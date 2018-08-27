Checking Under The Hood Of Lexington Realty

But there are risks to consider that will place a heavy burden on the dividend.

I can certainly see the value in LXP becoming a pure play Industrial Net Lease REIT.

Around a year ago I wrote an article titled, Lexington Realty Has Lost Some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle, in which I explained

“I believe my decision to unload shares in LXP was justified and the market has validated the call. That’s not to say that I’m a fortune teller and I have super natural powers, I am only suggesting that LXP was not going to rebound until it hit bottom. Again, I’m not a market timer, so I’m not calling it “the bottom”… I am merely saying that Lexington has lost some Sizzle Fo' Shizzle.”

Then, in May you may recall that I upgraded Lexington Realty (LXP) to a BUY (from a HOLD in March 2018), citing an “attractive dividend yield and lower payout ratio that provides a sound buffer to protect against future events.”

Yield is not the only metric we use to determine whether to own shares in a REIT and given the complexity related to this company I thought it would be beneficial to take a closer look.

For comparative purposes, just take a look at the price performance of Realty Income (O) versus LXP over the last 5 years:

I have owned LXP on-and-off for a number of years and I am maintaining cautious optimism that the company will eventually move in-line with its peers…

…and of course that is part of the problem with LXP – the company really has no direct peers. I have often described the REIT as an outlier of sorts, because it owns a mix of properties, hoping to become a pure play Net Lease REIT, but also suffering from exposure to suburban office.

Now that Q2-18 earnings are over, let’s take a closer look at Lexington Realty, it’s time to check under the hood.

A Unique Player In The Net Lease REIT Space

Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1973 and went public in 1993 (25 years ago). While the majority of the company's properties are free-standing buildings, a few of the buildings (3.8% of ABR) are multi-tenant. It owns a diversified portfolio of 168 properties across 48.1 million square feet in 37 U.S. states

Up until 2008 (the Great Recession), LXP was considered a "diversified" REIT that invested in a variety of property sectors (office, industrial, retail, etc.), and after the financial crisis (that included a massive dividend cut), it decided to commence a transformation into a more defensive Net Lease REIT.

While LXP is considered a "Net Lease" REIT, the company actually owns a diverse number of buildings, ranging from office (40.6%) and industrial (55%) to multi-tenant (4.4%) - almost all of the properties are "net-leased."

Over the last several years, LXP has evolved from a more defensive business model by reducing exposure in retail and multi-tenant. Here's a snapshot of the company's revenue sources in 2013-2017. (Industrial exposure has increased from 25.3% to 43.6%, average lease duration is 9.1years):

Notably, LXP still has considerable office exposure (of around 47.6%). The company has done a good job at reducing office exposure; however, the concentration is still somewhat high (especially for the net lease peers). Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) has around 62% in office exposure, while W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has 25%, Gramercy Property (NYSE:GPT) has 16%, and Vereit (VER) has 19.3%.

Note: It's important to consider LXP's office exposure when comparing the valuation metrics at the end of this article. There is more risk in owning office buildings, as the buildings require more capex when a tenant vacates. I will utilize AFFO metrics to get a better picture of cash available before distributions.

LXP has transformed into a more traditional net lease REIT by acquiring longer-term leased buildings with strong tenants. More than half of its top 10 tenants are investment-grade rated. As you can see, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is one of the largest tenants, with two buildings that generate around 3.3% of LXP's revenues.

LXP is also diversified geographically, as illustrated below:

The Balance Sheet

LXP’s balance sheet remains in good shape with leverage at 6.2x net debt to adjusted EBITDA at quarter end, unsecured debt to unsecured NOI leverage at 5.9x and unencumbered NOI of 73%.

The company utilized the credit facility during the last quarter to help fund recent industrial purchases:

Investment activity for the quarter included the purchase of 2.9 million square feet of industrial product for $137 million at GAAP and cash cap rates of 7.3% and 5.8% respectively. This included the two-property industrial transaction in Oliva Branch, MS, located in two different parks and in core industrial submarket in Memphis.

Additionally, LXP purchased a one million square foot Class A industrial facility in Edwardsville, Illinois net leased to Spectrum Brands Pet Group for approximately 12 years.

