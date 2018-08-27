Valero Remains A Solid Buy

I am raising my price target to $140 which I believe is a realistic target over the next 6 months.

Not only is the company reporting higher sales and earnings, Valero is also increasing its margins thanks to a rising utilization rate.

It is almost one year ago since I wrote my last article about Valero (VLO). Back then, I based my thesis on a strong economic trend and favorable conditions for oil refiners. My initial price target was $90. At this point, the stock is at $120 and I still believe that the company has a lot of room to grow. The company not only impresses when it comes to its top and bottom line, we also see that the stock is far from being 'too expensive'. I like the stock and believe it will continue to be a great source of capital gains. Source: The Business Journals

The Company's Growth Streak Is Not Finished

Valero continued its growth streak in Q2 of this year. The company reported EPS of $2.15 which is $0.15 above expectations and 75% higher on a year-on-year basis. This is the 6th consecutive quarter of double digit earnings growth since the growth bottom of Q1/2017. Note that the company has beaten estimates every single time since then.

Source: Estimize

The same goes for sales. Sales have beaten estimates every single time since 2016 and even before that. The most recent numbers show that sales came in more than $2 billion above expectations with a growth rate of 39% compared to the prior-year quarter.

The bigger net income trend shows that the company is on its way to its 2015 highs. I decided to display net income on a trailing twelve months basis.

VLO data by YCharts

The Company Is Not Done Growing

Refining throughput volumes averaged 2.9 million barrels per day in the most recent second quarter. The throughput capacity utilization rate was 93%. Throughput volumes were 121,0000 barrels per day lower than the second quarter of 2017 due to maintenance in the US Gulf Coast and North Atlantic regions. Refining cash operating expenses of $3.67 per barrel were $0.11 per barrel higher compared to one year ago. This is due to the lower throughput in the second quarter of 2018.

The ethanol segment generated operating income worth $43 million in the second quarter. This is up from $31 million in Q2 of 2017. The surge was provided by higher distiller grain prices and stronger production volumes.

Moreover, average throughput margins increased from $8.66 to $10.80 in the second quarter. This is mainly due to the company's higher utilization rate of 93%.

This pushes operating income margins up to 4.04% from 3.86% one year ago. Net income margins are up from 2.57% in Q2 of 2017 to currently 2.80%. The graph below shows that operating margins are bottoming. Note that I am displaying margins both on a quarterly as well as a TTM basis.

VLO data by YCharts

What's Next?

Valero itself is very optimistic when it comes to the future. The company expects a healthy global economy and strong product demand (both domestic and international) to further support its top and bottom line. On top of that the company expects gasoline and distillate exports to remain steady while days of supply of light products remain below five-year averages.

On top of that, the company's investments in the Diamond Pipeline continue to add value to the company as discounts for WTI crude relative to Brent widen. The Diamond Pipeline will also support lower costs at Valero's Memphis refinery. Adding to that, Valero will increase its access to the Permian Basin with the Sunrise Pipeline expansion which starts in early 2019. This will massively benefit the company given that the Permian Basin is currently suffering from underperforming takeout capacities.

Besides the fact that the company continues to be very positive, I want to share the following graph with you. The graph displays ISM industry sentiment for the petroleum and coal industry. What we see is that sentiment has correctly predicted the favorable market environment of Valero. Sentiment turned positive in Q1 of 2017 which marked the start of a massive refinery bull market. Most recent data shows that sentiment has reached another multi-year high in July.

Analysts seem to agree. The company has gotten 12 EPS expectation raises over the past 4 weeks. 6 of them for the full year of 2018. 4 of them for 2019 and 2 for 2020.

Source: Nasdaq

The stock's valuation displays these expectations very well. The stock has not gotten anywhere close to being overvalued after the rally of the last 12 months. The stock is trading at 19.8 times earnings. The forward PE ratio is at 11.7 while the PEG ratio is at 0.48. These levels are very interesting given that the bull case keeps supporting higher prices.

I am raising my own price target to $140 which is a target that is likely going to be reached over the next 6 months in my opinion.

Valero has been an absolute gift. The company did everything right by exploiting the current period of above-average economic growth. The company has used its second quarter to further improve margins and utilization rates. Going forward we can expect growth to continue. I believe that refiners will continue to be in a very favorable market environment as ISM industry sentiment suggests.

That said, the company is still trading at a very interesting valuation. I believe that we can expect the stock to move towards $140 over the next few months. I will add op dips and expect this success story to continue until economic growth declines to levels that don't support higher petroleum products demand. At this point, I believe that an economic slow down could be the biggest threat. Slower growth and slower demand would massively reduce utilization rates like we saw in 2015 and 2016. However, I don't see that happening as I just mentioned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.