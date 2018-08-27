Gold's Moment In The Spotlight Arrives

After weeks of being relegated to the sidelines by the mainstream financial media, gold has once again commanded the attention of the investment world. Several major news outlets have put the spotlight on gold as investors hold their breaths in anticipation of the metal establishing a price low. In today’s comments we’ll review what the press is saying about gold’s near-term future and how this outburst of sentiment suggests a technical rally is imminent for the metal.

There has been increasing discussion over gold’s immediate future in the financial media since last week. While some have expressed doubt about gold’s near-term prospects in the face of a strong dollar, others are convinced an important floor has been seen for the gold price. An increase in activity in the gold options market has led some to conclude that gold may be setting up an important bottom from which to launch a powerful relief rally in the coming weeks. According to reports, open interest in the $1,200 December call options on the Comex last week shot up to a record 1,136 contracts, from 79 contracts on July 31. This is reportedly the largest increase in the last two years. Open interest volume for September gold calls at the same price also hit a record last week, according to Reuters.

Traders and analysts who are bullish on gold’s near-term outlook have cast a positive light on this data. They believe the surge in options activity for gold is a sign that informed players see something positive in the metals’ immediate future. They further speculate that investors’ anxieties over the emerging markets, and even the U.S. equity market outlook, is a major reason for this increased gold demand. They further point to gold’s long history as a safe haven for global economic and geopolitical turbulence. But is this necessarily the case for the increased options market activity for gold?

The evidence would suggest otherwise, for gold investors have largely shunned the metal since April despite the turbulence in China and the emerging markets. Instead, the increased demand for gold is more likely a technical play based on the fact that the gold price is extremely “oversold” according to several widely-followed technical measures. Among these measures is the 12-day rate of change (momentum) of the December gold futures price (GCZ8), which recently hit one of its lowest levels of the past year before turning up. Historically, when gold’s 12-day momentum indicator falls to levels this low and then begins trending higher, it indicates a market which is vulnerable to short covering.

Source: BigCharts

Given the extraordinarily high levels of short interest in the gold market lately, a short-covering rally is definitely a high probability outcome. Friday’s rally in the gold price was perhaps the opening salvo in the unwinding of the heavy short positions which has weighed on gold in recent weeks. Indeed, gold was able to close above a key immediate-term trend line last week. I’m referring to its 15-day moving average; this is the first time the gold price has managed to close above the 15-day MA in several weeks. We’ll examine this technical development more closely a bit later in today’s report.

But first, I would draw your attention to an eye-opening Aug. 24 news report picked up by several news sites last week. I consider it to be extremely significant any time gold makes headlines in the online news providers which normally don't provide coverage to gold. The article's headline noted that, “Massive investors are dumping gold, and the one thing that can rescue the precious metal is still missing.” That’s the conclusion of a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) report which was referenced in the article.

BAML’s chief investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, observed that fund managers liquidated gold last week at a pace not seen since December 2016, selling $1.2 billion in gold. Unlike the options market activity mentioned earlier, gold fund liquidations tend to be more of an emotional response of retail investors and fund managers to past performance. By contrast, options market activity often reflects what the "in-the-know" players in the gold market, both commercially and speculatively, are seeing in gold's near-term future.

Meanwhile, Hartnett shares the view of other strategists (including me) that a decline in the U.S. dollar index will greatly improve gold’s short-term prospects. He also noted that gold futures positions among money managers is at record lows, according to CFTC data. See the graph below for an illustration of this development.

Source: World Gold Council

The gist of the report mentioned above is the same conclusion which shows up in a number of technical indicators, including the aforementioned 12-day momentum indicator. To wit, gold is vulnerable to a potentially big short-covering rally in the immediate term (1-4 week) outlook. While it’s still very much in doubt that a short-covering rally can reverse gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) downward trend, it would still be a welcome relief for gold traders to finally be able to buy gold for short-term capital gains. Until now, almost all the action has been on the short side of the market since April.

Shown below is a graph of my favorite gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which tells the latest technical story for the metal. In closing decisively above its 15-day moving average on Aug. 24, IAU has set up a potential buy signal this week. Based on the rules of my technical trading discipline, a higher close for IAU on Monday would confirm an immediate-term bottom for the gold ETF. Assuming this happens, this would be the first such signal for IAU since March.

Source: BigCharts

In order for an immediate-term buy signal in the gold ETF to have any “teeth”, however, we should also ideally see a corresponding decline in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, a decisive close under the 95.00 level in DXY would not only break a short-term benchmark chart support level, but it would also result in DXY closing decisively under its widely-followed 50-day moving average. This would almost certainly augment interest among investors in exchanging dollars for gold. At minimum, a move below the 95.00 level in the DXY would at least provide some additional immediate-term relief for the gold price due to the improvement in gold’s currency component.

Source: BigCharts

I’ll also be watching the dollar/gold ratio in the next couple of days, for a sharp pullback in the dollar index would also result in the rising trend in the dollar/gold ratio (below) finally reversing. As I’ve mentioned in past commentaries, a break below the 30-day trend line in this important measure of gold's relative strength versus the greenback is needed to confirm that the dollar is no longer a significant short-term headwind for gold. As of Aug. 24, the dollar/gold ratio was testing its 30-day moving average as you can see here. A close below the 30-day trend line any time this week would bode well for gold.

Source: WSJ

Although we’re very close to the first immediate-term gold bottom in months, I recommend that investors make no new purchases in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) until the price low is confirmed according to the rules of the technical trading discipline. I anticipate that a confirmed immediate-term bottom will happen this week, as discussed here, but until it does investors should remain on the sidelines. Once the technical requirements for a bottom in IAU are met as discussed in this commentary, we'll look to initiate a new speculative long position in the ETF. For now, I recommend investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.