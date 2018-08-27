CenturyLink: A 9.48% Yield Quality Retirement Income Play

Below is my take on the current state of affairs for CTL.

The stock offers a unique opportunity to obtain both capital appreciation and income production. Nevertheless, MoffettNathanson just downgraded it to sell.

CenturyLink's EBITDA and free cash flow appear to be heading higher based on organic growth, cost savings, and synergies from the Level 3 acquisition.

What Happened?

MoffettNathanson Analyst Nicholas Del Deo is selling the rip in CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), downgrading to Sell from Neutral. His $19 price target suggests more than 20% downside.

Thank you very much MoffettNathanson!

I love it when ratings agencies come out with these types of notes. The fact of the matter is they are more often than not incorrect and always late for that matter. MoffettNathanson isn't telling informed investors anything they didn't already know. Anyone watching the charts could see the stock went parabolic and was set for a pull back. I was lucky enough to build a full position in CTL prior to the earnings release. I actually sold out of my long time AT&T (T) position and doubled down on my CTL position, bringing my basis to $17.94. I discussed this in my most recent radio interview with WKRO Boston's Financial Exchange Radio Show.

Current Chart

AT&T was a favorite pick of mine for years. It's a hometown stock for me and I've consulted for AT&T in the past. Yet Discovered Dividends members brought to my attention that the AT&T position was the biggest drag on the portfolio. I finally took off my rose-colored glasses and faced the following facts. I realized I was in love with the stock, which was causing me to overlook material issues.

I think AT&T will continue to pay the dividend, yet there's little opportunity for capital appreciation and the U.S. government seems to have it out for them. If I was asked if I would recommend buying AT&T right now, I would say no.

On the other hand, I had CenturyLink selected as my top "Quality Retirement Income" idea for the telecom sector with a 12% yield and major upside potential. In fact, there's still 50% left to go. So I bought the stock and locked in the 12% yield. Furthermore, the stock appears to have substantial upside. This offers investors a unique opportunity for both capital gains and income production.

The Big Picture: Plenty of upside / trend reversal

The stock has just performed a major breakout from a long well defined downtrend channel. I see 50% upside form here. I have learned my lesson to focus on the big picture, the long-term perspective. Creating wealth is not an overnight affair. Investing in securities is a long-term endeavor.

"It's "time in" the market, not "timing" the market that creates and preserves true wealth."

Do not panic when your investment experiences short-term gyrations and always layer in and out of positions overtime to reduce risk. Remember, it's capital preservation first, creation second. CTL has recently fulfilled the coveted golden cross as well.

Source: Finviz

The fact of the matter is most underestimated how powerful the Level 3 acquisition would be for the combined companies' fundamentals. When the company recently reported earnings, they knocked the ball out of the park. Level 3 is basically a cash cow at this point.

Transformation Complete

The company is one of the largest telecommunications firms in the United States and a global leader in cloud infrastructure and hosted IT solutions for enterprise customers. I believe CenturyLink has reinvented itself with the acquisition of Level 3 and the sale of the data centers and colocation business.

CenturyLink has transformed itself from a traditional telecommunications company with limited prospects for growth to "a fiber-focused provider of advanced data services and global network and customer base."

Furthermore, the new company is well positioned to take advantage of the continued growth in the need for data and telecommunications services on a global scale. The company knocked the ball out of the park. See recent highlights

Q2 Earnings Highlights

Net income was $292M, EBITDA came to $2.27B, beating consensus for $2.21B. EBITDA margin excluding integration costs rose to 38.5% from 35.7% (pro forma).

Revenues dipped slightly on a pro forma basis.

Consumer broadband subscribers declined to 4.91M from a year-ago total of $5.23M, and from Q1's $4.99M.

Cash flow from operations stood at $1.58B, and free cash flow grew to $919M (excluding $108M for integration and special items).

Revenue breakout (comparisons pro forma): Business, $4.37B (down 1.2%), Consumer, $1.35B (down 5.8%), Regulatory, $185M (FLAT).

For 2018, it's raising guidance for EBITDA to $9B-$9.15B (from $8.75B-$8.95B, and topping consensus for $8.86B), for free cash flow to $3.6B-$3.8B (up from $3.15B-$3.35B) and, after dividends of $2.3B, to $1.3B-$1.5B, and for an effective income tax rate of 18% (vs. previous estimate for about 25%).

Solid Growth Prospects

Level 3 is basically a cash cow with fixed operational costs. Every new dollar they bring in at this point falls to the bottom line. Level 3 and CenturyLink's combined infrastructure is unparalleled with a 450,000-route mile fiber network, more than 350 connected metro markets, 100,000 fiber-enabled on-net buildings, and network connections in more than 60 countries.

Source: Level 3

The unmatched scale and scope of the network will allow the company to compete very well on a global scale with enterprise-level products and services in a new 5G environment. Furthermore, CenturyLink still pays a hefty dividend with a yield of 9.48%.

But is it safe?

The dividend appears safe based on recently reported free cash flow projections providing solid dividend coverage.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Stock Is Fundamentally Undervalued

The stock is currently trading for book value, 1 times sale, and at a discount to AT&T and Verizon (VZ) in both these metrics. I see this as a definite buying opportunity in the stock.

Source: Finviz

Obtaining shares of CenturyLink at book value after all the changes the company has made seems like a no-brainer. I do not think the positives have been fully priced into the stock at present.

Downside Risk - from 10K

What's more, the wired telecommunications business does face threats from new technologies such as 5G. Nevertheless, I do not see this coming to fruition any time soon. The fine art of buying stocks is being able to correctly evaluate the risk vs. the reward. I believe the risk/reward equation on this stock at present is favorable.

Conclusion

CenturyLink's outstanding 9.48% dividend yield is covered and safe. Management has stated more than once their commitment to pay the dividend. I believe the dividend is safe. The recent integration of Level 3 assets should provide nothing but increased cash flows to the bottom line. At this point, every dollar brought in by Level 3 pretty much goes straight to the bottom line. The stock is currently undervalued and trading for book value. CenturyLink currently offers the opportunity for capital appreciation as well as income, making for an outstanding total return play. My 12-month price target is $33, which implies a 40% total return opportunity over the next 12 months even after the big move. I see the pullback as a buying opportunity. $22 is your first level of support. The stock may pull back to $20, but it will be right back up before you know it. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. If you found this article interesting, please hit the orange Follow button next to my picture up top. It would be greatly appreciated.

