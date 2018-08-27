Chipotle Is Going To The Top Of The Food Chain

The value of any financial asset depends on its quality; Chipotle is one of the best companies around. No debt and a super strong balance sheet make it more valuable.

Chipotle, a growth story

Chipotle beginnings reflect the American dream is still alive and well. Founder Steve Ells attended the Culinary Institute of America. He then; became a line cook for Jeremiah Tower at Stars in California. Shortly after, Ells took what he learned in San Francisco and opened the first Chipotle restaurant in Denver, Colorado, near the University of Denver campus with an $85,000 loan from his father. Ells and his father calculated that the store would need to sell 107 burritos per day in order to be profitable; however, after one month, the original restaurant was selling over 1,000 burritos a day.

Today’s Chipotle has more than 2,000 stores across the United States. The company has plans to more than double the store count to 5,000 restaurants across the United States. If you had invested in Chipotle at the time of the IPO. You would have gone through the financial crisis, two stock market pullbacks (at least) and three different health related issues at the company. You would still have made 25 times you money. Chipotle has been one of the best investments of the last decade.

Crisis of confidence

In late 2015, there was a series of E-coli outbreaks at various Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. This caused a major crisis of confidence at the company and comparative store sales dipped by nearly twenty percent. The issue was compounded when a sick employee came to work in Virginia. More health scares put the company on the ropes. Ultimately, founder Steve Ells left the company and a new CEO Brian Niccol heads the company.

Since Niccol’s appointment, the company has begun its turnaround. Not only have comparative store begun to rebound, with sales up 3.3% in the last quarter, but there has also been an increase in the average check growth, which rose 5.1% percent in the last quarter. Confidence is back in the management of the company and it is clear that the company is executing on its plan going forward.

Chipotle, the stock

Chipotle seems to be one of the most misunderstood equites on the stock market today. Chipotle’s stock rose from an IPO price of ~20 all the way to $750 dollars a share. The company had massive earnings growth, grew comparative sales every single year and increased the number of restaurants it operated. After the food scandal in 2015, all this changed. The company barely booked a profit in 2016 and has still not recovered fully. Currently, it trades at a price to earnings multiple of around 80, leading many people to proclaim that “Chipotle is overvalued” and “this stock trades at a ridiculous multiple”.

This is simply not the correct way to value a company like Chipotle. Securities are valued off their future earnings, not next year’s numbers. Let’s take a look at the six different types of companies that exist, as explained by Peter Lynch.

Slow growers : Large and ageing companies that are expected to grow slightly faster than the gross national product.

: Large and ageing companies that are expected to grow slightly faster than the gross national product. Stalwarts : Giant companies that are faster than slow growers but are not agile climbers.

: Giant companies that are faster than slow growers but are not agile climbers. Fast growers : Small, aggressive new enterprises that grow at 10 to 25% a year.

: Small, aggressive new enterprises that grow at 10 to 25% a year. Cyclicals : Companies whose sales and profit rise and fall in a regular, though not completely predictable fashion.

: Companies whose sales and profit rise and fall in a regular, though not completely predictable fashion. Turnarounds: Companies which are steeped in accumulated losses but which show signs of recovery. Turnarounds have the potential to make up lost ground quickly.

Using the Price to earnings ratio is only really relevant if the company is a slow grower or a stalwart. Valuing a company off its current earnings makes sense, if they won’t change much next year. A company which is growing extremely rapidly or in a turnaround situation should not be valued off this year’s earnings, since they are not reflective of the future profits of the business. Amazon does not have a $900 billion market cap because of this year’s profits, rather their projected future earnings, which should be massive. Here is Bill Ackman explaining how he valued Chipotle and how to correctly value a company like this. The company’s stock is up 65% percent since the time of this video.

Chipotle’s intrinsic value

Chipotle was earning near $15 a share on 31 million shares outstanding, pre-crisis. It has also opened 500 new stores since the E-Coli outbreak. The company now has around 28 million shares outstanding. If unit sales can return to pre-crisis levels, there is no reason that the company could not earn $22 a share, without making any changes. I compute the $22 per share number on the basis that the company has opened 25% more stores since 2015 and will have 10% less stock outstanding. This doesn’t even assume an increase in the average check per customer. Achieving operating margins of 10-11% again seems very, very achievable.

It seems likely that once a full recovery has been made, the company could do even better than this. Management is revamping the company’s approach to innovation and marketing. This includes a focus on menu innovation, digital ordering and operational excellence. The company is also accelerating the rollout of its technology-enabled second make-line over the entire store base, for speed. The second make-line enables the business to handle rapid growth in digital sales without any impact on front-line throughput. This should help the company serve more customers, helping operating margins. It’s not unrealistic to imagine, that a larger, best in class Chipotle has the potential to earn much, much more than $22 a share.

Chipotle has a strong brand

Chipotle Mexican Grill has one of the most loyal millennial followings of all brands, earning its nickname of “Chipotbae.” (that is a combination of Chipotle + “bae” – before anyone else) People even show their love for Chipotle on their clothing!

Source 1: A Chipotle T-shirt from tshirtunicorn.com

Chipotle has a cult-like following among millennials and is keen as the ultimate ‘cool brand’. People are more health-conscious and want to feel good about what they’re putting in their bodies and where it’s coming from. Chipotle’s ingredients are sourced from farms rather than factories and are free from artificial fillers and flavours. Millennials care about brands that have solid values, and want to support the mission of Chipotle as well as its product.

Source 2: Chipotle’s Twitter reflects a brand that resonates with millennials.

I make this point because some investors are concerned that the food scares have permanently damaged the company. I don’t believe this to be true whatsoever. Companies in the fast-food industry have suffered from much more negative publicity. McDonalds had a film made, about just how unhealthy its food was, Supersize me and an entire bestselling book, fast-food nation. The company has still managed to retain share of mind.

Chipotle serves much healthier food and its motto of “food with integrity” means that it is very well positioned for the future. There is no need to fear permanent damage. Marketing and improved operational excellence will drive Chipotle forward.

What to do with Chipotle

If you were prudent enough to buy Chipotle on the cheap, I would advise remaining the course. The company still has plenty of potential and is nowhere near being overvalued. This year’s numbers are not what you should be worrying about if you are a long term investor. Chipotle still has the potential to double the amount of stores in the United States, with management having set a goal of having 5,000 stores. With such a long runway ahead, I believe we are in the early innings of a recovery.

I wrote this article because I believe most investors are far too short term too short-term orientated and think about only short-term earnings. Equities should be valued off their future earnings, discounted to the present value. In 3,5 or 10 years’ time, I believe Chipotle will be a much, much more valuable company than it is today.

Conclusion

Chipotle’s valuation is extremely reasonable given the future prospects of the company. Shares are not widely overvalued. Investors should not rush to sell.

Chipotle’s management is doing an excellent job turning the company around. Menu innovation will improve margins and increase average check.

The company has plenty of room for growth. There is more than enough potential to double the current number of stores in the United States

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.