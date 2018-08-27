Is McCormick Too Expensive Now?

It's been a great year for McCormick & Co's (MKC) loyal shareholder base. 2017 was a sideways year for the stock, as its early gains gave way after the company announced a transformational acquisition of the French's and Frank's Red Hot brands from British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY). 2018, however, has been a different story. That acquisition is paying off in a big way, propelling MKC stock to more than 20% gains while the rest of its sector has slumped:

Last October, with the stock still around $100, I wrote McCormick: Shares About To Get Red Hot, stating in the conclusion that:

[This acquisition] a great use of cheap debt to pour on the upside for shareholders. Management seemed excited on the conference call to have bought RB Foods and not have found any hidden problems after taking over – with such a wide gap between the profits off the new business and the debt service, it was a nearly certain driver of big EPS upside unless there was a hitch in the deal. But everything has turned out as expected, and now the company has successfully transformed itself into a much more valuable business. Given a flat overall stock market, I'll be surprised if MKC isn't trading north of $125 inside two years.

Less than a year later, McCormick has now hit the $125 price target, albeit with some help from a bullish market in general. Regardless, the general thesis played out as expected - the acquisition, combined with the benefits of the corporate tax cut, have led profits to surge, and the market has accordingly repriced MKC stock higher.

Some have suggested that McCormick stock should trade downward since it was already at a high P/E ratio compared to its sector. On top of that, since packaged foods companies have been in the dumps over the past year, MKC stock, in theory, should have fallen as well. See this comparison chart:

MKC data by YCharts

However, I see this convergence trade idea as misguided. For one, McCormick still has strong organic growth. It seems incorrect to suggest that McCormick's spices and seasonings business is going to perform as weakly as other consumer products companies such as soft drinks, cereals, and so on.

Trends are running in favor of McCormick, with younger consumers increasingly looking for new flavors and recipes. That's a big difference from something like cereal or soup, where there has been much less innovation. It's also harder for the likes of a Campbell Soup (CPB) to reposition its products as being healthy, whereas McCormick's products can be an integral part of healthful eating, especially for cuisines such as vegetarian or Indian foods which rely on spices as a core part of many recipes.

RB Foods Was An Excellent Acquisition

Many folks were also skeptical of McCormick's RB Foods acquisition. I disagree - McCormick, in my view, paid a fair price, and as we're already seeing in these earnings results; the deal is delivering on expectations. McCormick was the perfect buyer for RB Foods, since it brought in a bunch of products, such as the French's line of condiments and Frank's Red Hot that are perfect extensions of McCormick's existing business.

When General Mills (GIS) buys a pet food company, it has to branch out quite a bit. Some of the supply network is the same - Wal-Mart buys both cereal and dog food in quantity for example - but many of the end retailers are different. Advertising and other such costs are unlikely to have that many synergies, the product being sold is quite different at the end of the day.

With McCormick, however, they got a business that is on-point with consumers (U.S. hot sauces are estimated to be growing at 5%/year - that's great organic growth compared to most packaged foods) along with a venerable brand in French's that was poorly managed. RB Foods was operated as a tiny division of a UK powerhouse consumer products company. RB appears to have lost the thread in its advertising and brand outreach for its foods labels - McCormick, on the other hand, dominates the market already in the U.S. and should have little problem making its new products take off as well. Here is McCormick's CEO discussing RB's management of French's/Frank's Red Hot on their latest conference call:

I mean, Reckitt Benckiser, that was a fabulous company. In their core categories, they have got tremendous capability, but this was not one of their core categories. They regarded this as an off-strategy business and so it didn't get the resources that the other brands in that company got. And their category management capabilities were frankly pretty rudimentary.

Management showed tangible signs of improving this in its latest earnings call. For Frank's Red Hot, the company is making a big move with packaging, rolling out smaller bottle sizes to get consumers to try the product for the first time. This has led to expanded shelf space, and a nearly 10% jump in total product distribution in regions of the US where Frank's Red Hot was not already the product leader.

In mustard, McCormick is working with retailers to optimize their offerings by removing underperforming competitor brands while selling more of both McCormick's French's along with the store brand. This is the sort of power play you can make when you own a space, but RB Foods simply couldn't as a bit player in a large foreign market. Already, it's paying off. From the conference call, management said that:

Our analyses have been well received and retailers, including several large ones, are beginning to implement our recommendations, eliminating lower ranking yellow mustard brands and expanding the share of shelf for French's and their store brand. As we said before, mustard will take a while to turn around but we are pleased with the progress we have made thus far to influence the fundamentals on shelf. After years of declining distribution, we have stabilized overall points of distribution year-to-date and expect to lap the losses we inherited in the second half.

