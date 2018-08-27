General Electric: Excellent Potential Where You Would Least Expect It

It will be a long road, but investors who are in it for the long haul should watch over all of this carefully.

In several key sets of operations, the conglomerate already has a nice presence and it can capitalize on this paradigm shift.

*Taken from the IEA

Most investors, myself included, generally think of General Electric (GE) as a US company, but what we don’t tend to think too much about is the potential the business has to expand through other nations or even entire continents. Such is the case with the conglomerate and its business in Africa. As the continent undergoes a global transition, General Electric stands to benefit nicely and in a way that, at least initially, few firms can. This, in turn, could be setting the stage for additional strong value creation from the business for several years to come, something that shareholders, at this time in General Electric’s history, desperately need.

Big opportunities in Africa

At this time, the population throughout all of Africa appears to be around 1.3 billion to 1.4 billion. This means those living there represent about 16.6% of the planet’s population. However, with nominal GDP of just $2.19 trillion, the continent appears to account for a paltry 2.8% of the world’s $79.3 trillion in aggregate GDP. This kind of relationship is especially bad in Sub-Saharan Africa. To some, this may seem like a long-term issue that won’t show any material improvements in the years to come, but the fact of the matter is that a great deal of growth is slated to occur in key markets over the next decade or so.

According to one research report posted by General Electric but compiled by Frost & Sullivan, power generation should do quite well between now and 2030. Today, total installed generating capacity across Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated at 122GW (gigawatts). Of this, three-fourths comes from fossil fuels, while 22% is attributable to hydro power. This year, it’s estimated that only 35GW of capacity is attributable to renewable resources. Not only is there little power, there’s also inconsistency for what does exist. Based on the report referenced, total transmission losses in the region are two to three times greater than in many other parts of the world.

What all of this means is that a large portion of the population there is deprived of the electricity that exists throughout most other parts of the world. Today, the electrification rate in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to be around 43%, meaning that a full 588 million people live without any access to power. Of these, an estimated 80% live in rural areas, often far from modern civilization. It’s worth mentioning, by the way, that by General Electric’s own estimates, 635 million people throughout Sub-Saharan Africa are without access to power.

As the image below illustrates, this would mean more than half of the world’s population that is without access to electricity. Irrespective of the number, this has had a real impact on the region’s growth, taking off, according to the World Bank, around 2% from Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth each year that the problem persists.

*Taken from General Electrica

Fortunately, not only for Africa, but for the world as a whole, this picture is changing. If the IEA (International Energy Agency) is correct in its assessment of the situation, then the target of relevant nations is that 100% of Sub-Saharan Africa’s population will have access to electricity by 2030. That said, the IEA itself is of the opinion that this figure will be more like 59%. This actually translates to the population that’s without electricity access rising from 588 million today to 602 million, but the change in population growth will mean hundreds of millions more people with access to it.

One of the biggest winners here will be firms that focus on alternative energy. This is because, according to the report, renewable energy should expand from the 35GW it’s at there today to 115GW by 2030. That implies an annualized growth rate of around 10.4%.

*Taken from the IEA

General Electric stands to benefit nicely

One of the firms most likely to benefit from Sub-Saharan Africa’s economic development is undoubtedly General Electric. Last year, the firm’s Renewable Energy segment brought in sales of $10.28 billion. 89% of the sales from this segment come from a mix of onshore and offshore wind, while the remainder comes from hydro power. This is great and all, but it’s probable that the greatest growth in energy production will come from solar in the years to come.

Fortunately, this is where General Electric’s Energy Connections business comes into play. In 2017, the set of operations, which includes General Electric’s Industrial Solutions, Grid Solutions, Power Conversion, and Automation & Control business, represented 28% of the conglomerate’s Power segment’s revenue. Working out the math, this translates to $10.08 billion in revenue. What extent of this is attributable to Sub-Saharan Africa is a mystery, but it is known that $8 billion of General Electric’s Power segment’s sales came from a mix of the Middle East and Africa.

Included in these operations is what General Electric refers to as its Microgrid Energy Management System. This consists of hardware, software, and related solutions that help optimize its customers’ assets. Microgrid technology will, for Sub-Saharan Africa, prove to be a significant contributor to the region’s modernization. Poor infrastructure, combined with the high cost of large energy-producing and transmission facilities, will necessitate the adoption of smaller grids that can be localized while also permitting for the hook-up to what larger grids do exist.

*Taken from General Electric

Of course, this still isn’t all that General Electric can benefit from. In the image above, for instance, you can see that the firm can, in addition to providing miscellaneous services, offer its Predix platform, focus on battery storage (for which it’s estimated Sub-Saharan Africa will require 250MW (megawatts) by 2030, and even solar inverters. This is, potentially, the real area where the firm can benefit from. To see why, you need only look at the image below.

*Taken from General Electric

In it, you can see that General Electric has a pretty robust set of operations focusing on solar inverters. Solar inverters are devices that allow a DC (direct current) to be converted into AC (alternating current), whether for the purpose of sending it through a larger grid or utilizing it off-grid. By utilizing Silicon Carbide in the construction of its inverters, the devices can be up to 35% smaller for a 1MW unit and they can reduce power losses by, perhaps, as much as 50%.

Already, General Electric has an estimated global installed base of solar inverters that amounts to more than 4.2GW, but this doesn’t mean the opportunity is gone. As of the time of this writing, General Electric has more than 3.5GW worth of backlog for this technology alone and what’s really interesting is where its emphasis lies. While only 221MW of the firm’s global installed capacity (or 5.2% of the total) happens to be split between the Middle East and Africa, as well as South Africa, 800GW (or 22.4%) of its backlog is allocated to the same region. This suggests increased exposure there in the years to come.

Takeaway

I would be lying if I said everything with General Electric is perfect, but I would also be lying if I didn’t say that there are a lot of components to the conglomerate that are potentially valuable for shareholders. In regards to Sub-Saharan Africa, what we know is that the future is looking bright and there are actually many pieces of multiple segments run by the firm that could benefit significantly from this transition to the modern era.

The fact of the matter is that it looks like the region will see a nice growth spurt in energy development over the next several years, with the demand for microgrids, renewable energy, solar inverters, and more expected to surge.

The real win, I feel, will be in the services around this transition, as well as anything to do with solar. After all, it’s believed that by 2040, 32% of global installed capacity for electricity will be related to solar power, with generating capacity soaring from 320GW to 670GW by 2020. Any emphasis on these areas will only help sales and, hopefully, profits to fare well.

*Taken from the IEA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.