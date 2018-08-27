Coty, Inc.: All Is Not Lost? (Early Evidence CoverGirl Efforts Are Working)

For the company’s professional beauty division, it aims to drive growth by maximizing the potential of its OPI nail polish product line and its ghd hair styling products.

Coty, Inc.'s (COTY) shares have rebounded slightly from all-time lows reached just before its latest earnings report given investors' understandable disappointment with the progress of the company's transformation. Our investment in the company’s shares has been a significant disappointment as the company continues to work out adversities arising from its consumer-beauty division (acquired from Procter & Gamble (PG) and including CoverGirl cosmetics and Clairol hair dye) revenue decreases.

Investors may remember that the company has been working to reverse adverse revenue trends with respect to its acquired PG consumer beauty brands (resulting from, in part, lost retail store shelf space). COTY’s ongoing strategies to overcome adverse consumer beauty revenue trends include: 1) redesign of packaging for CoverGirl and Max Factor brands, 2) more efficiently identifying, innovating in, and selling into new cosmetic trends, and 3) boosting results for its Clairol hair-care product line through innovation and presentation.

Such transformative efforts also have involved: 1) integrating the acquired PG's businesses (and other acquisitions), 2) stabilizing its business along with the realization of cost synergies, and 3) efforts relating to revenue growth acceleration such as innovation, stabilization and relaunch actions.

Despite COTY’s shares hovering around their all-time lows, the company’s efforts to revitalize its acquired mass consumer beauty brands, including CoverGirl, may be showing “green shoots” of positive results. Before discussing such positive outcomes of the company’s efforts to revitalize brands such as CoverGirl, let us take a brief look at the company’s latest earnings results. In its latest quarter, COTY’s total revenue increased 1 percent on a constant currency basis.

Organic net revenues increased 0.3 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by a strong performance in the company’s luxury division and continued momentum in its professional beauty division. Across each of COTY’s business divisions, its luxury revenue was $742.4 million (representing a 14.6 percent increase), its consumer beauty revenue was $1.06 billion (representing a 5.5 percent decrease), and its professional revenue was $492.6 million (representing a 5.4 percent increase).

The company’s adjusted gross margin rate decreased 20 basis points to 61.9 percent mainly due to supply chain disruptions. COTY announced that it expects its fiscal year 2019 earnings per share estimate of $0.74 to $0.78, down from analysts’ estimates of a mid .80 range for fiscal 2019.

COTY’s message during its latest conference call was to point out that its focus remains “enhancing operating profit growth by delivering the remaining cost synergies and returning the business to low-single digits like-for-like net revenue growth.” The company sees each of its divisions playing a specific role in helping it to deliver its margin targets and profit growth goals. In particular, COTY sees its luxury division sustaining its revenue growth due to its strong innovation capabilities, geographic expansion, and its ongoing development of its prestige skincare and color cosmetics offerings.

For its professional beauty division, the company aims to drive growth for such division by maximizing its perceived potential of its OPI nail polish product line and its ghd hair styling products, while also capitalizing on its Wella hair treatment product line's market-leading position. For COTY’s challenged consumer beauty division, it is strategizing to stabilize the division’s revenue while also improving its profitability. For investors even remotely familiar with COTY's transformation struggles, it is the company’s struggles to turnaround its consumer beauty division that dominates the financial media headlines.

While COTY strives to deliver its announced cost synergies of $750 million through fiscal 2020, it expects continued strong growth in its luxury and professional beauty divisions and it sees progress towards its goal of stabilizing its consumer beauty division. As the company works towards its medium-term goal of stabilizing its consumer beauty division, it recognizes that Western Europe and North America will continue to be under pressure due to the declines in traditional mass retail channels.

To minimize adversities in such mass retail channels, COTY aims to drive aggressive growth from new channels, new markets and over the longer term to new businesses. The company believes that, over the next few years, significantly expanding markets in ALMEA such as China, Brazil, Middle East and Mexico, in addition to growing channels such as e-commerce and its Younique business will provide increasing and disproportionate growth contributions. As for its legacy mass-market brands acquired from PG, the company will continue to build on the brand relaunches of its CoverGirl and Clairol products through improved innovation and optimized product offerings.

As COTY works to revitalize its mass-market consumer beauty brands such as CoverGirl and Clairol, it sees risks to its shelf space for such brands in fiscal 2019 due to both supply chain disruptions and the historical performance of such brands.

To counteract such risks, the company continues to strategize in three important ways through: 1) innovation in its pipeline for its core consumer beauty franchises, 2) its focus on a digital mindset, which has made its CoverGirl brand a top 10 color cosmetic brand in the US, in terms of earned media value, and 3) its introduction of new ways for consumers to interact with its mass consumer beauty brands, such as its plan for a CoverGirl Time Square flagship store in New York City.

