Y-mAbs Therapeutics Aims For $92 Million IPO

YMAB has deep collaboration and investment relationship with licensing partner Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The firm is advancing a large pipeline of antibody-based treatment candidates for various cancers.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has filed to raise $92 million in an IPO from the sale of its common stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) intends to raise gross proceeds of $92 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer immunotherapies.

YMAB has a large and ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates and an impressive collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

New York-based YMAB was founded in 2014 to discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Claus Juan Møller San Pedro, who has been in the firm since 2015, was previously CEO and Consultant at Neoloch, and has previously Founded Azanta and Co-Founded GenMab.

The company’s first lead drug candidate, Naxitamab is a special immunotherapy treatment that targets tumors expressing the GD2 gene. It is being developed for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma [NB].

YMAB’s second lead drug candidate, Omburtamab is an immunotherapy treatment that targets tumors expressing the B7-H3 gene. It is being developed for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system leptomeningeal metastases, from NB.

The company expects to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for each of its two lead drug candidates in 2019.

Naxitamab is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody that targets ganglioside GD2, which is highly expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas. (Source: page 1)

Omburtamab is a murine monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3, an immune checkpoint molecule that is widely expressed in tumor cells of several cancer types. (Source: page 2)

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

(Source: YMAB)

Investors in YMAB include WG Biotech, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weco Group, Sofinnova Ventures, Scopia Capital, and HBM Healthcare Investments.

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the total market of Neuroblastoma was $733.6 million in 2016 and is expected to increase during the period between 2016 and 2027.

The main factors driving the market growth are the increasing incidence of cancer and the increasing need for effective treatments.

Major competitors that are developing Neuroblastoma therapies include:

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Genentech

EUSA Pharma

MetronomX

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

YMAB is actively pursuing numerous other indication markets with its various pipeline of treatment candidates.

YMAB’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: YMAB S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $70.2 million in cash and $7.8 million in total liabilities.

YMAB intends to raise $92 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Certain undisclosed existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of an as-yet-undetermined amount at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science firm IPOs in the current environment and is a positive signal for IPO investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our ongoing pivotal stage development through regulatory submission, and other clinical development and expansion into new indications of one of our lead product candidates, naxitamab; to fund our ongoing pivotal stage development through regulatory submission, and other clinical development and expansion into new indications of another of our lead product candidates, omburtamab; to fund through a Phase 2 clinical trial of our omburtamab-DTPA product candidate; to fund through the submission of INDs and through Phase 1 clinical trials of our BsAb product candidates; to fund the additional pre-clinical research and clinical development activity related to our other product candidates and programs; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include funding for additional research, hiring additional personnel, capital and commercialization expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen, Canaccord Genuity, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

