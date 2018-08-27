Achaogen Continues To Slide - How Much Farther Can It Go?

Despite Zemdri's approval and a promising pipeline, Achaogen is only funded through Q1 2019 - as such, the stock's future performance (in light of future dilution) is quite uncertain.

Late in June, Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO) announced that its lead drug candidate Zemdri (plazomicin) had been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI); however, Zemdri had also received a CRL for the treatment of bloodstream infections (BSI). Though certainly a milestone for Achaogen, Zemdri's approval did not engender as much market excitement as the company might have hoped. Instead, the disappointment of a CRL has driven stock price down dramatically. On June 25, the day before AKAO received the Zemdri CRL, AKAO's stock closed at $12.02/share - on June 26, after the CRL was announced, price at close had dropped to $9.59. Since then, in just two months, price has dropped all the way down to the low $5 range: closing price on August 22 was $5.33. Now, with commercialization (and potential dilution) ahead and no major catalysts on the horizon, the stock seems to have little opportunity for significant upwards movement in the future - despite its relatively low market cap of just under $250 million.

Zemdri & BSI - Next Steps

Though Zemdri's approval for the treatment of cUTI was obviously a huge milestone for AKAO, the CRL for BSI was certainly a disappointment, especially given the relative lack of competition in the BSI space. Treatment options for cUTI already exist (such as Vabomere); however, the BSI market (particularly for CRE) is wide open, and Zemdri, had it been approved, would have been expected to perform quite well in that treatment space. Given the significant market potential, AKAO is still very interested in getting Zemdri approved for BSI.

To this effect, AKAO plans to hold a Type A meeting with the FDA in Q3 to discuss the CRL for BSI, and hopes to report the results of the meeting at its Q3 earnings call. Unfortunately, the road forward for Zemdri at this point is unclear. In its press release announcing the CRL, AKAO noted that the FDA did not find "substantial evidence of effectiveness" of Zemdri for treatment of BSI However, this was likely due to the fact that AKAO's CARE study, which was supporting Zemdri's NDA for treatment of BSI, only enrolled 29 patients. Without any context, this number looks ridiculous - typically, Phase 3 trials enroll hundreds of patients, not a mere handful. But a closer look reveals that AKAO had little choice in the matter - lack of available data and high cost per patient forced AKAO to use a very small sample size. The dilemma AKAO faced is best summarized by head of CARB-X Dr. John Rex's written comment to the advisory committee evaluating Zemdri. In his comment, Dr. Rex makes 5 key points regarding Zemdri and BSI:

1) The data on plazomicin have flaws. 2) Use of a 28-day mortality day rating outcome addresses many of these flaws. 3) It is not possible to develop more or better data. 4) It is bad for public health if it is possible to develop more or better data. 5) As a community, we must work with this paradox rather than struggle in vain against it.

Simply put, it was just too difficult for AKAO to acquire cost-effective data supporting Zemdri's effectiveness against CRE BSI. As Dr. Rex mentioned in his letter, AKAO was only able to enroll 69 out of the 2,109 screened patients in the CARE study - at a cost of around $1 million per patient. Given this high cost - and the fact that CRE bloodstream infections tend to kill patients relatively quickly - CARE's low enrollment now makes much more sense.

Despite AKAO's reasonable justification for CARE's low enrollment, and Zemdri's impressive performance in reducing 28-day mortality rate (as compared to colistin), the FDA decided that the small data set did not provide enough justification for Zemdri's effectiveness against BSI. As I mentioned above, AKAO will hold a Type A meeting with the FDA in Q3 to see if Zemdri has a potential path to approval. However, given the contents of the CRL, it seems likely that the FDA will demand additional data; if this occurs, it seems unlikely that AKAO would incur the significant cost of performing more clinical work to support Zemdri. For now, all investors can do is wait and hope that the company will be able to provide more information at the end of Q3.

Zemdri & cUTI - Commercialization

Since approval of Zemdri was announced on June 26, AKAO has moved quickly in its commercialization effort - per the Q2 earnings call, AKAO has hired 54 salespeople and "seen over 368 accounts in [its] first 10 days in the field." However, while management is quite bullish on Zemdri's commercial prospects, they have failed to provide any revenue guidance to investors. In an August 2018 investor presentation (slide shown below), AKAO estimated its potential inpatient market as 450,000 addressable patients.

Source: Achaogen Investor Presentation

Since Zemdri did not receive approval for treatment of CRE, we must now shrink this addressable market to 360,000 patients. Given the lack of treatment options for CRE, AKAO hopes that doctors will prescribe Zemdri off-label for CRE. However, at this point, AKAO cannot expect these off-label prescriptions to account for any significant amount of revenue. With regards to the ESBL/cUTI market, the company has not provided any guidance as to the percentage of the market they expect to capture - which, again, makes it impossible to forecast revenue.