With a high-level overview of COTY’s efforts to drive revenue and earnings growth in mind, it is not hard to see why most analysts have downgraded their price targets for the company’s shares to $10 to $11 given the results of the company’s efforts to date. As noted above, however, there are some under-the-radar statistics that indicate that COTY’s efforts to revitalize its consumer beauty brands are beginning to take hold. For example, we refer to the YouGov BrandIndex (which tracks the public perception of brands across the world) for CoverGirl below.

According to YouGov:

COTY’s latest collaboration with the writer, actor, and producer Issa Rae (known for her popular web series Awkward Black Girl and HBO's program “Insecure”) for its CoverGirl brand appears to be creating conversation amongst the consumer beauty customer target market. In particular, the YouGov BrandIndex suggests that more U.S. women aged 18 to 34 have recently reported talking about CoverGirl than at any other time since YouGov began tracking the makeup brand in 2007. Following the July 17, 2018 release of Issa Rae's video campaign titled Shade for Shade, which promotes CoverGirl’s 48-shade Exhibitionist Lipstick collection, the brand’s Word of Mouth metric increased from 15 percent to 22 percent among female millennials, meaning over one in five had discussed CoverGirl with friends or family members in the past two weeks. The two-minute video featuring Miss Rae with her friends and applying lipstick was covered by publications such as Allure, Elle, and Essence, likely increasing the video’s reach. According to YouGov data, 37 percent of female consumers aged 18 to 34 have a positive impression of CoverGirl, while 5 percent hold a negative impression and 41 percent have a neutral stance.

We see such data as important evidence of "green shoots" that COTY's efforts to revitalize its CoverGirl is working. Investors should take note of this evidence prior to analysts doing so.

Our view

Investing in COTY shares has been a rough road in recent years, and, if one listened solely to analysts, the road may stay rough forever. A superficial assessment of COTY’s efforts would lead most investors to a similar conclusion as most analysts. The company is highly leveraged while also paying an outsized dividend as it slogs through a difficult and expensive turnaround of its acquired PG CoverGirl and Clairol brands. As noted above, however, COTY’s efforts to revitalize a brand such as CoverGirl seem to be showing early positive results in the all-important millennial market.

Perhaps, such early data is a signal to investors that COTY’s shares are bottoming and about to turn? Analysts, of course, will be late to recognize a turn resulting from the company’s efforts to revitalize its mass consumer beauty brands. With this in mind, COTY still sees supply chain constraints causing its financial performance across the quarters in fiscal 2019 to be non-linear, with the peak of the impact of the supply chain constraints to come in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Such supply chain restraints will have a significant impact on both COTY’s revenue and earnings in fiscal 2019.

With COTY’s integration of the acquired PG businesses progressing towards its completion, it is increasing its focus on cash generation. In particular, the company has set a target of achieving a net debt adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 4 by the end of calendar year 2020. Such a target takes into account, any minor merger and acquisition activity COTY might consider. Investors following the company’s transformation story know that it increased its spending to revive its newly acquired but slumping PG consumer beauty brands (that PG neglected prior to their divestiture).

Towards this effort, COTY continues to work towards: 1) strengthening its global brands, 2) shifting more of its resources to fuel the growth of its brands with higher growth potential, 3) stabilizing its remaining brands, and 4) continuing to expand the geographic reach of its strong brand portfolio. COTY is also on target to meet its $750 million cost synergy goal by fiscal 2020. The company is also continuing its efforts to acquire market share in the sizeable Chinese millennial market (in addition to its U.S./European focused transformational efforts).

COTY's transformation should increase its operating margins/improve cash flow generation. The company also plans to further develop its power brands, expand its presence in emerging markets, and increase its distribution. Finally, COTY will also drive growth through acquisitions. The company is taking aggressive steps to stabilize/revitalize its mass consumer beauty business. COTY's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 15.60, based on fiscal 2019 earnings estimates of $0.77, and about 12.75 based on fiscal 2020 earnings estimates of $0.94.

Estimates for both fiscal 2019 and 2020 have decreased in recent months. As we have noted in the past, multiple insiders have purchased the company’s shares throughout 2017 and into 2018. The road has been rough for COTY investors and the company’s future remains uncertain, given its high leverage and its slumping mass consumer beauty brands. Investors with a slightly more speculative streak, may want to consider COTY’s shares now. While value-based stocks are currently out of favor, a looming recession may bring an investment in more recession-resistant companies such as COTY more popular.

If COTY management can successfully execute its strategies, long-term investors will benefit from share price appreciation and possible dividend increases as the company drives revenue/earnings growth from the integration of its recent acquisitions, divestitures, internal product pipeline innovation, product portfolio management, its e-commerce push into Chinese markets and acquisitions, and its efforts to protect the prestige of its luxury brands.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on COTY and more.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long COTY, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.