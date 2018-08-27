Square: A Growth Stock With Strong Profit Potential

Square (SQ) is a stock that investors will be looking back on in 10 years, wishing they'd had the foresight to invest in it. Since it made its debut in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in November2015 it has risen almost 450%, and in two years to date, almost 500%. This extreme growth can turn some investors away with the fear of Square hitting its peak and plateauing, but this stock has a lot more to grow before it’s done. As Square grows it continues to better itself by constantly improving upon its already existing services and by adding new ones. Square has yet to hit anywhere near its potential as it's still spending its gains on growth. Not only is this the case, Square has many products in many industries that are set to boom in the years to come.

Finances

Square has yet to have a profitable quarter in its years as a publicly traded company, but many expect to see that change in the near future. Since Square is still a relatively new company - started in 2009 - lots of its early years required spending on research and developmentand on expanding the company itself. Now nearly 10 years later, the company no longer has the need to throw money into these early stage problems. Obviously there will still be money going into expansion as well as R&D, but much less will be needed as time moves on. Proof of this was reported in Q2 earnings, as the net loss for the second quarter was only $6 million compared to the $24 million in the previous quarter. Although they have been increasing their quarterly revenue at a relatively steady rate, the cut in losses is thanks to a dramatic cut in unnecessary spending.

Image Source: Q2 Earnings Report

In Square's recent earnings report, Q3 and 2018 guidance didn’t make shareholders happy. With a lower EPS and a higher net loss per share than expected, shareholders believed that the company wasn’t doing as amazingly as had been thought. This would be the case had revenue not been higher than expected proving that business is better than ever. The reason for this off-putting information is not because of horrible management or lower user base but rather because of the path Square is choosing to take. Square has decided to reinvest its gains to focus on growth rather than focusing on short-term profits. For this reason, I believe the guidance was actually quite excellent yet was being misread by shareholders. With these growth stocks, many choose to take short-term profits to please shareholders, yet I believe Square has taken the route to becoming an influential company rather than one that plateaus into nothing.

Square makes money through its services quite efficiently and without disrupting the user. Square adds on 1% for each expedited deposit, and for businesses charges start at 2.75% per each transaction using a card as well as 15 cents in addition to 3.5% for manually entered transactions. This allows Square to earn money off of its service without providing any unnecessary inconvenience to its clients. However that isn’t the only way that Square is making its money. Bitcoin is very lucrative for the company. They reported $420,000 in profits last quarter just from selling Bitcoin alone through Cash App. To expand on this, Square also began using private brokers to buy and sell their Bitcoin and expanded that particular service to all 50 states. Square has partnered with companies such as Shake Shack in order to offer incentives through their Cash Boost program giving them another way to make money. Although Square's plan to make money seems great, Square has still yet to see profit.

Some come to the conclusion that Square's lack of profit and stock prices at all-time highs make the stock not buyable. A point I hear often against Square is that it's "overbought and over valued," which I understand. As for the overvalued argument, I believe that is true to the shallow eye. People may see Square as overvalued as it's still yet to see a profitable quarter and it's reaching all-time highs. Despite Square's extreme growth this year, shareholders will continue to buy for what is to come in the future. With an increased product line, a focus on growth over short-term profit, and reinvesting its gains on improvement, shareholders know that this stock will see huge profit in the relatively near future.

Risks:

Square shareholders have fought outsiders looking in on whether or not the stock is good. Shareholders believe this stock is the holy grail of stocks while outsiders think there are holes in the company's profile. With a lack of profit yet stock prices at all-time highs, many believe that Square is overvalued. This is a fair point that's stated a lot in the bear market. To go along with this, Square's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been over 70 for a little while making it overbought, worrying analysts. Bears believe Square stock will fall back to the 60s before it can make a push back up. Overall, risks to investors include Square being overbought, lacking a profitable quarter, and growth that's hard to continue at its rate. Although there are arguments against Square, I believe the reward outweighs the risk as the risks are mainly short term.

Expanding Their Presence

Square has focused on growing their presence by expanding into fields with a promising future. With a growing delivery market, Square has created Caviar, its food delivery courier. Another venture Square has created is off of Cash App's extreme success, and it plans on capitalizing on this opportunity in more ways than one. For starters, Square has made additions to Cash App such as Bitcoin conversion to keep it growing and allowing it to part from other peer-to-peer transaction apps.

People are using this as their primary banking account, and in some cases it's their only bank account. ................... As Jack Dorsey said, Square has used this opportunity to venture into the world of banking. As Square is getting all of their papers set up to become a bank, Square has partnered with eBay (EBAY) to give out loans to sellers. To go along with this, Square Capital facilitated more than 60,000 business loans totaling $390 million, up 22% year over year. With Square's desire to be the bank for small companies, Square has proven to these companies that it deserves their business. These businesses have used Square's programs to obtain roughly $3 billion in loans since 2014. Once Square does become a bank - whenever that may come - it will disrupt the whole banking industry.

To continue on the point of expansion, Square has made sure that Caviar is the best food delivery app for both the restaurant and the customer. With Caviar taking over the logistics of ordering so that the restaurants can focus on food, many restaurants have decided to solely use Caviar. Because of these great improvements, revenue in Q2 has more than doubled year over year. With a growing food delivery market that's expected to be worth $15.5 billion by year 2022 Square has made sure to capitalize on this. Of course, even with expansion, Square has stayed true to its roots and continued to create card readers. These card readers have brought in $18 million in revenue through selling just the hardware and $625 million through transactions. As Square's leading product, Square has continued to update these readers to create a perfect environment for both the vender and customer. These card readers now have the ability to read chips in two seconds rather than over 10 with competing readers. Overall, these updates are sure to bring in even more revenue. I imagine that hardware revenue will reach $25 million and transaction revenue will reach $1 billion by Q2 2019.

To continue to grow, Square has spent their gains rather than focusing on short-term profit. In continuation of expansion growth, Square has acquired Weebly, a web development site, to grow into the web design field. This, I see as a waste as Weebly was acquired for $365 million, money they could have spent on improving other sections. With websites slowly dying and apps growing, I see this as a waste unless they can create Weebly into a app development site. All in all, I love the route that Square has taken by focusing on growth over everything else.

Reasons To Invest

With Square, there's a profuse number of reasons to invest. With technology that's proving to be the best in its field, and growing user base and growing revenue, there are many reasons to buy Square. For Square stock, outsiders and shareholders have argued whether this is a buy or sell, overvalued or undervalued, hit its peak or nowhere near settling. Many see its lack of profit as a growing problem without realizing the direction Square has decided to take. As I have said over and over throughout this article, Square's management team is reinvesting its gains rather than focusing on short-term profit. I will continue to remind shareholders and traders alike that their lack of profit is not an issue, rather a decision. With Square's amazing product line, profit would be as easy to come across as a snap of the fingers. On another note, although thought of as overvalued and over bought, I would heavily disagree. Again, many believe Square stock is overvalued due to its lack of profit and growth of 165% in the last year. As shareholders see, the stock is in fact undervalued as Square is the best growth stock in recent times. This being said, Square has spent money effectively as their net income loss is down to $6 million. Even though Square has focused on growth, I believe their product line will be able to bring in profit in as little time as Q1 2019. With all of these products, Square has extreme upside to go along with amazing management. For these reasons I believe Square is an investment that will pay off heavily in as little as Q2 2019 yet also an investment that can last 10 more years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.