Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: J&J And Bayer Failure, Gilead Sciences Unloads Cancer Drug, Mallinckrodt Fails To Get Green Light

J&J And Bayer Fail To Improve Prospects for Blood Clot Drug After Trial Results

News: Recently, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced that their blood clot drug Xarelto failed to improve clinical outcome for at-risk patients with a disease known as venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE is characterized as blood clots that occur deep in the veins in certain areas of the body. A blood clot that forms in the leg, arm, groin is characterized as deep vein thrombosis. When a blood clot occurs in the lungs, it's known as pulmonary embolism. The randomized double-blind placebo controlled trial, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, failed to achieve the primary efficacy outcome measure. The goal was to see if Xarelto could reduce the risk of symptomatic venous thromboembolism and death due to venous thromboembolism compared to placebo. Unfortunately, this goal was not achieved. The final p-value failed to be statistically significant for those who took Xarelto with a p-value of p = 0.14.

Analysis: In my opinion, this is bad news in the sense that Xarelto can't expand its market. On the other hand it will still be OK. That's because even without expanding this drug into the at-risk patients for VTE, it's still considered to be a blockbuster drug. It produced sales of $2.5 billion in 2017, which accounted for 3.3% of J&J's revenue that year. Analysts estimate that this number could rise to $3.8 billion by 2021. Even with not being able to expand to a more at-risk patient population for VTE, the drug will still have its blockbuster status. This is especially true since both J&J and Bayer have been able to fend off Mylan (MYL) from being able to bring its own generic version of the drug. Both companies won a patent battle vs. Mylan. That means Mylan can't sell a generic version of the drug until August of 2024. That gives both J&J and Bayer plenty of time to obtain as much profits as possible until a generic competitor rolls in. I believe that J&J will still be fine. If anything, this recent trial for at-risk VTE patients succeeding would have been a bonus expansion for Xarelto, meaning it would have given the drug a small boost in revenue, but not highly necessary.

Gilead Sciences Offloads Late-Stage Drug for Myelofibrosis

News: Recently, Gilead sciences (GILD) had decided that it was time to get rid of a late-stage cancer drug known as momelotinib. Momelotinib is a JAK 1/2 and activin receptor type 1 inhibitor, and was produced specifically to target a serious bone-marrow disorder known as myelofibrosis. This disease occurs because there's a big disruption in the formation of blood cells in the body. This leads to scarring of the bone marrow, which in turn causes a host of issues like anemia, fatigue, weakness, and many other problems.

Analysis: I believe this was a necessary move for Gilead Sciences, because when it had the drug it didn't get very far with it. After a host of late-stage studies, the drug never really performed well enough to overcome Incyte Corporation (INCY) Jakafi drug. Gilead didn't get too much upfront for the drug, it obtained approximately $3 million upfront for it. If the drug does achieve some good results, it could get up to $195 million in milestone payments. It was a necessary move for Gilead, because it didn't really do much sitting in the back burner of its pipeline anyways. I believe that Gilead should just remain focused on its cancer drugs from its Kite Pharma acquisition and its NASH drug pipeline. Especially, its NASH pipeline which is highly important. That's because the NASH fibrosis market is expected to reach between $20 billion to $35 billion. If somehow Gilead could get a good combination drug for NASH that's what will bring the value of the company to the next level.

Mallinckrodt Suffers Huge Blow As FDA Rejects Jaundice Drug Stannsoporfin

News: Recently, Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) did not get a welcomed approval from the FDA for its Jaundice drug known as Stannsoporfin. The FDA rejected approval for this drug on the basis that the data was not sufficient enough to warrant a green light. More specifically, the FDA requested that further evaluation be done for newborns greater than or equal to 35 weeks with indicators of hemolysis who are a risk of developing severe jaundice, known as hyperbilirubinemia.

Analysis: Of course, this was bad news but it was highly expected. That's because Back on May 3, 2018, the FDA advisory panel voted 21-3 against recommending Stannsoporfin for regulatory approval. It was noted that the risk-benefit profile was not sufficient enough to warrant the recommendation for approval. With the FDA now giving its decision on the matter, the future of this drug remains a toss up. This was very unfortunate, because Mallinckrodt spent $80 million to acquire InfaCare Pharmaceutical Corporation back on September of 2017. The next step is for Mallinckrodt to request a meeting with the FDA in order to determine the future of the drug. I think this is very bad news for the company. That's because the FDA clearly wasn't satisfied with the NDA that it had received. It's hard to say exactly what will happen next, but judging based on both the advisory panel and the FDA's feedback it's highly probable that it will be forced to run another study.

