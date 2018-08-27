Tech Sector Sees Major Improvement

After suffering a case of indigestion since July, the tech sector finally looks ready to run again and resume its leadership position. Last week’s internal improvement, combined with a breakout to new highs in the Nasdaq Composite Index, was the sign the bulls have patiently awaited for weeks. In today’s comments, we’ll review the signs which point to a late summer broad market rally led by the Nasdaq.

Source: BigCharts

Last week was a pivotal performance for the U.S. stock market in that it marked the first time since Jan. 26 that the S&P 500 Index (SPX) closed at a new high. The Nasdaq Composite also finished the week with a new high along with the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index. The move to new highs was broadly based, with 10 of 11 sectors making gains last week. This offers the bulls some encouragement and suggests the latest rally has legs.

Some of the market's strongest moves in recent days have been among stocks in the technology sphere. And among the best performers in the tech sector right now are the cyber security stocks. The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) broke out to a new high last Friday and looks ready to resume its leadership position after spending the last two months in a holding pattern. This is significant in that strength in the cyber security space has been a confirming, if not leading, indicator of strength in the tech sector as well as the overall market.

Source: BigCharts

In reviewing the top 50 Dow Jones industry averages, at least two of the top five performers last week were in the tech space. This included the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index (DJUSSW), shown below. As you can see here, the software index has conspicuously outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) all year and has continued to make higher highs since the February correction low.

Source: BigCharts

Confirming the strength in this tech segment is the Dow Jones U.S. Computer Hardware Index (DJUSCR), which also remains in a relative strength leadership position versus the S&P 500. In view of this relative strength, investors should focus some of their attention on the computer hardware and software stocks in the weeks ahead, along with the leading e-commerce names.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also worth noting that the tech sector has shown some major improvement in just the last few days. For the last several weeks there have been significantly more than 40 Nasdaq stocks on the new 52-week lows list, which is a classic symptom of above-average internal selling pressure. In the last four trading sessions, however, the number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows has fallen to below 40, which is a sign that the market's internal health is returning. As long as this improvement continues in the days ahead we’ll have a strong indication that the tech sector has fully repaired its internal imbalances from earlier this summer and is ready to lead the broad market higher.

One of the most important signs that the tech sector's internal health is in fact improving can be seen in the new 52-week highs and lows. The following graph shows the Nasdaq cumulative new highs-new lows, which has recently broken out to a new high. After stalling out for the last couple of weeks, the incremental demand for Nasdaq stocks has turned up again and is showing signs of regaining its vigor.

Source: WSJ

Putting the relative performance of the tech sector into further perspective is the graph shown below. In the year to date, information technology has been the best performing S&P 500 sector according to data provided by Yardeni Research. The S&P 500 information technology sector has gained almost 18% in the year to date and is clearly outperforming most of other S&P 500 sectors, as can be seen below. The only other sector which boasts a similarly strong performance in the year to date is related to the retail space. The outperformance of both these sectors suggests that investors are not much concerned about the potentially negative impact to equity prices of a U.S.-China trade war, despite the recent headline noise.

Source: Yardeni Research

My theme this summer has been that the steady demand for tech stocks is reflected in the Nasdaq New Highs-Lows chart shown above. This chart highlights the cumulative trend in the Nasdaq new highs and lows and has been an important barometer of the tech sector's health. What's more, the angle of ascent in this indicator has been healthy and sustainable (i.e. it hasn't been too steep). As previously mentioned, the single biggest risk to the bull market in the intermediate term (3-9 months) would be a sharp rise in U.S. interest rates, with a trade war a far lesser concern for the U.S.

It should be noted that if interest rates were to suddenly rise, the impact would be immediately visible in the trend of the cumulative new highs and lows on the Nasdaq. That's why I put so much emphasis on monitoring the trend of the high-low differential on a regular basis. A sudden deterioration in the market's intermediate-term outlook will quickly show up in the form of a reversal in the new highs-new lows upward trend. Such a reversal would force me to mitigate my bullish stance and become more defensive. However, as long as the cumulative 52-week new highs-lows for the Nasdaq is trending higher, a bullish posture is warranted.

On a strategic note, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend raising stop losses on existing long-term positions and taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR, IJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.