidance for sequential improvement from Q1. Full-year guidance was released after the acquisition of Halyard Health's S&IP (surgical & infection prevention) business - and the range of $1.40-$1.50 was below the Street's $1.98, let alone past guidance pre-Halyard of $2.25+. Organic revenue declined, and organic margins compressed. O&M also admitted to a number of executional errors, and even had to raise guidance for its 2018 tax rate from ~25% to ~30%.

As a result, OMI hit a 15-year low the day of the report. But there's been a nice dead cat bounce of late:

And I can see a bull case here - somewhat. OMI does look cheap on a P/E basis, still trading at 11.5x the midpoint of 2018 guidance, with the company promising double-digit growth in 2019. A 6%+ dividend yield probably helps for some investors. Two recent acquisitions - Halyard and Byram Healthcare, which closed last August - seem to be performing well out of the gate. If the company can get its legacy business stabilized, there's room for growth and even a potential deleveraging story.

The problem is precisely that 'if', however. Owens & Minor has shown zero ability to get to that stabilization, and its management team has lost a substantial amount of credibility over the past four quarters. Investors then are left betting on something close to a turnaround in a very challenging industry (one of the many over which Amazon (AMZN) hovers) - and at a price that, particularly given a heavy level of indebtedness, is not nearly as cheap as headline multiples suggest. There are three (at least) key problems that make that a bet not worth taking.

Problem #1: The Collapse In The Legacy Distribution Business

Our strategy has been to stabilize that part of our business [the core hospital distribution business], and then to drive growth through our new platforms Byram, Halyard S&IP and then the new solutions as we diversify and strengthen our business model.

That statement comes from CEO Cody Phipps in the Q&A of the Q2 conference call. And it's essentially the bull case for OMI at this point (or at least the case for material upside in the stock). Get the legacy business even ~flat, and there are tailwinds on the way:

~$60-75 million in incremental EBITDA from Halyard (against a TTM consolidated total of $235 million), based on a previous $80 million run rate and a guided $14-$18 million in higher-than-expected raw material costs, depending on the unit's growth rate.

Growth from Byram, which does appear to be off to a good start, with 1H revenue of $246 million - around 10% growth relative to the run rate of ~$450 million when the deal was announced 15 months ago.

$100 to $150 million in operational cost efficiencies, per the Q1 call, due by the end of 2019.

Potential in smaller efforts such as the company's QSight inventory management solution.

It's a strategy that makes some sense. But the reason it makes sense, and the reason O&M has spent $1.09 billion in acquiring Halyard & Byram (more than its current market cap of just under $1 billion), is because O&M simply has to get away from that legacy business. It's been going in the wrong direction for years now:

And O&M still doesn't have an answer. Organic revenue was down 2.9% in both Q1 and Q2. Operating income declined (albeit very modestly) in Q1 despite the addition of Byram; consolidated margins continued to compress despite the contribution of Byram's higher figures. In Q2, EBIT rose 12.7% in Q2, which seems like progress. But the figure actually grew just $5.2 million year over year. O&M paid $1.09 billion to drive that meager increase, which implies continued organic margin compression in addition to the organic sales decline.

This problem is not going away, either. Management continues to admit that margin compressing and pricing pressure is continuing - on both conference calls and in the 10-Q. Phipps has talked up evidence of stabilization but even he admitted on the Q2 call that it's "too early to call" a bottom. And the missed expectations in the quarter came in part because of sales weakness at existing customers that the company didn't see coming. Margins still are compressing, with adjusted EBIT margins pretty much flat YTD despite the acquisitions, which were supposed to help those margins.

This story - even at 11.5x earnings - does not work if the legacy distribution business doesn't stop declining. There's really no fundamental evidence to suggest that it will. Amazon has only dipped its toe in the space, but already has grown sales to over $1 billion. Cardinal Health (CAH) - whose revenues are nearly 14x those of Owens & Minor - is seeing margin compression itself, with operating income down 7% in its fiscal 2018 (ending June) despite higher revenue. OMI's own guidance suggests that profits will decline even further in the second half ($0.65-$0.75 versus $0.75 a year ago).

There are some potential qualitative benefits from the acquisitions, including integrating Halyard's products into the distribution business and using Byram to expand into overseas markets. Execution could be better. But as of right now, the evidence we have suggests that continued margin compression in the legacy business is going to offset those benefits and the cost savings (which were not enough to stop the bleeding in the first half). In fact, the reason acquisition strategy makes sense is because O&M's legacy business is collapsing. It's the best decision the company can make - but that doesn't mean it's a good decision.

