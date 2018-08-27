Take These Broken Wings And Learn To Fly: Halcon Resources Latest Chapter

Introduction

Is it just me or does the Halcon Resources' (HK) corporate logo look a phoenix rising from the ashes? Or maybe just a bird of prey swooping down upon its quarry: an easy meal consisting of fringe acreage left over from the latest boom/bust shale cycle. It very well may be Floyd Wilson’s spirit animal that he doodled on the back of a napkin during a boring board meeting. (The alleged source of origination for the Petrohawk logo).

Loud noises. Something about making it count this time. Profits. Suits repeating the same trite platitudes of corporate governance. Floyd drifts off to a happier time. The year was 2008, the Petrohawk STS 1H Eagleford Shale (EFS) well had just been completed on a dusty ranch somewhere east of Coatulla, Texas. The relatively short lateral boasted approximately 10 stages and 3,000' of perforated interval combined with a low intensity frac job. The well managed to IP at an impressive rate of 45 barrels of condensate and over 5,000 MCF. Less than three years later Petrohawk sold for 12.1 billion dollars. Floyd was a magnificent eagle. A raptor of destiny…

A violent jolt shakes Floyd back to reality, the red-faced man from the board of directors who has been doing all the yelling wants to know the plan this time around. “That 29 for 1,000 reverse split hurt. If we are giving you another shot, we are going to need some equity appreciation, Floyd!”

Enough about Floyd Wilson. Love him or hate him – the man has won as many battles as he has lost. The shale business is an archaic extraction business masquerading as a technology business. No matter how much we laud the innovations of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling: a simple fact remains. One must produce hydrocarbons at a price greater than the cost of the total business investment. With HK, Mr. Market is politely asking Floyd to make a boom boom or get off the potty, Big Boy! The current price action and discounted in-basin comps tell investors as much. Can Floyd’s new rock in the mighty Delaware deliver for investors or is this just another scavenger's feast?

HK's Southern Delaware Trifecta

HK Areas of Interest Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

HK’s position is made up of three areas in the Southern Delaware Basin. Each have distinct geological characteristics and multiple benches with at least some history of horizontal development. Outside of Hackberry Draw (HBD), insufficient production history exists to rely solely on HK’s data points. For Monument Draw (MD) and West Quito (WQ), offset operators with wells containing 10,000’ of perforated lateral are interpolated into the data set to derive the type curve. HBD’s type curve and resultant economic profile is comprised exclusively of HK’s data. For all three areas, the predominate horizon assumed for the economic profile is the Wolfcamp (WC) A bench. Some wells integrated into the data set have been depth registered and correspond to what is commonly referred to as the WCB bench. The A bench tends to display greater return potential, but operators are developing both benches concurrently. As such, capital allocated to this development schematic must be accounted for in the well results. All metrics used for the DCA/DCF modeling are disclosed in a chart at the end of this article.

A Discussion About Oil Price and Oil Marketing

Mid-Cush hedges, WAHA Basis hedges, wellhead differentials. This is a lot to process. To quote a great singer/songwriter, James McMurtry, “You might get to thinking that your ahead of the game but when you break it all down it all comes out the same.” For purposes of analysis herein: we are assuming $60 WTI, and $2.75 NYMEX. The NGL uplift is listed in the table at the end of the article. Well costs are taken from the August company presentation. Hmmm, they sure have come down in the past few months. But hey, my readers don’t make their investment decisions off investor pump pieces, right? I do not subscribe to the idea that the all-in cost of doing business should be allocated to the D&C metric used for the DCA/DCF Type Curve. Some costs can be amortized over the life of the field. Still, these wells must cover the other costs of doing business. I took the midpoint of the anticipated (full year 2018) Cash G&A and distributed it amongst the wells projected to be completed this year (30 wells assumed).

Apart from West Quito, HK’s wells exhibit a high oil cut despite the presence of a significantly pressured reservoir. More importantly, the oil averages between 40-42 degrees API gravity (demonstrated by the oil gravity IP statistics in the AOI images). Below, I would like to lay out some reasons that this will be an important crude assay going forward. Most of the US refining operations are geared toward low gravity, sour crude assays with high sulfur content. Our historically import relationships with countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, Canada, and other Middle Eastern nations necessitated that US refiners be geared towards these types of blends. Some retrofitting has occurred in the past decade to accommodate the high gravity, light oil produced by most shale formations. Most Light Tight Oil (LTO) must be blended with heavy, sour feed-stock to produce the desired blends used for consumption. Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela might as well be the pit of misery right now for oil producers. Failing governments produce failing economics and in turn produce declining output. Fast forward to 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is shaking up the fuel component of shipping standards - in a big way! The IMO will be looking to enforce a comprehensive ban on ships that use greater than 0.5% sulfur content in their fuels. The current regulations are greater than 3.5%. Demand for marine gasoil should skyrocket as it is currently perceived as the only alternative to high sulfur fuel oil which will comply with the new standards. The only problem is that current refining restraints point to a massive shortage for marine gasoil. HK’s predominate oil quality should be coming into high demand as it contains similar components to marine gasoil. HK's quality is a Goldilocks scenario - not too high gravity, not too low. For intents and purposes, it is just right. Now if they can just find a way to get it on pipe and out of the quagmire that is becoming the Permian Basin.

