Seattle Genetics Is A Solid Buy In 2018

The year 2018 is definitely turning out to be transformational for Seattle Genetics (SGEN). It started with the latest FDA approval for Adcetris, the company’s only marketed product, as front-line therapy in combination with chemotherapy in stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma or cHL (see ESMO article). The uptake of the drug in this indication has been much faster-than-anticipated, and has driven up the drug’s sales by almost 28% in Q2 2018 to reach $122 million (see to Q2 2018 earnings conference call) While this growth is an aberration and the company expects Adcetris to grow 5% - 10% sequentially (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call) every quarter, the performance in Q2 2018 was surely indicative of the physician and patient confidence.

Adcetris has also been approved by the FDA for Hodgkin lymphoma and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma in 2011 (see approval news). Thereafter, in November 2017, the drug was approved in primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma and CD30-expressing mycosis fungoides indications (see approval news). This drug is now available in 71 countries across the world.

The above diagram shows the mechanism of action of Adcetris.

While Adcetris is definitely going on strong, there are also many other reasons that make Seattle Genetics a promising investment opportunity in 2018. In this article, we will discuss some of these factors in greater detail.

Adcetris is witnessing rapid uptake in first line stage III or stage IV cHL indication in 2018.

Seattle Genetics expects Adcetris to report sales in the range of $130 million - $135 million (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call) from the U.S. and Canada markets in Q3 2018. The entry of Adcetris plus chemotherapy in first line stage III or Stage IV cHL, based on data from the ECHELON-1 trial (see ECHELON-1 trial results), marks the first FDA approved therapy for these patients in the last 40 years. Seattle Genetics also expects a decision from Health Canada for Adcetris in stage III or IV cHL in H1 2019 (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call). Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ (OTCPK:TKPYY), a global partner of Seattle Genetics responsible for commercializing Adcetris in ex-U.S. markets, has already submitted an application to the EMA for expanding the drug’s label in this indication (see Adcetris submissions). The EMA decision is expected in Q1 2019.

Seattle Genetics expects to establish Adcetris plus Adriamycin [doxorubicin], vinblastine and dacarbazine, or AVD chemotherapy, as standard-of-care for these patients, as this regimen has already demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in progression-free-survival as compared to existing standard of care, bleomycin. Adcetris plus chemotherapy regimen is targeting around 4,000 stage III or stage IV cHL patients (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call). And early-adopting physicians seem to be mostly those where patients are not tolerating bleomycin due to pulmonary insufficiency or other pulmonary toxicities.

Seattle Genetics’ sales force has reached up to 85% of the 3,000 oncologists (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call) in the community setting in the U.S., who will be treating a majority of stage III or stage IV cHL patients. The company is also witnessing some off-label usage of the drug in stage I and stage II cHL patients. The company is also opting for a multi-channel marketing campaign to get some patient-driven leads for its Adcetris therapy in front-line cHL indication.

Beyond this, being present in the NCCN guidelines, the drug is also used extensively in DLBCL indication.

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma indication is expected to prove to be a major growth driver for Adcetris in coming years.

Seattle Genetics is evaluating the potential of Adcetris in ECHELON-2 trial in CD30 expressing matured T-cell lymphomas, also called peripheral T-cell lymphoma or PTCL. Results from this trial are expected in Q4 2018 (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call linked to above).

Although the addressable market size for Adcetris in both cHL and CD30-expressing PTCL indications is estimated to be around 4,000 patients (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call linked to above), Seattle Genetics believes that there is higher unmet demand in PTCL area. This is because the existing standard of care is working better in cHL as compared to PTCL. The company expects the ECHELON-2 trial to solidify Adcetris’ position as a foundational therapy in CD-3 expressing lymphoma indications.

Enfortumab vedotin is expected to emerge as a major drug option in metastatic urothelial cancer indication.

In July 2018, Seattle Genetics and partner Astellas completed enrollment in the pivotal trial, EV-201, aimed to evaluate the potential of investigational cancer therapy, enfortumab vedotin, for metastatic urothelial cancer patients who have been previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. The company anticipates topline data in H1 2019 and regulatory submission in late 2019, based on FDA’s accelerated approval pathway (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call linked to above).