One key factor does loom over Zemdri's potential for revenue - its label. Unfortunately for AKAO, Zemdri's label specifies that the drug is to be used only to treat patients with limited or no alternative treatment. Given that treatments already exist for many forms of cUTI, this will likely hamper AKAO's performance in the market. However, the company believes that Zemdri's impressive clinical profile will drive physicians to prescribe Zemdri, regardless of the label. Additionally, AKAO hopes that the recent NTAP approval for Zemdri will increase patient accessibility to the drug and drive physicians to recommend Zemdri for treatment more often.

Finally, in the second half of 2018, the company hopes to submit Zemdri's marketing application to the European Commission. Approval in Europe likely would not do much for AKAO revenue-wise, but a potential licensing partnership could help generate more funding for the relatively cash-strapped company.

Overall, despite management's confidence, many doubts still remain around Zemdri's commercialization. Though Zemdri certainly has significant potential, the lack of any revenue guidance for the drug is quite troubling. How could AKAO fail to report such a key financial figure - would their projections have cast the company's potential profitability in doubt? Unfortunately, there is no way to know right now - investors will have wait to observe Zemdri's commercial performance over the next few quarters before making a more final judgment.

Pipeline Development Going Forward

Once AKAO has navigated Zemdri's initial launch period, it intends to begin further development of C-Scape, an antibiotic candidate currently in Phase 1. In its earnings call, the company indicated that it intends to begin (and hopefully complete) a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology study in 2019. Unfortunately, the company is unable to provide any guidance on when a Phase 3 trial might begin. Notably, this Phase 3 trial has already been delayed - previous press releases indicated that the company intended to initiate the Phase 3 trial in 2018.

C-Scape is currently funded through Phase 1 - in September 2017, AKAO received a $12 million grant (with an option to receive an additional $6 million) from BARDA for C-Scape's development. Additionally, the drug has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation from the FDA, providing it with an expedited approval process and significant further exclusivity rights.

AKAO has also received $2.4 million in funding from CARB-X to advance its novel aminoglycoside program, which is currently in pre-clinical stages. The company also has the opportunity to earn an additional $9.6 million in funding by completing certain development milestones.

Financial Position & Funding Status

As of the end of Q2, AKAO had $100.5 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, along with $24.6 million in long-term debt (though no more payments are scheduled until 2020). Net loss for the quarter was $49.9 million, and management has indicated that burn rate going forward will be around $40-45 million; the high figure this quarter was due to non-cash expenditures and one-time payments. A simple calculation indicates that the company has only enough cash for 2.5 more quarters - despite this, the company has stated that it has funding through Q1 2019. It could be that AKAO intends to draw down on its loan facility with the Silicon Valley Bank; if this is the case, the company's debt levels might climb to a concerning level. However, it seems more likely that AKAO might initiate a secondary share offering sometime later this year to secure additional cash.

At the moment, funding and burn rate are the two biggest concerns plaguing AKAO. AKAO underwent a significant corporate restructuring effort in July, releasing 28% of its workforce and changing up much of its key management team. This change was made in order to conserve cash as the company gears up for Zemdri commercialization and further C-Scape development. That said, the company is still set to burn between $160-200 million per year, while Zemdri almost certainly will not record sales figures this high for several years. As such, AKAO has a very difficult path to profitability ahead, and in order to turn a profit, the company likely will need to get C-Scape approved - meaning profit is still years away.

Due to the lack of key financial projections, it is nearly impossible to accurately value AKAO. The company certainly has value, and unless Zemdri proves to be a complete bust commercially, the drug's approval alone makes is worth at least $150-200 million - close to the company's current market cap of $237.8 million. C-Scape has significant sales potential as well, but its approval would be a long time coming, and it is not yet clear whether Zemdri's revenues will be able to offset the company's burn rate (which is currently unsustainable) long enough for C-Scape to be approved. With just 3 quarters of runway left, the company will have to seek funding sometime soon - this fact is certainly frightening off shareholders at the moment, as the company's recent drop down to the $5 level evidences.

With no positive catalysts on the horizon to turn trading momentum around, it seems likely that AKAO's share price will continue to sink, at least for the time being. Until investors know how the company plans to address the imminent funding needs, there is simply too much uncertainty in buying AKAO. I believe AKAO's is near the bottom of its slide; certainly, if we use my assumption above that Zemdri is worth $150-200 million, this value alone represents a share price around $4. If and when an equity offering is initiated, I would not be surprised for the offering price to act as a sort of floor for AKAO (if the offering price is reasonable). Despite this indication that the stock might bottom out soon, there is still too much uncertainty surrounding the company at the moment to invest confidently. Hopefully, AKAO's Q3 earnings call can paint a clearer picture of the company's commercial and financial future. Until then, I'll stay on the sidelines, watch, and wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAO.