In the grilling arena, McCormick is also repositioning French's more prominently. Witness this from the conference call:

As an example, at one large Canadian retailer consumption of French's was up 79% versus last year's second quarter, driven by an unprecedented level of display.

The company is also creating sampler super-packs that promise to turn consumers on to a wider array of McCormick products:

The kit combines Canada's classic La Grille Montréal steak seasoning with Frank's hot sauce, French's mustard and ketchup as well as Stubb's barbecue sauce and new La Grille products for trial. The promotional kit sold out in less than one week.

I've long talked about McCormick's restaurants and food service business as well. Food service is an underappreciated part of the company's profits, allowing it to benefit regardless of whether consumers prefer to cook at home or go out. From the conference call, we see that the integration of RB Foods is adding new scale here as well:

Through May, we have incremental sales to over 19,000 new restaurant locations, including to more than 10 large national accounts, as well as regional accounts. [...] Examples of our early successes include double-digit increases of French's mustard dispenser placements and mid single-digit sales increase across our portfolio of Frank's, French's, OLD BAY and McCormick's Tabletop items. Enabled by our new scale across our commercial teams, we are successfully cross-selling our culinary line McCormick For Chefs and Frank's and French's foodservice items into restaurants.

I could go on, but I think the point is becoming pretty clear. McCormick's management can go from strength to strength discussing its most recent quarterly results. It's not stuck in the standard food products company that is talking at length about headwinds, cost-cutting, tariffs, rising input costs, and turnarounds. McCormick is on offense, with new advertising, new product launches and packaging, and increased cross-selling. That's a recipe for long-term growth, and a strong share price.

Outlook And Valuation

I will grant that one of the bears' remaining arguments, the debt, is somewhat of a concern. If the company were to make another big deal, I'd frown upon that. As it is, however, the company can easily cover its interest and the dividend out of (sharply increasing) earnings. McCormick is largely immune to recessions, earnings went up more than 10% in both 2008 and 2009. Thus, even an economic downturn is unlikely to put McCormick is any serious trouble on a leverage basis. Management has said that they are committed to paying down debt after the RB Foods deal, and, given their past track record, I have no reason to doubt them. As the CFO put it:

We expect 2018 to be another year of strong cash flow and our priority is to continue to have a balanced use of cash, making investments to drive growth, returning a significant portion to our shareholders through dividends and to pay down debt. Year-to-date, we have made $100 million of prepayment on our three-year term loan secured as part of the RB Foods acquisition financing. This brings our total prepayments to $350 million.

Let's get back to the headline of this article for a minute. With all this good news: What's my new price target for the company now that the previous one has been achieved? Despite the positives, I can't really justify a much higher price. My thesis played out as expected. Management guided us last year to see how much earnings boost we'd get from the merger, run the math, and you got a $125 target. Other analysts were slow to pick up the story, but now that McCormick has reported several great quarters, most people seemingly have figured out what's going on.

On a valuation basis, I still see MKC stock as worth about $125/share today. 2018 earnings are set to come in between $4.85 and $4.95, putting us slightly above 25x current earnings. That's a touch aggressive, given the weakness in packaged foods stocks, but well in line with McCormick's valuation in recent years. Analysts see earnings jumping to $5.30 in 2019 and $5.65 in 2020. That puts us at back at more reasonable forward PE ratios.

And I expect the market to be willing to pay back toward more robust 2015-16 valuations for MKC stock as it continues to deliver wins from the acquisition and pay down debt. The company's stock price received little boost from the deal until it reported the blowout earnings report in June. Over the past two months, McCormick has traded sharply higher as analysts get more positive on the company. Given that momentum trade, MKC stock could overshoot $125 to the upside, especially if the next earnings report is equally promising and/or consumer staples stock recover further in general.

Ultimately, the stock's upside is capped in the short-term, however, as this is still a food company trading at a well above-sector valuation. But if you're looking for dependable 8-10% earnings growth and similar dividend growth, this is an easy stock to hold for the long-term. The fact that its earnings hold up during recessions also puts this ahead of other stocks trading at a similar PE ratio.

MKC stock continues to be one of my personal top holdings and I'm not interested in selling any at fair value. You'd have to offer well over a reasonable valuation to interest me in selling stock. When you manage to buy a compounder at an unusually cheap price, like MKC under $100 last year, there shouldn't be a rush to sell it the moment it gets back to a fair price. This is a great company, after all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC, CPB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.