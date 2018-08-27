Apple Should Consider Dividend Raise

Back in April, I presented my annual prediction for technology giant Apple (AAPL) and its expected upcoming dividend raise. While some were calling for a substantial increase given tax cuts and repatriation, I figured that the company would stay the course and favor its share repurchase plan. Apple did raise its dividend to right in the middle of my prediction range, but the situation has changed dramatically in the four months since then. Today, I'll do something I haven't argued for much when it comes to Apple, and that's raising the dividend quite handsomely.

In the five daily closes leading up to the May 1st earnings report, Apple closed at average price of $164.91. That was good for a 1.77% annual yield on the new dividend of $0.73 per share per quarter, or $2.92 a year. Since then, the stock has soared as seen in the chart below, with the latest leg up coming after the company delivered another strong set of results. Shares closed Friday above $216, just about three dollars away from the recently hit all-time high, and well above a trillion dollar valuation.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

A more than 31% gain in roughly four months would be impressive for any stock, let alone one of this size. While I'm sure those that are long don't have any complaints, investors looking at the stock now will see a dividend yield that obviously has fallen, ending Friday at 1.35%. According to finviz data, of the 408 stocks in the S&P 500 Index that pay dividends, Apple is number 312 in terms of annual yield. That puts it into the bottom quartile of dividend yields, and is even less impressive when you consider the weighted average SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) yield is 1.87%, and that includes Apple as the largest holding in the fund at 4.37%.

In fact, of the 24 companies in the S&P 500 that have a market cap of at least $175 billion, only two have a lower yield than Apple. They just so happen to be credit card companies Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). If we look at just the large cap technology space, Apple trails its peers. The chart below shows Apple against Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), and Cisco Systems (CSCO). I could go even further by including IBM (IBM), but at a 4.30% yield Big Blue throws the chart out of whack a bit.

If we take a look at Apple versus U.S. fixed income, the situation has also done a complete about face. Four months ago around that earnings report, Apple had a yield that was just 5-10 basis points below that of the 3-month US Treasury. Today, that spread is up to 75 basis points, meaning even the short end of the treasury curve gives you more than 55% more annual income than do Apple shares. Even though the yield curve is rather flat right now, going out on curve can get you more than twice the annual income Apple does.

So that gets me to my argument for a dividend raise today. As everyone knows, Apple is in great financial shape and its tremendous profitability means it kicks off a ton of free cash flow. At the end of the most recent quarter, Apple had returned just under $300 billion to shareholders since the restart of its capital return program. The graphic below shows the company's cash position and how it has rewarded investors in a big way.

(Source: Apple financial information page, seen here)

Management has detailed its plans to get to a net cash position around zero, but even at the current pace it will take a while to get there. In the two most recent quarters, Apple really stepped up the buyback, which was the route I was favoring for quite a while. But with shares rallying so much, I'm not sure that's the best route at that given pace, especially with the forward P/E (based on fiscal 2019 estimates here) going from 12.62 to 15.94 since then.

Obviously the buyback also is much less impactful at this level than it was when shares were more than $50 lower. Back then, every $10 billion in share repurchases was good for about 60.6 million shares, but at Friday's close it is just 46.3 million. Likewise, Apple isn't "saving" as much on dividend payments, since it is retiring shares with a 42 basis point lower yield. Rushing in to buy shares at an all-time high might not be the best strategy, since I'm guessing we'll see a pullback at some point.

Think about it this way. A roughly 30% increase in the dividend, to $3.80 a share per year would get the dividend yield back up to 1.76%, basically where it was based on the $2.92 rate before the May earnings report. A dividend raise of this size would cost Apple about $4.2 billion extra a year, or a little over one billion per quarter. Do you think investors would really notice a difference if Apple was only buying back say $19 billion a quarter rather than $20 billion? I think they'd rather appreciate the extra income at this point.

In the end, I believe that Apple's board should consider raising the dividend for the second time this year. While I have big a big fan of buybacks over time, the 30% rally in four months has changed my opinion a bit. Apple's yield is not very impressive currently, and an extra billion a quarter in dividends would probably do more for shareholders than it would via buyback. It wouldn't be unprecedented for a second dividend raise within the same calendar year, as we just saw it happen with cigarette giant Altria (MO) last week. What do you think Apple should do with its dividend currently? I look forward to your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.