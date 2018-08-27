Renewable Energy Group: Investor Sentiment Just Made A Major Shift

The share price of U.S. biomass-based diesel producer Renewable Energy Group (REGI) has, after having spent the last five years in the doldrums, completely changed course in the month of August (see figure). A strong Q2 earnings beat prompted a double-digit rally, but even that has paled in comparison as the company's share price has leapt by another 25% over the last two weeks.

REGI data by YCharts

What makes this month's share price performance unique is that there has been very little news on Renewable Energy Group in the wake of its Q2 earnings report release that could explain the recent gains. Its FY 2018 consensus EPS estimate was revised 3.4% higher from $6.68 to $6.91 following the earnings report, but its FY 2019 consensus has remained virtually unchanged over the same period. There have been no new coverage announcements or upgrades by analysts, either.

The most immediate explanation is that biodiesel production margins have improved sharply in August to date. This year's soybean harvest is expected to be very strong, with a record crop being predicted following the recent release of USDA crop data. The price of soybeans has subsequently fallen by 5% and is once again approaching the multi-year lows that were achieved earlier this year (see figure). Meanwhile, the price of diesel fuel has increased modestly over the same period.

SOYB data by YCharts

The improved spread between the prices of soybeans and diesel fuel has been amplified by a recent rebound in the price of biodiesel relative to diesel fuel (see figure). Biodiesel traded at a substantial premium to diesel fuel on an energy-equivalent basis in late 2015 and 2016 (see figure), but this premium turned into a discount in 2018 as the Trump administration actively worked to weaken the U.S. biofuels blending mandate. Biodiesel continues to trade at a discount to diesel fuel but the amount of the discount has fallen from $0.71/gallon of diesel equivalent a month ago to $0.33/gallon of diesel equivalent now. The result of the reduced discount and higher diesel fuel price has been a 15% increase to the price of biodiesel over the same period.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018)

Biomass-based diesel producers have seen biodiesel's return over operating costs (ROOC), as measured by Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development (CARD), climb to a 2-year high, thanks to the twin benefits of lower feedstock costs and higher biodiesel prices (see figure). As America's largest producer of biomass-based diesel Renewable Energy Group is a primary beneficiary of the margin expansion, especially now that it is running at almost 100% of its nameplate capacity (as reported in its Q2 earnings call).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018)

Short-term margin improvement does not fully explain the company's recent share price rally and improved investor sentiment, however, especially given how volatile biomass-based diesel margins have been in the past. For example, the post-Q2 earnings margin of $0.72/gallon was present for most of May, June, and July 2016, yet the company's share price at the time was unable to move above $10 (compared to $26.40 at the time of writing). Furthermore, Renewable Energy Group was also benefiting from the blenders' tax credit worth $1/gallon in 2016, whereas the latest iteration of the credit expired at the end of 2017. Margins will need to remain at their current levels for much more than a mere two weeks before they can justify the company's current valuation.

Renewable Energy Group's valuation, while not necessarily extreme by historical standards, is only justified if a number of very optimistic assumptions are made regarding its outlook. Consider its FY 2018 and FY 2019 EBITDA estimates, for example. YCharts shows consensus EBITDA estimates for those years of $129 million and $126 million (see figure), respectively, which yield forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 7.6x and 7.8x based on an enterprise value at the time of writing of $977.5 million. With the exception of some brief periods between 2012 and 2017 in which the company's share price outpaced its earnings results, those ratios were near the top of the company's historical trailing EV/EBITDA ratios (see second figure).

REGI EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

REGI EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Only a limited number of analyst estimates are available (two at present) and neither accounts for the recent margin expansion. A more optimistic view is that Renewable Energy Group achieves the top of its Q3 adj. EBITDA guidance of $50 million in both that quarter and Q4, resulting in a FY 2018 adj. EBITDA of $160 million (based on the company's reported H1 2018 adj. EBITDA of $60 million). This makes the unlikely assumption that biomass-based diesel margins will avoid the seasonal compression that has historically been experienced every Q4 as cold weather hampers demand. Even then, the company's current share price has a forward FY 2018 EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.1x, roughly in the middle of its historical range.

Renewable Energy Group's share price only looks undervalued if we make the additional assumption that the blenders' credit is retroactively reinstated by Congress for 2018. Such a development would cause the company's adj. EBITDA for H1 2018 to rise to $169 million, while the company itself has forecast a Q3 adj. EBITDA of up to $110 million in such a scenario, for a FY 2018 total of $389 million if we repeat the previous assumption that this result is repeated in Q4. That results in a forward FY 2018 EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.5x that is, admittedly, near the bottom of its historical trailing range. It is worth repeating, though, that this result assumes that (1) Congress retroactively reinstates the blenders' credit for 2018, and (2) recent biomass-based diesel margins remain steady for the rest of the year.

Both assumptions are possible, of course. One possible explanation for recent investor bullishness in the company after years of bearish sentiment is that investors believe the Trump administration's recent major legal troubles have boosted the probability that Congress will reinstate the tax credit. A disproportionate number of November's House of Representatives elections that RealClearPolitics rates as "toss-ups" are located in soybean-producing states such as Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio, and Illinois, and farming community angst over the lower soybean prices that have resulted from the Trump administration's trade war with China have hurt the poll numbers of both President Trump and GOP representatives in those states. Both the GOP leaders in the House and Mr. Trump himself have a strong incentive to shore up support in those states before the elections, especially given the recent statement by former Trump administration adviser Steven Bannon that Mr. Trump will be impeached if the GOP loses the House. Boosting demand for soybeans by reinstating the tax credit would be very popular with voters there.

At this point, then, Renewable Energy Group's share price rally over the last two weeks only appears reasonable if investors assume that the tax credit will be reinstated and that margins avoid their usual Q4 compression. Continued margin expansion is unlikely, barring a major increase to diesel fuel prices, given how low soybean prices currently are, while compression can be expected later this year due to seasonal factors. The headline biomass-based diesel blending numbers under the biofuels mandate for 2019 and 2020 show substantial annual volume growth, but only if the impact of the EPA's widespread distribution of waivers to obligated refiners is ignored. There is no denying the fact that Renewable Energy Group's management team has done a phenomenal job of making the current share price possible through its steady past focus on accretive acquisitions and efficiency investments. I am having an increasingly difficult time justifying the current high valuation of its share price, however, without making a small number of large assumptions that are quite uncertain.