Additionally, LXP financed a Cold Storage facility in Warren, Michigan which generated approximately $26 million in gross proceeds. While LXP is still in favor of asset sales over financings, the company will selectively finance certain properties if it believes it is the right business strategy for that asset.

LXP is more than halfway through its announced $250 million to $300 million disposition plan with $175 million of dispositions completed. The management team said that “it would expect this figure to increase as we accelerate our efforts to sell our office properties. We remain committed to reducing our office and non-industrial exposure in a meaningful way and continue to work through how to achieve this most effectively.”

In contemplating a potentially shorter holding period for non-industrial property assets, during the quarter LXP conducted a detailed impairment analysis of these properties which resulted in $35 million of impairment charges, comprising $21 million of recognized charges for four office assets and $14 million for eight retail assets, two of the retail assets were sold during the quarter.

More specifically the office impairment charges included $11 million for two properties currently under contract to sell, $4.7 million on a properly currently being marketed for sale and $5.6 million on the Kansas City Missouri Swiss Re property that had a $15.2 million non-recourse mortgage balloon payment due in May 2019. LXP wrote the Swiss Re asset down to the estimated fair value of $9.4 million, approximately $5.8 million less than the mortgage balance. The retail impairment charges relate primarily to five assets whose leases expire in January 2019.

At quarter end LXP had $147 million of cash including cash classified as restricted, which primarily is cash held at 10/31 exchange agents. The company had $172 million of assets held for sale at the end of the quarter due to increased sales efforts.

At quarter end LXP’s consolidated debt outstanding was approximately $2.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.9% and a weighted average term of 6.5 years. During the quarter, LXP borrowed $95 million on a revolving credit facility to end the quarter with a total of $310 million available.

The unencumbered asset base at Q2-18 was approximately $3.4 billion, representing approximately 73% of NOI.

The Latest Earnings Results

LXP’s Adjusted company FFO for the quarter was approximately $62 million or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to $57 million or $0.23 per diluted common share for the same time period in 2017. The increase relates to new property acquisitions and new leases. At quarter-end LXP’s adjusted company FFO payout ratio was 71%.

LXP’s same-store NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was approximately $148 million, up 0.6% when compared to the first six months of 2017. Same-store percentage lease at the end of the quarter was 96.4% compared to 98.7% for the same time period in 2017. The decrease in a percentage lease was primarily the result of the vacancy of our 780,000 square foot Memphis industrial facility.

LXP released approximately 330,000 square feet of space during the quarter, which included two office extensions and three new office leases. The portfolio was 97.3% leased with a weighted-average lease term of 8.8 years.

Downgrading to HOLD

LXP is working on transitioning the portfolio toward being close to a pure play on single-tenant industrial net lease real estate. The company said it is “working very hard on accelerating the volume of office dispositions” and this should serve as a catalyst going forward.

Selling out of office and either deleveraging or reinvesting in industrial is dilutive, so it’s important to consider the forecasted earnings (AFFO/share):

As you see, LXP has the worst AFFO per share estimates in the Net Lease REIT sector, largely due to the accelerated dispositions (referenced above). Let’s take a closer look at the payout ratio, compared to the Net Lease REIT peers:

As you can see, using AFFO, LXP’s payout ratio is 80% and using 2019 estimates it increases to 87%. That’s getting a tad tight and could be problematic if the company is not able to renew a few leases that are expiring in 2019.

Let’s take a look at the dividend yield:

Again, the AFFO payout ratio could possibly hit 90% in 2019 as LXP continues to unwind the office exposure. In addition, leases expiring in 2019 could put further pressure on the dividend, LXP has a lease with L'Oreal that expires in October of 2019 (for a renewal of 649,000 square foot facility in Streetsboro, Ohio).

Simply put, LXP has more wood to chop, and given the run-up in price since my last article, I am getting a bit more concerned that the dividend is unsafe.

In closing: I am downgrading LXP from a BUY to a HOLD. The thrill of victory is simply not worth the agony of defeat. I can certainly see the value in LXP becoming a pure play Industrial Net Lease REIT, but there are risks to consider that will place a heavy burden on the dividend. Furthermore, there are better alternatives that are less risky including EPR properties (EPR), WPC Carey (WPC), and Monmouth Real Estate (MNR). Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

