General Electric: What Is Causing These Declines?

General Electric (GE) continues on its multi-year path of descent. On August 13th, the stock fell to $11.94 per share (a level not seen since July 2009), and many investors have wondered if it is time to jump ship. But these types of panic impulses are usually tied to emotion rather than logic and decisions to sell GE at these depressed levels could prove disastrous given the current market valuation of the company. There are still reasons for optimism in GE as a stable income-generator with the potential to recover long-term upside from these depressed levels. As long as CEO John Flannery is able to make good on his intentions to slim down the company and focus resources on its most profitable elements, the stock’s 3.84% should remain safe. Furthermore, patient investors could be rewarded with significant capital appreciation as the turnaround unfolds for this traditional American innovator.

At this stage, most of General Electric’s challenges are strategic in nature. Today, the mega-conglomerate operates in a highly diverse set of business segments (eight in total). The planned restructuring process aims to take these segments (oil & gas, transportation, renewable energy, power, capital, lighting, healthcare, and aviation) and reduce the burden to focus on a smaller core (power, renewable energy, aviation, and a streamlined version of the capital segment) by 2020.

A lot of criticism has been directed at management during the company's decline - and rightly so. According to recent reports, prior CEO Jeff Immelt was internally famous for avoiding bad news. But there is less evidence to suggest that the current managerial team will as closely resemble an ostrich hiding its head in the sand. John Flannery has a 30-year history at GE, which includes a strong record of adept deal negotiations and operational development skills. The successful spin-offs within the appliances business and separation of the capital business in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) can be attributed largely to Flannery’s efforts.

Of course, some of General Electric’s biggest challenges still lie ahead. Many of those challenges will require an improvement in management’s ability to instill investor confidence. When you are dealing with a company that is as large and as old as General Electric, this is much easier said than done. This is even more true when considering the fact that most of GE’s shareholders have maintained long positions in the stock throughout these extended periods of decline.

The chart above shows downward revisions in the consensus expectations for Q2 EPS, which have been consistently negative since January 2017. In my view, this is what is causing the most recent declines in share prices. GE is still a stock that is closely watched by the market, and the financial news headlines were superficially positive after the most recent quarterly release was made public. On an adjusted basis, EPS came in at 19 cents and beat the analyst surveys by 2 cents per share. The total revenue came in at $30.1 billion, which was higher than the expectations for $29.31 billion.

Markets are substantially psychological in nature, and I think it can be argued that many investors experienced an internal revulsion at the suggestion that these quarterly numbers were actually positive. This is the type of reaction that can lead to selling activity - and, apparently, it did. GE stock is now trading within striking distance of the 2009 lows (which were largely macro-generated by the Great Recession).

Fortunately, these are the types of knee-jerk reactions that the market is capable of resolving over time. Similar to the human body flushing out a problematic toxin, the investing majority will eventually be forced to ignore the short-term noise and focus on the broader fundamentals which define the General Electric story.

The company has recently explained that its October 2017 proposal to divest $20 billion in assets has essentially completed. Over the next 12 months, proceeds from four of the largest signed asset sales will generate $9.8 billion in cash for the company. For investors, this will come in conjunction with roughly $1.9 billion in stock shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB). If we are able to remove emotion from the equation, these are all positively events which should give logical investors reason to hold firmly onto the bullish outlook. In Q2, the broader revenue figure did actually rise by 3%, so there is additional evidence that a true turnaround is in process.

Of course, no market outlook should avoid its negatives - and GE certainly has its negatives. As investors, we must “eat our vegetables” and “take our medicine,” or whichever metaphor seems most appropriate given the situation. GE’s restructuring programs will now be forced to turn its attention to the deteriorating trends in its power business, which contributed heavily to the 30% annualized drop in profits posted in Q2. GE Capital will be next in line, but the breakeven expectations here are likely weak enough to avoid further disappointments for the segment. Transparency can be very difficult in a company that is as complicated as General Electric, and it is clear that CEO Flannery currently has one of the most distressing jobs to be found anywhere in the financial markets.

GE Aviation remains a stronghold, as the company is the world’s largest builder of aircraft engines and the macro trends for the industry remain highly supportive for the company. Revenues from GE’s aviation unit are actually close in size to those from the power unit, but they are growing at a much faster rate into profitability. In 2017, the aviation segment posted profits of $5.4 billion on $27 billion in revenue. Profit gains of 16% have already been seen in the first half of 2018 and there is little to suggest that these trends will be changing any time soon. Reports from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) suggest that airline passenger numbers will double over the next two decades to reach 7.8 billion. GE’s order backlog currently stands at nearly $200 billion for the unit, so the outlook remains stable for the company in its ability to generate the cash needed to maintain its dividend.

All told, General Electric is a buy at these levels. It is not a sell. There are many analysts that enjoy to alluding to the possibility the stock will decline further into the single-digits. Is that possible? Of course it is possible. Anything is possible in the financial markets (literally). But even if GE stock dropped to, let’s say, $8 per share, the losses that would accumulate in that move would pale in comparison to the declines that have already occurred. Any decision to sell GE stock at this stage would be a panic-decision based on emotion rather than logic.

In this case, patience is the best approach - and the stock’s 3.84% will pay for the wait while the turnaround unfolds. As the stock continues to trade sideways, I will be looking for opportunities to sell call options in order to generate additional income for my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.