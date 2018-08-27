SeaWorld Entertainment's Strong Q2 Doesn't Make The Stock A Buy

The risks outweigh what we believe to be limited upside potential in the short-term, and investors should stay away for now.

The current valuation implies as much, and while there is significant margin upside potential, most of it is already priced in.

Strong performance from Q1 carried into Q2, and it's beginning to look like SEAS has finally turned the corner and put its PR issues in the rearview mirror.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) are up ~25% since the company reported Q2 results at the beginning of August. The stock is now up more than double YTD, trading at its highest level in ~4 years. The implication here is that SEAS has officially turned the corner and put its branding/PR issues in the rearview mirror. Investors should be encouraged by what they’ve seen these past few months, and there’s certainly a path to higher profitability. But at the current valuation there’s more that can go wrong than right, and investors should hold off for now.

Q2 Review and Valuation Discussion

The post-Q2 earnings spike was fueled by a better-than-expected increase in attendance, which increased 4.8% y/y to 6.4M guests. The 4.8% increase looks bad compared to the 14.9% increase in Q1, but Q1 benefited from an earlier Easter Holiday that shifted attendance from Q2 to Q1, and this was a very strong number from SEAS, particularly given the unfavorable weather headwinds during the past few months. For the sake of comparison, attendance was up 3% at Six Flags (SIX), flat at Disney parks and resorts (DIS), and down 5% at Cedar Fair (FUN) in the second quarter.

If there is a gripe it’s that admissions fell 4.2% to $35.21 (peers raised admissions 3.3%), but we suspect this is more of a temporary strategy that management is using to grow attendance, and it was more than offset by a 6.5% increase in in-park guest spend. Revenue from season pass sales increased in the double-digits for the second quarter in a row, and it’s beginning to look like SEAS may have turned the corner and put its brand issues behind it.

Time is a great healer when it comes to PR scandals (although the company’s marketing initiatives and investments in new rides/events deserve credit as well), and it’s certainly possible that SEAS has turned that corner. The stock’s 100%+ rise over the last 8 months implies as much, but we think that investors should be careful here, as there’s now more that can go wrong than right.

SEAS currently trades at a P/CF of 10.1x (historical average of 6.5x) vs. a multiple of 12.8x for SIX and 9x for FUN. There is more potential for earnings growth at SEAS since there are more customers to “win back” and also significant opportunities to trim costs that took a backseat to the more pressing PR issues over the last few years: management believes it can grow adjusted EBITDA to the 475-500M range by the end of 2020 (last year it was 300M), which implies an annual increase of 17.6%, while peers will do well to grow operating income 10% annually.

Management’s targets are realistic, the problem is that the market now more-or-less expects SEAS to hit them. Thus, even if management executes and everything goes according to plan, there probably isn’t a ton of upside for investors in the short-term.

On the other hand, things could go wrong in a number of areas. First, the gains from cost reductions, while somewhat easy to identify and relatively certain, account for a small portion of the projected EBITDA increase (about 25-30%). The majority of the increase hinges on annual attendance and per capita spending growth to drive fix cost leverage, which is much less certain. Management’s revenue projections (Figure 2) are realistic enough if SEAS has indeed turned the corner, and while the signs so far this year are promising, it’s still too early to draw this conclusion: after several years of declines SEAS was bound to get back some of the low-hanging fruit eventually, and there could also be a cyclical element to all of this as well (GDP growth accelerated to 4.1% in Q2, its highest rate of growth in four years).

While we’re on the topic of cyclicality, it’s worth pointing out that SEAS’s struggles have occurred against the backdrop of close-to-ideal conditions for the parks and resorts industry since it started to trade publicly. Spending at theme parks is highly discretionary and SEAS hasn’t been tested yet in a recession. And, because SEAS has such a high degree of operating and financial leverage (financial leverage is 8x as of the most recent quarter), it is even more exposed to the risk of a downturn. To give you some idea of what could happen in a recession, SIX’s operating income fell more than 50% in 2009. We may not see a recession of the same magnitude for a while, but a downturn would make SEAS’s 2020 targets unachievable in all likelihood.

Conclusion

SEAS’s strong performance from Q1 carried into Q2 and there are signs that the company has finally shaken off the Blackfish scandal and turned the corner. We expect that SEAS eventually will recover, but it’s too early to conclude that it has just yet. The current valuation more or less assumes that it has, so there probably isn’t much upside remaining for investors in the short-term, even if management executes. At the same time, investors are exposed to significant cyclicality and leverage risks that give management almost no room for error.

