Bank OZK: Staying The Course

After years of surpassing its local competitors and delivering the best-in-class financial results, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has showed sluggish performance as shares have under-performed its peer group. The key driver of this sluggish performance was the rising fear around asset quality of the bank’s loan book which is concentrated on construction lending. Having said that, the bank’s rich valuations compared to other banks may also be considered as a reason for bulls to stay aside.

However, we believe credit risks are overblown with the bank’s proven risk management over the long term and the intact growth story still keeps premium valuations justified. Thus, we are staying the course with our previous bullish OZK theses and still see the stock as a buy.

Bank OZK, or formerly Bank of the Ozarks, has benefited from the lack of competition in construction lending as the long shadow of the real estate crisis weighed heavily on financing activities across the country. Then Bank OZK was out to strike deals with builders which will prove to be lucrative in time given the bank’s strong growth performance also supported by admirable credit metrics. Emerging as a contrarian in the commercial real estate lending business, or CRE lending, happens to be a cause for concern not entirely unjustified, but with other lenders having new deals in their sights, CRE had been poised to grow systemwide. OZK was already well-positioned for this buoyant market. Note that annual growth rate of CRE loans in all commercial banks have remained in green territory since late 2012.

As visualized in the chart above, the fastest pace of growth in CRE loans during post-crisis era was 2016 and we are moving towards the end of the business cycle. This does not necessarily mean than we will see the business volume deceleration in this area, or for Bank OZK in particular, but the evolution of the growth has just been relatively moderate when compared to how it had been in the run up to the crisis. That said, credit quality has been a bright spot with the current macro backdrop and it is not likely to turn anytime soon. The financial data of the bank has showed continued strength in credit metrics for quarters which, in our view should clear the air over the bank’s underwriting standards as its way of doing business is far from the methods popular among banks during the go-go days of the mortgage boom.

Speaking of the outlook on CRE lending in Bank OZK, one would expect business volume growth to be somewhat slower in the coming period owing to rising costs in construction setting limits to the expansion of the industry. This also would translate into modest growth figures in the bank’s loan book. Our prospect is for an average annual increase of 20% in OZK's loan book for 2019-20 period (which is notably lower than the 32% increase recorded for 1H 2018). On the asset quality front, we predict that allowances are likely to remain stable over the mentioned period as OZK will be building provisions for the new additions into its lending base rather than accumulating charge-off-driven allowances.

Another key driver for the OZK earnings in the years to come will be the margin deceleration. However, that does not point to a decrease in net interest income as the growth potential of the bank’s earning asset is very likely to more than offset the negative impact stemming from any contraction in margins. Admittedly, OZK has been operating very high margins which cannot be maintained over the long term. We see NIM moving towards 410 bps at the end of 2020 from the current level of 465 bps within what we prefer to call a “normalization” process.

When compared to its peers, Bank OZK stands as a mean and lean profit-making machine as it operates with exceptionally low efficiency ratios. Helped by its diverse revenue streams and a strong balance sheet, Bank OZK has kept its expenses below 40% of total revenues over the past three years, but we think this is likely to come to an end and OZK will be converging with industry averages in the years to come. We believe that increased consulting fees during the phase of becoming a bank with a more widespread network across the country and some one-off items such as building a new national headquarters will come into play and lift the expense bill for the bank. Still, OZK will top the league of mega-cap banks when sorted by efficiency.

Ultimately, we are staying the course with Bank OZK despite the fact that it keeps screening expensive from a valuation standpoint. We also think that risks related to the bank’s CRE loan book are quite manageable given the bank’s tight standards. Once combined with its growth prospects, the recent sluggish performance, in our view, created an opportunity to build new positions in the stock. In our base case scenario, Bank OZK is set to record an average ROATCE of 15.8% over the next two fiscal years which makes our P/TBV target stand at 2.1x, or $50 per share based on 2019E book value predictions. Our price target offers roughly 20% potential upside from the current stock price, which we find very compelling. Thus, we are sticking to our bullish view on OZK and recommend it as a consideration to investors who are looking at the banking space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.