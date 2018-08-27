Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Buy This NASH Play?

Its primary focus is in Aramchol, which is a bile acid conjugate that is supposed to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism, down-regulating the three main pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Last week was a good one for NASH concerns like Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT). I have received a few inquiries about another smaller potential NASH play over the past week. Therefore, I am providing some updated research on it that was originally given exclusively to Biotech Forum members some three weeks ago in today's "deep dive."

Company Overview

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) is an Israel-based clinical-stage biotech that was founded in 2000, but that did not come public until early in 2014. The stock currently has a market capitalization of just under $270 million and trades just over $12.50 a share.

Focus & Pipeline

The company is focused on developing Aramchol, a first-in-class, novel, once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis for variable populations, as well as other liver associated disorders. Furthermore, the therapeutic is a liver targeted SCD-1 modulator with a dual mode of action on liver fibrosis, down-regulation of steatosis, and a direct effect on hepatic stellate cells, which are the collagen producing cells. In multiple animal models, Aramchol has been effective in three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

In recent news, Galmed released encouraging top-line results on June 12th. This is encouraging news as the Phase IIa in February of this year, the ARRIVE trial, did not meet its primary endpoint. The primary endpoint of the ARRIVE study was an improvement of liver fat at 12 weeks, as measured by MRI-PDFF. The trial showed no difference between HIV patients receiving Aramchol compared with HIV patients in the placebo arm. In the global Phase IIb ARREST 52-week study, Galmed's 600mg Aramchol achieved its endpoint that showed NASH resolution without contributing to the worsening of fibrosis in NASH patients. The patient population treated consisted of 247 patients with biopsy-proven NASH who were overweight or obese and had pre-diabetes or type II diabetes mellitus, 60% having stage 2 and 3 fibrosis, and 70% having NAS≥5 at baseline. Post hoc analysis of MRS responders demonstrated a clinically and statistically significant effect of Aramchol at 600mg vs. placebo. In addition, the drug showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The company believes that the data strongly supports advancing the 600mg dose to a Phase III study.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Source: Corporate Presentation

Aramchol

Aramchol is a bile acid conjugate that is supposed to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism, down-regulating the three main pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. Aramchol's mechanism of action works by Stearoyl-CoA desaturase, SCD1, catalyzing the rate-limiting step in the biosynthesis of monounsaturated fatty acids, considered to be a potent mechanism in liver steatosis and fibrosis. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH. To date, over 400 patients have been exposed to Aramchol™ across 7 clinical trials. No safety and tolerability signals have been identified.

NASH is a condition in which excessive amounts of fat is stored in one's liver. Two types of NAFLD are simple fatty liver and NASH. Sometimes people diagnosed with one form are later diagnosed with the other form. According to the NIH, between 30% and 40% of adults in the United States have NAFLD and about 3% to 12% of adults in the United States have NASH. NASH is predicted to become the leading indication for liver transplant within the next few years. There are currently no approved medications for NASH.

Source: Corporate Presentation

With the success of the Phase IIb now secured, the company turns its attention to the Phase III. The company has a meeting scheduled with the FDA in Q4 of 2018, and the preparations for said meeting are ongoing. On top of the clinical stage development, the company is conducting pre-clinical studies of Aramchol in combination with advanced clinical stage representative anti-inflammatory and anti-apoptotic compounds for the treatment of NASH. The company intends to submit data related to the combinations for presentation at the Liver Meeting. The Liver Meeting is scheduled to take place on November 9-13, 2018, in San Francisco.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

After an approximate $70 million capital raise in late June, the company ended the second quarter with just under $95 million in cash on hand. Given Galmed's relatively small quarterly burn rate, that should address all funding needs until potential commercialization; provided development is successful.

Wall Street seems sanguine on Galmed's prospects. The current median analyst price target on the stock is just north of $35.00 a share. Since June 20th, five analyst firms including Raymond James and Stifel Nicolaus have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on the shares. Price targets proffered have ranged from $26 to $59 a share. Here is the color from the analyst over at Stifel:

Galmed is "well positioned" to conduct a pivotal Phase 3 trial of Aramchol and expects to talk to the FDA later this year to finalize the plan. The trial will likely recruit 750-1000 NASH patients to test Aramchol 600 mg, note that Aramchol already "nearly achieved" a regulatory approvable endpoint showing NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

Verdict

Galmed has had some strong analyst support recently and is making progress advancing its primary drug candidate. That said, the company only has one true "shot on goal" and gets some points deducted for being an Israeli-based biotech which I have rarely done that well with. A small "watch item" position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems appropriate at this time. I would also say the same about Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT), two other small NASH plays due to the potential of the market.