Problem #2: Management Credibility Has Taken A Hit

At the very least, the bull case for O&M requires some improvement in the legacy business, if not quite an outright turnaround. One key concern on that front is that management credibility has taken a rather big hit over the past few quarters.

Most notably, O&M continues to overpromise. It is worth pointing out that a year ago, on the Q2 2017 conference call, the company gave initial guidance for 2018 EPS of $2.25-$2.35. That was before the company shelled out $710 million for Halyard in what Phipps insisted as recently as Q1 would be a "nicely accretive" acquisition.

The spike in raw materials (nitrile and polypropylene) has changed that, per the Q2 call; Halyward isn't expected to boost earnings this year. But that has nothing to do with the fact that management expectations have come down 37% at the midpoint in the past four quarters. Guidance was pulled down after Q3 last year, and missed badly in Q4 (implied guidance of $0.48-$0.58 against an actual adjusted print of $0.35). That quarter, Phipps said that the company was "modeling in improvements to our core legacy business." Clearly, that was another misfire.

Former CFO Randy Meier was asked to resign as a result, which at least appears a step in the right direction. But this isn't just a matter of guidance. The same RBT (rapid business transformation) efforts of which Phipps spoke so highly in Q1 appear to have led to efficiency problems in Q2. On the Q2 call, interim CFO Robert Snead had to give a "guess" as to why existing customer activity was below expectations in the quarter. There's another $10-$12 million in opex that popped up in Q2 for "the development of new solutions and associated customer onboarding costs."

So the bull case here relies on improvement in the core business from a company run by the same CEO who has overpromised repeatedly on that business. It relies on execution improving substantially - while better-funded and better-run rivals like Cardinal and Amazon look to take share. (Cardinal was able to take Kaiser Permanente in late 2016, for instance, a big loss for O&M.) It seems like an awfully big ask in what remains a very tough space.

Problem #3: OMI Stock Isn't Cheap

11x 2018 earnings and 10x (or less) 2019 guidance seems awful cheap. But most businesses can look cheap when they lever up the way that O&M has. By my numbers, O&M's net debt is 6x+ trailing twelve-month EBITDA (non-GAAP EBIT plus D&A, less amortization excluded from the non-GAAP calculation). Snead told a questioner in the Q2 Q&A that the figure wasn't that high based on covenants, which may be true. But the bond markets at least are showing some trepidation:

And on an EV/EBITDA basis, OMI is at 10x+ on a trailing twelve-month basis. Pro forma for Halyard, the figure does drop below 9x. But even that multiple is in line with CAH, which has a cleaner balance sheet and a much more established position in the market. It's very difficult to argue coming out of Q2 that industry risk is worth taking with OMI over CAH at similar valuations.

Meanwhile, management continues to insist that the dividend will be protected. But again, this is a company that has overpromised - and a company with a need to deleverage. The payout ratio is ~72% on an earnings basis at the midpoint of 2018 guidance. O&M is one stumble away from at least having serious concerns about the sustainability of its dividend. And this is a company that has repeatedly pulled down earnings guidance over the past few quarters, and one with 2% pro forma operating margins. Between those margins, and that leverage, there is exceedingly little room for error here. And to be frank, at this point, I don't trust management to manage such a narrow path.

The question from here is whether to short OMI. I recommended such a trade last year (though didn't put it on in my infinite wisdom) but backed off after the stock plunged following the Q4 release in February. And at $17, I'm not quite sure the short case is strong enough. I do think there's a path for OMI to hit the low-double digits over the next twelve months - something like 9-10x $1.20-$1.30 in 2018 EPS, assuming guidance has to get pulled down again, or 7x+ EBITDA - which could drive something like 30% upside for a short.

But there's also room for OMI to soar if the company can get its act together - and if the legacy business does show some signs of stabilization. Again, leverage is 6x - which is an anchor on the way down and a springboard on the way up. OMI traded above $30 13 months ago. This story can work, and work big, and that's a notable risk to a short at these levels.

That said, I still think the odds of it working big are minimal - and not enough to chase the stock at the lows, particularly after the recent bounce. At the end of the day, beyond the P/E multiple and the dividend yield, this is a business with huge leverage and razor-thin margins that is heading in the wrong direction. Until that changes, any bounce in OMI is going to fade - and I believe this one will too.

