Ethanol Headwinds Are Persisting In Q3

U.S. ethanol producers continue to face strong headwinds as the summer winds down that are negatively impacting their operating environment. The price of producers' primary feedstock, corn, has fallen further (see figure) since the beginning of Q3 as harvest expectations have remained high despite the presence of drought conditions across much of the western Corn Belt. This positive impact has been more than offset by a larger decline to the price of gasoline over the same period. Fuel ethanol is an important substitute for gasoline, with the former being blended into the latter at a roughly 10 vol% share in the U.S., and the presence of cheaper gasoline has pushed the price of ethanol lower in response. U.S. ethanol producers continue to experience margin compression despite their reduced feedstock costs as a result.

CORN data by YCharts

Historically cheaper gasoline on its own has been insufficient to cause margin compression for ethanol producers due to the presence of the U.S. biofuels blending mandate, which has effectively created a floor on ethanol demand by establishing specific annual blending volumes that U.S. refiners must comply with. The price of ethanol has historically traded at a premium of between 20% and 100% over that of gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis, with the highest premiums prevailing during times of low gasoline prices (e.g., 2015-2017) as a means of ensuring sufficient ethanol production to meet demand under the mandate (see figure).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] under the Trump administration has taken a different stance on the blending mandate then it did under the Obama and Bush Jr. administrations, however, by unilaterally reducing the mandated blending volumes on a de facto basis. The lower consequent ethanol demand has caused the biofuel's price premium over that of gasoline to fall to an average of 0.3% on an energy-equivalent basis in Q3 to date compared to averages of 40% and 54% in the same periods of 2017 and 2016, respectively. Still worse for ethanol producers is the fact that the decline to the premium has more than offset the positive impact of this year's higher gasoline prices, meaning that ethanol has actually been cheaper since July then it was in the same periods of past summers, whereas gasoline is approximately 30% more expensive on the same basis.

Corn ethanol's crush spread in Q3 to date has been quite weak seasonally due to these adverse conditions (see figure). The spread is the lowest for the first half of Q3 since 2015, which is especially notable given the improvement to gasoline prices since then. This summer's weakness is especially bad news for ethanol producers moving forward because ethanol producers usually experience the highest production margins of the year between May and September. When margins during the summer were last this poor, in 2015, they ended up falling to zero by the end of the year.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

The impact of this summer's adverse operating environment on U.S. ethanol producers has been mixed. Leading the pack has been The Andersons (ANDE), which has seen its share price gain by 19% since the beginning of July as its diversified operations have provided it with positive exposure to the high demand for grains that has resulted from their low prices (see figure). The share prices of Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), which focuses on high-volume ethanol production, and REX American Resources (REX), which achieves some of the highest ethanol margins in the industry, have declined slightly over the same period as this summer's lower margins have slightly outweighed each company's respective strengths. Far to the back is Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), which has seen its share price lose 25% of its value in Q3 to date. The latter producer has historically suffered from having high feedstock costs relative to its peers due to the location of much of its production capacity on the West Coast, and this has worked to its detriment as industry margins as a whole have remained low this summer.

GPRE data by YCharts

The one bright spot for U.S. ethanol producers in 2018 to date has been a better-than-feared export environment in the wake of China's decision earlier this year to impose steep tariffs on imported U.S. ethanol. While this move has negatively impacted the former's import volumes of the fuel, Brazil has more than made up the difference following a 28% YoY increase to its own import volumes of U.S. ethanol in the first half of the year. Thanks to strong international demand the U.S. is on pace to export almost 1.9 billion gallons of ethanol in 2018 compared to 1.4 billion gallons in 2017. It is possible, of course, that other major importers such as Canada have front-loaded their volumes in anticipation of a possible breakdown of ongoing NAFTA negotiations, but there is little doubt that ethanol production margins this summer would have been substantially lower without the strong export volumes seen in the first half of the year.

The recent export environment aside, however, investors can expect ethanol production margins to remain low so long as the EPA continues to keep the de facto mandated ethanol blending volume below statutory levels and ethanol producers maintain current high levels of output (see figure). Margins will only be as high as are needed to ensure sufficient output to satisfy the mandate and, with production volumes outpacing the mandated blending volumes despite this summer's low crush spread, margin expansion continues to be unnecessary and, by extension, unlikely to occur anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.