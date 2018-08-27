Altria Group: Increased Dividend Yields 5.5%

Altria Group has increased its dividend for nine of the past 10 years and presently has a yield of 5.5%, which is well above average.

Altria Group (MO), the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States, is a buy for total return and income growth investors. The management of MO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing products. Altria Group is 5.9% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a great chart going up, and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2014 through mid-2017, then it hit a bump down when the FDA said it would regulate nicotine. The FDA delay in approving IOQS and the FDA nicotine review creates a buying opportunity to buy Altria Group 23% below the 52-week high price of $74.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Altria Group passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Altria Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 5.5% yield. Altria Group is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor looking over the last ten years. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 63% and increasing. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. MO easily passes this guideline. MO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $115 Billion. Altria Group 2018 projected cash flow at $5.8 Billion is great allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly expense distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 10.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Altria Group can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MO passes this guideline since the total return is 81.65%, more than the Dow's total return of 56.88%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $20,600 today. This makes Altria Group a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which have increased earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $61, passing the guideline. MO's price is presently 10% below the target. MO is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 15, making MO a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good future total return growth and an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, above average yield and increasing cash flow makes MO a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for smokeless products increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Altria Group beats against the Dow baseline in my 55.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 81.35% makes Altria Group a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. MO has an above average dividend yield of 5.5% and has had increases for nine of the past ten years making MO also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was increased in March 2018 to $0.70/Qtr. from $0.66 or a 6% increase, and this month they increased the dividend again from $0.70/Qtr. to $0.80/Qtr showing how MO is returning value to the stockholders. This was a surprise dividend increase since MO normally increases the dividend once in August. Now is the time to lock in a safe 5.5% dividend in a company with a defensive and economic inelastic product.

DOW's 55.0 month total return baseline is 56.88%

Company Name 55.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +81.35% +24.47% 5.5%

For the last quarter on July 26, 2018, Altria Group reported earnings that beat expected by $0.01 at $1.01 and compared to last year at $0.75. Total revenue was lower at $4.88 Billion less than a year ago by 3.7% year over year and missed expected revenue by $140 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in late October 2018 and is expected to be $1.07 compared to last year at $0.90, a nice gain.

Business Overview

Altria Group is the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States.

As per except Reuters

The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets."

Overall Altria Group is a great business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for new smokeless tobacco products. The good earnings growth provides MO the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the IQOS product when the FDA approves the product in the United States.

Also as a tailwind, we had President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Altria Group business have increased.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From July 26, 2018, earnings call Howard A. Willard (Chief Executive Officer) said

We continued our strong start to the year with adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 18.8% in the second quarter. Our core tobacco businesses performed well, as they continued to make strategic investments in support of their long-term objectives. Of course, our results benefited from a lower corporate tax rate. We continued to reward shareholders in the quarter by paying over $1.3 billion in dividends and repurchasing approximately $437 million in shares. This is a dynamic time in the tobacco industry, and just as we lead in traditional tobacco products, we intend to lead in offering adult smokers more choices with innovative reduced-risk products. In May, we announced a new corporate structure to maximize our core tobacco businesses and accelerate our innovation pipeline. We believe that our new structure will enhance our ability to drive the change necessary for us to continue our success in the future. Let's move now to our operating segments. Our strategy in the smokeable products segment remains to maximize income while maintaining momentum on Marlboro and Black & Mild over time. So far in 2018, we are pleased with the performance of the smokeable products segment. Adjusted operating companies income declined 2.8% in the second quarter and 2.4% in the first half, as expected, given our investments. PM USA entered the year focused on stabilizing Marlboro with investments in product expansions, packaging innovations, and brand equity. We are encouraged with our progress in the first half, as Marlboro market share increased 0.1 share point to 43.2% from the fourth quarter of 2017. PM USA is successfully executing its strategy, which resulted in strong smokeable segment net price realization of 6.6% and 5.6% in the second quarter and first half respectively. In the smokeless products segment, USSTC delivered adjusted operating companies income growth of 3.5% in the second quarter and 13.5% in the first half. In the first half, business fundamentals were quite robust, with strong profit growth and net price realization. Copenhagen and Skoal combined gained 0.2 share point from the fourth quarter of 2017. In heated tobacco, PM USA's initial lead market plans are ready. And upon FDA authorization, PM USA can begin importing IQOS into the U.S. While this will create a two to three-month period between FDA authorization and availability at retail, PM USA will take advantage of that time to activate its marketing plan, which will use a range of tools to build adult smoker awareness and demand in the lead market while gaining key insights for subsequent market expansion In light of a strong first half and continued confidence in our core tobacco businesses, earlier this morning we tightened our guidance, raising the lower end of our full-year 2018 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range, which is now $3.94 to $4.03, representing a growth rate of 16% to 19% from 2017."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Altria Group business and shareholder return with increases in future cash flow driven by the IQOS product. Also, Altria's product is inelastic in that the price can be increased without having the demand decrease a large amount compared to the price increase.

The graphic below shows the IQOS product that will be a strong driver when the FDA approves it for the United States.

Source: Altria Website

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a great choice for the total return investor. Altria Group is 5.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held to let it grow. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return MO may be the right investment for you.

