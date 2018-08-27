I Got 43% Return On My Obesity-Themed Portfolio. Janus Henderson Investors Did Better With SLIM.

I created the portfolio over a year ago, so the results compared here are real-world, time-forward rather than back-tested.

I compare the results of my portfolio with those of an ETF that uses the same theme, Janus Henderson Investors’ SLIM.

Proposed candidates are chosen by another means, in this case thematic: a portfolio of companies that are involved in weight reduction.

I most often pull from my toolbox a program to weight candidates in potential portfolios so as have that portfolio fall on the Efficient Frontier (EF).

Hey, lookit dat! I can make a comparison!

I had an epiphany.

In my last article I shot my mouth off about not having made any comparisons of the non-neg Efficient Frontier (EF) process against other methods. While strictly true, maybe that intent can be approached by comparing my Motif “Fat off the Land” to The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) for the same span. “Fat off the Land”: catchy with cachet, non? For an obesity-themed portfolio? Get it? Oh well.

You set this up, right?

Not really. See, more than a year ago, when I was feeling fat and sorry for myself one day and happened to read about weight reduction schemes, I decided to assemble an obesity-themed portfolio and try my program on it. Of course, I found SLIM in my research and included that in the candidate list. Since SLIM was new then, I suspect it influenced something I read that put me on to the theme. And here we are at my present moment of realization: I can compare the performance of my weighted portfolio with that of the ETF.

I think I did all right.

Cut to the chase: how’d you do?

My Motif “Fat off the Land” was constructed on 14 May 2017 and shows a lifetime gain of 43.2% as of Saturday, 18 August; the Index is 1+Lifetime Gain multiplied by 1000. Similarly, over the same period the closing prices of SLIM were $25.10 and $36.77 for those respective dates, a 46.5% gain. Note that this is a real-life, time-forward comparison where the members of both portfolios were chosen from the info available at that time of my choosing. Also note that it happens that SLIM had just been birthed, and so there were no trades near the date I created “Fat Off the Land”.

Figure 1: Screen shot from my Motif account on 19 August 2018

Figure 2: Chart from Fidelity for SLIM over same dates as Motif

Figure 3: Chart from Fidelity showing early trades in SLIM

So, let’s take a look at the guts of these portfolios.

The table summarizes the changes in weights of the components of “Fat Off the Land” since the last rebalance until the writing of this article.

Figure 4: Weight changes in the Motif

Note that the rebalancing did not change weightings in the Motif by much at all, and neither has market action moved the relative weights drastically, except in the cases of The Finish Line Inc (FINL) and GNC Holdings Inc (GNC). For GNC, the stock's relative weight dropped to the point of insignificance and was zeroed out. The Finish Line was purchased by the British Company JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD), which is a company not available for the Motif.

I don’t have matching historical data from SLIM, but the following is from their website:

Figure 5 Per Company Website

While there is certainly overlap in the component stocks, the portfolios are very different. And aren’t I cheating by having the ringers of Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) in there? My reasoning is that these two companies are responsible for making monitoring tech and distributing it. I couldn’t include Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) as Motif Investing did not recognize it. And other than the ringers, the largest allocation in the motif is AngioDynamics, Inc (ANGO) - which, in SLIM, is down at number 23 by weight.

And a note on what I think is an interesting effect: I included SLIM in my candidates for the process and it was zeroed out, which is now a lucky happenstance for the writing of this article.

Cool, but, what’s that mean?

Bill Cosby has an old comedy skit where the British lose the coin toss to the Revolutionaries, and subsequently the Revolutionaries get to wear any color clothes they want and shoot from behind rocks and trees while the British have to wear red and march in a straight line. I march in a straight line in “Fat Off the Land” by only rebalancing quarterly according to the non-neg EF process, while Janus Henderson Investors probably had all sorts of tools available to them, like leverage, options, an analyst or two to look things over every once in a while, and maybe even a manager who gets paid, at least in part, to hit target returns. In short, I don’t know what their process is to compare against my simplistic one.

I’m also not comparing the same companies as portfolio components. There is going to be considerable overlap since they are each populating the same theme, but my portfolio is limited to a maximum of 30 companies while I doubt that SLIM has any similar limit.

Well then, what have we learned from this juxtaposition? I like to think that, with just simple process, coming close to the results of a professional company builds confidence that the process, when applied to other candidate portfolios, will yield a near optimum investment result.