The annual incidence of metastatic urothelial cancer in the U.S. and EU5 is around 45,000 (Q2 2018 earnings conference call). Almost 80% of the patients (see Q2 2018 earnings conference call) treated with checkpoint inhibitors do not respond as expected and hence need new therapies like enfortumab vedotin. Seattle Genetics is also evaluating the combination of enfortumab vedotin with Keytruda in first-line metastatic urothelial cancer indication.

Seattle Genetics witnessed 41% confirmed objective response rate (Q2 2018 earnings conference call) for enfortumab vedotin in metastatic urothelial cancer patients who had received at least two prior therapies in Phase 1 trial. The drug also demonstrated a 39% objective response rate in those metastatic urothelial cancer patients with liver metastases. Based on this data, FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to enfortumab vedotin for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer patients who have already been treated with checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, since FDA has already approved Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo, and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda with 14%, 19%, and 21% ORR, the likelihood of securing approval for an ORR close to 41% after previous use of checkpoint inhibitors, definitely becomes high.

Beyond this, Seattle Genetics is also enrolling in another Phase 3 trial, EV-301 (see EV-301 trial design), to evaluate the efficacy of enfortumab vedotin in metastatic urothelial cancer patients who were previously treated with the platinum-containing chemotherapy regimen or a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor. The company plans to use this trial for supporting global regulatory submissions as well as a confirmatory trial for EV-201.

Tucatinib can prove to be a promising therapy in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer as well as in other HER2 expressing malignancies.

Seattle Genetics is currently involved in enrolling patients in Phase 2 HER2CLIMB trial , evaluating oral small molecule TKI which is selective for HER2, tucatinib, in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. Since the drug does not significantly inhibit EGFR, it is less associated with toxicities such as rash and diarrhea. The HER2CLIMB trial is expected to complete enrollment in 2019, and support regulatory submissions for tucatinib globally. The company also plans to explore opportunities for Tucatinib in other HER2-expressing solid tumor indications such as early-stage metastatic breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and gastric cancer, in coming years.

Tisotumab vedotin is targeting the largely unmet demand in cervical cancer segment.

Seattle Genetics in collaboration with Genmab is studying an investigational drug, tisotumab vedotin, in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and in other solid tumor indications such as head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, and NSCLC. The company has already dosed one patient in Phase 2 innovaTV 204 trial in second or third line cervical cancer indication (see innovaTVtrial enrollment). Additionally, Seattle Genetics plans to study this drug in earlier lines of therapy for cervical cancer, starting 2019.

The company’s ADC technology is also demonstrating success in multiple indications.

Seattle Genetics aims to earn collaboration revenues in the range of $65 million – 75 million in 2018. The company has been witnessing solid success for its collaborate ADC-based programs such as GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) BCMA ADC program, which involves studying the ADC as both monotherapy and in combination regimens. The first launch from this program is anticipated in 2020. Success in these collaborated ADC programs will add to Seattle Genetics’ revenues via royalties and milestone payments in 2018.

Certain company-specific risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

The biggest risk for Seattle Genetics is its excessive revenue exposure to the Adcetris franchise. Since the drug contributes almost 70% to Seattle Genetics’ revenues, any unfavorable change in sales or negative event related to Adcetris can have a drastic impact on Seattle Genetics’ share prices.

Adcetris may face competition in cHL indication from Pfizer’s (PFE) Xalkori, Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Zydelig, AbbVie' (ABBV) and Johnson & Jonson’s (JNJ) Imbruvica, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Opdivo, and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda. The drug may also face tough competition from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Folotyn and Celgene’s (CELG) Istodax, already approved for relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. The intensifying competition may have an adverse impact on Adcetris’ sales potential in future years.

Despite these risks, I believe Seattle Genetics is a solid buy opportunity for 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Seattle Genetics had cash balance close to $448 million and zero debt on its balance sheet (see Seekingalpha Overview).

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $75.80, I believe that the H.C. Wainwright’s target price of $98is more indicative of the true potential of this stock (see finviz).

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Seattle Genetics to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.