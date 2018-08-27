The 'New Micron' - An Undervalued Beast

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dante Mayeno as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Due to the combination of a rocky FQ2 earnings report, expected cyclical movement, and fears of a trade war, Micron (MU) has suffered a 16% drop since its high on March 21st. Further, current financials are solid, and future plans are expected to contribute to revenue, making MU an attractive value play.

Recent Results

Looking at the general picture, MU did not disappoint this last fiscal quarter delivering solid increases in revenue, earnings per share, and gross margins. Revenue increased 40% Y/Y and 6% Q/Q, bringing us to a modest $3.10 EPS. An important thing to note while going through MU's financials is that they have been able to keep SG&A and R&D costs very constant, allowing them to maintain operating margins at a healthy TTM 46% average. Impressively, they have also been able to keep their costs of goods sold minimal, producing an average 56% TTM gross margin. Intel (INTC) has similarly achieved 62% gross margins. However, their TTM operating margins sit around 31%. The smaller cousin of the two, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) slacks at 36% gross margins and a meager 8% TTM operating margin. Of course, MU didn't receive any bumps in price for simply meeting expectations in FQ3, but the results have provided a decent cushion going into next quarter.

From a distance, MU already appears to be a very healthy company going into 2019. Diving into some specifics; from FQ2 to FQ3, MU's total mobile business revenue increased by 12% (setting a new company record), while mobile NAND almost doubled Q/Q. Not to mention, total mobile business has grown 48% Y/Y from $1.13 billion in FQ317 to $1.75 billion in FQ318. This growth in mobile NAND was primarily due to the increasing demand for embedded NAND storage and memory (eMMC and eMCP) for various OEM smartphones. Put in simpler terms, more smartphones have been requiring embedded flash memory which MU has been able to provide.

Surprisingly, NAND demand has also increased for use in data centers during FQ3 with combined DRAM and NAND revenue of 82% Y/Y. Micron continues to improve its NAND business even though DRAM produces 71% of the company revenue. This is important to mention because Micron has effectively already hedged out the risk of NAND becoming obsolete in the future. DRAM has become the faster and more attractive solution for data centers and embedded business - the only thing holding it back from eating even more NAND market share is its price and power efficiency. With Micron's diversification, they are much more prepared for a huge market shift towards DRAM than most storage and memory companies.

Recent Forecasts

Looking into the near future, President and CFO, Sanjay Mehrotra mentions,

"We remain focused on our 3D XPoint product development and are on track to introduce our first products in late calendar 2019, with meaningful revenue in 2020."

This transition with Intel will further push NAND out of the picture and continue to hedge MU's exposure to NAND. By capitalizing on this opportunity, MU has created the potential to devastate its competitors by eating market share with 3D XPoint Solutions - which are projected to perform a step above NAND while costing less than DRAM.

On top of new innovation, Mehrotra states,

"We announced a capital return program to repurchase up to $10 billion of our shares outstanding starting in FY2019. These initiatives underscore our commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Around $55 a share, this would equate to roughly 180 million shares being repurchased, demonstrating supreme confidence and adding tremendous value for investors.

Exaggerated Pessimism Brings Attractive Buying Opportunities

Nevertheless, MU is still valued around $50 a share for two big reasons: the semiconductor business has been historically cyclical, and previously, the entire semiconductor market fell due to the brewing trade war. These are perfectly fine reasons to be cautious, but the pessimism seems to be exaggerated.

When forecasting MU's future cash flows using their reported guidance, they are still expected to make approximately $11.22 a share for 2018. Assuming Micron doesn't fall off a cliff, and companies still need memory and storage solutions, even with very modest growth estimates, Micron has a terminal value around $65 a share. Cranking the numbers up to reflect an optimistic point of view which assumes decent growth and minimal market interruption brings us upwards of ~$80 a share.

On the pessimistic side, MU bears suggest that EBITDA margins have peaked, and historically, the following year for MU should be rather weak. Furthermore, the modest TTM EV/EBITDA multiple around 4.16x points to the market's fear that MU won't be able to sustain current operating margins. The problem with these bearish views is that they are relatively short-term fears. As most MU bears have mentioned, the semiconductor industry seems to be at the peak of the cycle, and MU's financials may be put to the test for the next twelve months. With most bears calculating a short-term price drop around $30 if MU's margins follow the semiconductor cycle. Needless to say, this does not change my bullish outlook for MU. From a raw valuation point of view, MU is a buy at $50 and an even better buy at $30. Expected cyclical movement should not scare away value investors. It should provide guidance for hedging your position and/or reducing your exposure to make room for averaging down.

Bringing us back to the optimistic side, my valuation around $80 a share would be realized if MU maintained their EBITDA margins around 40-60% moving into 2019/2020. Increasing demand for NAND in smartphones, 3D XPoint Solutions, future buybacks, and continued DRAM sales could be the needed push for MU to break the cyclical pattern and maintain a positive trend.

This isn't to say we shouldn't factor in what the economy and missed expectations can do to MU's share price, especially since they have a high beta of 1.23. This being said, I don't believe MU has any real short-term upside. As mentioned, there are a lot of short-term factors fighting against MU, and the risk of a temporary drop outweighs the reward of a short-term gain.

Going Forward

As stated in the article, positive catalysts one should watch for include further 3D XPoint development and the planned buyback in 2019. While I would recommend holding MU for the long term, future reports surrounding these two will likely bring drastic changes in stock price. These reports will give you plenty of chances to re-balance your position as you deem fit.

A general thing to watch for will be how MU goes forward in terms of its NAND expansion. Will they continue to expand their NAND business despite how overbearing DRAM already is, or will they eventually let DRAM and 3D XPoint take over?

In the event of widespread semiconductor turmoil due to cyclical movement or external market factors, I strongly believe that averaging down your position in MU will prove to be successful. Moreover, much of this pessimism will settle after 2020 for obvious reasons.

At $50 a share, Micron is definitely a solid bet on the overall health of the semiconductor market and future storage/memory innovation. In addition, MU is one of the only storage/memory companies in the game with this much diversification surrounding DRAM and NAND.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.