Monument Draw

MD Well data set (6 months production history) Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Monument Draw Oil Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Monument Draw Gas Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Monument Draw Type Curve Economics

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Hackberry Draw

HBD Well data set (6 months production history) Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Hackberry Draw Oil Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Hackberry Draw Gas Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Hackberry Draw Type Curve Economics

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

West Quito Draw

WQ Well data set (6 months production history) Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

West Quito is a tough nut to crack. HK has not yet completed a well in WQ so it is difficult to benchmark their reservoir characteristics against the wide range of reservoir characteristics belonging to the offset operators. The range of outcomes from the well set probably skews the data in a way which may not be truly representative of HK's potential in WQ. If that is for better or for worse is the pertinent question.

West Quito Draw Oil Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

West Quito Draw Gas Type Curve

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

West Quito Draw Type Curve Economics

Source: Author Creation, DI Analytics

Final Commentary, Conclusion, and Recommendation

HK’s main problem is not management, assets, or the evil “Permian bottleneck.” It is simply that they are a price taker and not a price maker. Whether that be pricing power on completion services, water handling solutions, or methods of getting hydrocarbons to market; they are not in a favorable position to negotiate. Some of this is lack of scale. Some is limited liquidity and ability to ramp up to entice service companies to offer better terms. Mostly they were late to the game and began their growth phase at a time when service cost were increasing and takeaway capacity was decreasing. No matter what type of bird Floyd is, another species beat him to the worm. We can see from the type curve analysis above that the Rate of Return (ROR) is suspect despite the rather good long-term Return on Investment (ROI). When the other costs of doing business are considered such as the 90-110 million outlay for seismic, infrastructure, and other capex (full year 2018) given in their recent update, the Return On Capital Employed (ROCE) looks downright anemic. Anyone who has read the few articles that I have put out know that I generally despise the term BOE. When you apply the BOE conversions laid out in the foot notes below, the EURs reported herein present a large discrepancy to management’s public claims. Like 2Pac Shakur once said, “I ain’t mad at cha.” (I had a rather eclectic soundtrack to get me through this ramble.) They all do it. That is the essence of why I do these exercises and put my own findings on a public forum. My belief is that if a shale company can earn a long-term return on their inventory and maybe provide some Return On Equity (ROE) without saddling shareholders with crippling debt: the investment warrants consideration. Why lie about it? If HK can find a way to bring the well cost down - the ROR could improve significantly. If oil jumps another $10 - the ROR could improve significantly. If and when they de-bottleneck the Delaware - ROR could improve significantly. Bottom line, there is room for improvement on the findings above.

On a reserve basis, HK is extremely undervalued. However, the market is aware of the operational headaches Floyd and Co. face in the years ahead. Does Floyd have the wherewithal to withstand 5 years of outspend? The spotlight is bright considering the recent failure. Lip service may not cut it this time around. With the recent Diamondback (FANG)/Energen (EGN) deal, M&A activity may be picking up in the Permian. The idea of a quick win may be too difficult for Floyd to turn down.

It is difficult to recommend an investment on the sole premise that a buy-out will occur. All things considered, I feel HK can meet their short- to medium-term liquidity needs and do enough to keep the company afloat. All shale-centric companies take years to reach cash flow neutrality due to 1.) the cost of D&C and 2.) the constant need to drill to replace rapidly declining output from wells. I do view the prospect of a buyout as an outcome with a strong probability. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) Delaware position coupled with their firm takeaway capacity and export strategy make them a likely suitor. My price target for such a scenario is around $9.50 p/s. From where we sit today, that represents nearly 240% ROI. This is a favorable risk/reward scenario.

If this investment interests you, there should be ample time to study the charts and find valuable entry points. The stock has found some support around $3.75.

Source: Author Creation, E-Trade Pro

I have been trading in and out of the $3.75 to $4.30 levels to build a long-term position... cheap as possible. I recommend to accumulate on weakness related to these levels. While I see no definitive bottom on the charts, this price is simply too low using a value to peer benchmark standard. When the Greeks are in my favor, I have also layered in some LEAP call options with a $5 strike. This adds leverage to leverage. Employ at your own risk. Right now, this is a “show me” stock. I am happy to grab a bag popcorn and wait for Floyd's rise from the abyss of investor scorn.

Footnotes for Type Curves

Source: Author Creation

Disclosure: I am/we are long HK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.