Key Takeaways From Tesla's Take-Private Drama And Their Value

The morning of August 7, Wall Street was caught completely off guard. The CEO of the most valuable automaker in the United States tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla (TSLA) private and that he had a funding source to do so. News organizations called around all the investment banks, and none of them were aware that Tesla was considering going private. The approach for disclosing this news was certainly unconventional and has caused the volatility of Tesla's stock to skyrocket along with media, SEC, and Tesla bull and bear scrutiny. Just the opposite of what Musk wanted to achieve by taking Tesla private. A very public series of disclosures, tweets, blog posts, letters and insightful articles followed his tweet. So far, investors have been decisive, but the latest news on Friday night was that Elon Musk had decided not to take Tesla private (with the full support of his Board of Directors) has led to uncertainty about what will happen to Tesla's stock on Monday and onwards until the production and deliveries report in the first week of October.

TSLA on August 7

To understand what the latest developments mean for TSLA, we must know exactly what happened before the August 7 Force Majeure event on Musk's twitter feed. The morning trading started off slow, with TSLA opening in the low $340s. Then, at approximately 12:18 PM Eastern Time, news hit Wall Street that Saudi Arabia's wealth fund bought a 5% stake in Tesla. TSLA shot up to hover around $355 just before Elon Musk's now infamous tweet. Finally, the tweet prompted shares to shoot up further towards a high of $371, then indecisively oscillate in a volatile manner before trading in TSLA was halted at 2:08 PM and $367. When trading resumed, TSLA came close to an all-time high at $387 before closing at $379.44.

TSLA after August 7

After August 7, TSLA began to fall like a rock as questions about whether funding was secured surfaced, lawsuits were filed, and an SEC probe was opened. Suddenly, everyone was questioning Musk's leadership. All these liabilities took TSLA all the way down to $288, a 30% discount from the proposed take-private price. TSLA firmly rejected the sub-$300 price levels on August 20, an indicator of technical strength for a key psychological price level. TSLA now sits in the low $320s.

Source: Wall Street Journal

What does the price action mean?

TSLA jumped nearly $15 on news that Saudi Arabia's wealth fund bought a 5% stake in Tesla, and naturally, when the market at first believed Elon Musk that Tesla might go private at $420/share, TSLA rose towards that level. But once the liabilities associated with Musk's disclosure surfaced, confidence in Musk and Tesla waned significantly, to the tune of $17 billion dollars. However, the market insisted strongly that despite questions about Musk's leadership and the legal liabilities ahead for Musk and Tesla, TSLA was worth more than $50 billion or $300/share.

So Tesla's not going private, what else did we learn?

We learned on Friday evening that Elon Musk has dropped his proposal to take Tesla private and since then, some informative articles have shed light on the process that kicked into high gear on August 7. In articles from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, we learned a few things:

Volkswagen and several other big carmakers approached Tesla about funding the deal

Goldman Sachs and Silver Lake presented a roster of investors who agreed to contribute $30 Billion to the take-private deal, while Silver Lake estimated the deal required $24 Billion in funding.

Elon Musk told The Wall Street Journal the following: "In my opinion, the value of Tesla will rise considerably in the coming months and years, possibly putting any take-private beyond the reach of any investors... It was now or perhaps never."

Tesla's Board said, "The board and the entire company remain focused on ensuring Tesla's operational success, and we fully support Elon as he continues to lead the company moving forward."

What are the takeaways, and what does it mean for TSLA?

First and foremost, there were more than enough funds interested in the deal, including funds from automakers who essentially capitulated that Tesla is a market leader currently and sought to hedge their business in the case that they fail to move towards electric, autonomous vehicles. Also, like all of the other times Tesla asked for capital from investors, the deal was going to be oversubscribed. In addition, Musk was confident that TSLA will appreciate in the coming months, likely due to his confidence about Q3 operational results. Musk has repeatedly forecasted that Tesla will be profitable and cash flow positive, and this is essentially another reaffirmation. Moreover, Musk was very receptive and listened to his investors throughout the process, even thanking the CEO of a fund for her open letter asking to keep Tesla public, and he specifically acknowledges in his blog post that investors preferred Tesla being public. Finally, Tesla's board is confident and invested in Musk's leadership, unlike some unnamed sources for the media have claimed.

TSLA must now price in all this new information. Tesla is now trading $20 below the level it opened at on August 7, and $35 lower than the minute before Elon Musk's "funding secured" tweet. The legal liabilities from the SEC and class action lawsuits have already been priced in, and the development that Tesla is not going private might add a little strength to these lawsuits. That is a small negative for TSLA. The potential for Tesla to go private at $420 is off the table, but the market seemed to be giving a low probability to this outcome anyway, meaning at worst, this is a moderately sized negative for TSLA. However, the huge interest in Tesla's take-private deal ($30 Billion worth, including from large automakers) is a large positive for TSLA just like Saudi Arabia's $2.8 Billion investment, which was worth a $15 upside in TSLA. Moreover, if $30 Billion in capital became interested in investing in TSLA at $420 and began the process to do so but the deal failed, why wouldn't the same capital be interested in Tesla at a 25+% discount around $320? Musk is also confident in TSLA's appreciation in the coming months, a statement that means a lot coming from a CEO who once called the valuation of his own car company "more than we have any right to deserve." This is another large positive, especially when viewed as another reaffirmation of strong operational guidance for Q3. Finally, the idea that the Board of Directors is not confident in Musk has been squashed, resulting in another small positive for TSLA.

When taken together, it is my opinion that the positives from this weekend's mixed bag of new tidbits largely outweigh the negatives. I will explore my options to increase my exposure to TSLA accordingly, and all other investors should evaluate all the developments presented here and weigh the positives against the negatives for themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.