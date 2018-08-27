Pattern Energy: Earnings Show Good Renewable Energy Play

On Thursday, August 9, 2018, renewable energy producer Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were mixed as the company beat the expectations of analysts on its bottom-line but failed to bring in the expected amount of revenue. Despite this, however, there was actually a lot to like here and quite a lot that bodes well for the future. As a result, this earnings report gives us a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Pattern Energy's future.

As my long-term readers are well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Pattern Energy's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Pattern Energy Group reported total revenues of $139.940 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 29.9% increase over the $107.760 million that the company brought in during the second quarter of 2017.

The company reported gross profits of $43.653 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 106.7% increase over the $21.115 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Pattern Energy Group sold proportional gigawatt hours of 2.263 GWh, which represents a 7% increase over the second quarter 2017.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $95.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $113.4 million that the company had in the same period of last year.

Pattern Energy Group reported a net loss of $1.774 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a stark improvement over the $14.684 million loss that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

One of the first things that someone reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that Pattern Energy's revenue increased significantly compared to the year-ago quarter. At first glance, we might assume that the revenue growth primarily came from the 7% year-over-year production increase. However, as we can see here, that only accounts for part of the increase.

Source: Pattern Energy Group

As we can see here, the total revenue growth that Pattern Energy derived from selling electricity under contracts with its customers and selling electricity to the grid were relatively meager. Instead, by far the largest source of revenue growth for the company was recording in the "Other Electricity Sales" item in its accounting. Pattern Energy does not clearly define this item in its 10-Q but primarily this refers to electricity sold to customers under lease agreements or electricity-related derivatives as well as amortization of power purchase agreements. This area of the company's business also made up the bulk of the company's revenue in last year's quarter, but it was nowhere near as large.

On May 21, 2018, Pattern Energy announced its intent to sell its 81-megawatt interest, which works out to approximately 71%, in the Al Arrayan Wind project in Chile. The agreed upon sales price was $68.5 million, which is less than the value of this asset as listed on the company's balance sheet. This required the company to take a charge against its income equivalent to the difference between the sale price and the balance sheet value. This resulted in the company reporting a $4.2 million charge, which directly contributed to its reported financial loss during the period. It is worth noting, though, that while this was a realized loss, Pattern Energy did not actually pay $4.2 million to anyone as a result of this transaction. Rather, this was a writedown of certain sunk costs.

As mentioned in the highlights, Pattern Energy Group saw its operating cash flow decline to $95.7 million in the most recent quarter from $113.4 million a year ago. There were a few reasons for this decline, including increased transmission fees (due to acquisitions that Pattern Energy made last year), increased interest costs caused by a higher debt load, and increased payments of payable, accrued, and current liabilities. This last one was by far the biggest, accounting for a $43.1 million difference year over year. The company blames this increase on timing of payments. Basically, this means that Pattern Energy paid some bills in the second quarter of this year that it paid in the first or the third last year. This large decrease was partially offset by the company's large year-over-year revenue increase.

As I have discussed in many previous articles, net income is typically a poor measure to use to evaluate the profitability of an MLP and similar companies due to the fact that it is artificially reduced by items such as depreciation & amortization that do not actually result in money leaving the company. As a result, analysts typically use distributable cash flow, which is the amount of money that a company earned that is theoretically available to be paid out to its owners. Thus, investors should be pleased to learn that the company saw its distributable cash flow increase compared to the prior-year quarter. In the second quarter of 2018, Pattern Energy reported a distributable cash flow of $58.7 million, which compares favorably to the $49.2 million that the company reported in the prior-year quarter. This works out to $0.60 per diluted share. As Pattern Energy only declared a $0.4220 per share dividend, it appears that the company earned more than enough money to cover its dividend.

Overall, this was a fairly solid quarter for Pattern Energy as the company reported rising sales and generation. The company did see its bottom-line adversely impacted by an impairment charge from the sale of a Chilean wind farm, but overall, it did manage to deliver solid profit growth as illustrated by the growth in distributable cash flow. Pattern Energy's earnings do certainly present an appealing way to invest in the growth of renewable energy that nearly everybody predicts will happen over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.