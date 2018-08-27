Cognizant: Bullish And Bearish Arguments

However, the company is under constant pressure to increase salaries to control the retention rate of its workforce.

Cognizant customers are reluctant to change providers due to the company's commitment to understanding their business systems.

After quarterly revenues came in below expectations, and a weak forecast for the next, Cognizant (CTSH) has suffered a correction in the price of its shares of almost 8%.

Executives attribute this result to the banking sector, which had a mixed growth rate on the part of large financial institutions, mainly large European banks. This resulted in its most important sector, financial services, growing 3% compared to 7% estimated by analysts.

Although Cognizant still maintains its historical growth, it seems that the services of cloud computing and analytics are decreasing their profit margins as customers demand more work for less money.

These difficulties seem to be transitory, and we believe that the recent price drop is somewhat exaggerated. Cognizant's exposure to fast-growing segments such as financial and health, which have boosted revenues in recent years, will most likely continue to provide long-term benefits to the company.

We believe that Cognizant has several competitive advantages that position it as a leader in its sector. Although recent political changes have shaken results in recent quarters.

Strategic acquisitions that generate growth

One of the factors that has driven revenue growth in the last five years is the ability of executives to identify accretive acquisition.

The company is constantly looking for new opportunities to benefit from the ongoing digital transition, especially when it comes to integrating the new digital framework as a replacement for legacy technology platforms.

The acquisitions that have catalyzed Cognizant's growth in recent years have been:

TriZetto : Software that manages the health benefits of almost half of the US insured population.

: Software that manages the health benefits of almost half of the US insured population. Cadient : A leading digital marketing agency for health systems.

: A leading digital marketing agency for health systems. Odyssey : Specialist in mobile, web and cloud business services, operating in Australia and New Zealand.

: Specialist in mobile, web and cloud business services, operating in Australia and New Zealand. itaas : Software provider that offers a wide range of digital video services to the main cable, telecommunications and technology companies in the US.

: Software provider that offers a wide range of digital video services to the main cable, telecommunications and technology companies in the US. TMG Health : A leading provider of business process services, which supports 32 health plans and more than 4.4 million members in all 50 states.

: A leading provider of business process services, which supports 32 health plans and more than 4.4 million members in all 50 states. KBACE Technologies : A consulting and technology services company specializing in strategy, implementation and integration in the cloud.

: A consulting and technology services company specializing in strategy, implementation and integration in the cloud. Idea Couture : Company that integrated and strengthened Cognizant's Digital Works platform.

: Company that integrated and strengthened Cognizant's Digital Works platform. U.K. based Zone : Acquisition that strengthened Cognizant's position in the European market.

: Acquisition that strengthened Cognizant's position in the European market. Netcentric: Acquisition that gave the ability to offer digital experiences to customers in Europe.

Cognizant has not only gained new customers thanks to these acquisitions, but has also expanded its digital delivery capabilities.

While we expect revenue growth to moderate from the dizzying days of five or 10 years ago, we believe that the company can easily outperform the global IT services industry, for which analysts project 4% to 5% of CAGR.

Cognizant's fast-growing sectors and its geographic expansion

In recent years, Cognizant has outperformed its main competitors because it has greater exposure to fast-growing sectors, such as financial services and healthcare.

The company has acquired a deep experience and mastery of these industries through partnerships with its main clients. This strategy has allowed Cognizant to offer more value to their clients and take advantage of new opportunities.

In addition, the new list of national and international regulations, particularly in financial services and health industries, is driving the demand for IT services in these sectors. Cognizant has a dominant position in both industries, reflected in the growth of its historical income, and that will surely continue to drive it in the coming quarters.

Source: Data extracted from filing from the SEC

It is expected that Cognizant will continue to benefit from the strong demand for its technological services that are of high quality and low cost. Based on its global delivery model and capacity for expansion in low-cost areas such as India, China, the Philippines, and Latin America, it seems that the company remains well positioned in the outsourcing market.

We believe that the growing demand for IT services from Cognizant will gain even more relevance in the long term, especially in markets such as Europe and Asia, where a positive growth trend has been seen in recent quarters.

Source: Data extracted from filing from the SEC

Cognizant's client-first attitude

The attitude of Cognizant where the customer is first has been the main reason for its success. A differentiated balance between the traditional operating model focused on consulting and the industrial outsourcing model that is based on lower cost delivery allows the company to appear as an American or Indian firm as circumstances dictate.

The company's commitment to customer satisfaction through its two-in-a-box operating model has led to the formation of long-lasting relationships and in-depth knowledge of the business processes of its customers.

It is estimated that the strategic retention rate of Cognizant clients is between 95% and 98%.

Compared to its competitors, Cognizant sacrifices a certain margin of profit to carry out important reinvestments in its customer-oriented competitions. This reinvestment is seen as a critical factor in building better relationships with customers. For that purpose, Cognizant has been recognized as a market leader in studies of customer satisfaction by third parties.

We believe that Cognizant's commitment to its clients to create a deep understanding of their critical business systems has led them to be reluctant to change service providers.

The risks of the company

The number one risk for Cognizant is the highly-competitive market in which it operates. To maintain this position with its customers, the company must continue to develop innovative solutions that keep it one step ahead of its competitors.

This competitive environment is transferred to the work environment, where the company makes great efforts to attract and retain suitable IT professionals.

Employees are the main resource for a company like Cognizant; therefore, there is an important competition to attract highly-qualified and efficient personnel. The company is under constant pressure to increase salaries to control the retention rate of its workforce, which despite its efforts, remains higher than preferred.

Another concern for the company is related to the nature of its business, which needs to bring employees to the United States from abroad.

With continued pressure to the employment of foreign citizens, the US government under President Donald Trump is promoting a reduction in the number of H1-B visas granted each year. This immigration reform remains a concern to date, although the exact terms of this reform and its impacts on the company's finances are not yet reflected.

An additional risk for Cognizant is in the concentration of its revenue in a geographical area. With approximately 77% of the total revenues generated in North America, Cognizant is well-exposed to the economic wellbeing of the region. The company also faces volatility in its revenues due to currency movements, such as the Indian rupee against the US dollar, among others.

Source: Data extracted from filing from the SEC

Final notes

We believe that Cognizant will continue to actively seek more acquisitions that add value to its product portfolio.

The company aims to reach a 22% operating margin by the end of this year, which we see as achievable despite the risks associated with immigration reform and the likelihood of the US dollar strengthening against currencies in emerging countries. In terms of growth, Cognizant seems well positioned to sustain a growth rate close to 10% in the medium and long term, despite recent difficulties in its financial services segment.

In terms of price and valuations, we see that the appreciation of shares during the year 2017 have not raised Cognizant's main ratios that much. And despite a couple of quarterly results that have fallen below expectations, levels are now close to the 3 year average. Despite this, we do not find any catalyst in the short and medium term that can significantly lift the price, so we expect the shares to remain in the range of $75 to $80 by the end of 2018.

CTSH EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.