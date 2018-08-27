IPO Biotech Preview: Gritstone Oncology

Gristone Oncology has some strong technology and IP under its belt, so much so that both Bluebird Bio and Bristol-Myers Squibb wanted to get their hands on it through a partnership deal.

The adaptiveness of neoantigens is that they can be switched over to a shared approach, and that's what this company is doing with its SLATE-001 clinical product.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) is gearing up for an $80 million IPO. It filed an SEC Filing on Thursday. I believe that this is a biotech that could be worth a look as a speculative play.

For starters, its technology is an emerging type that many other biotechs are working on known as neoantigens. This program is known as GRANITE-001. In essence, neoantigen is an personalized form of immunotherapy with tumor-specific antigens specifically tailored to a patient's immune system. Secondly, this biotech's technology also has a second aspect to it. That aspect being it noticed a certain subset of patients having similar tumor neoantigens (shared antigens), and this program is known as SLATE. Even more impressive is the ability to take its neoantigens platform one step further beyond personalized/shared subset neoantigens. This is the ability to use the platform known as EDGE to target tumor neoantigens to common tumor types, not just mutated types. What exactly is a tumor-specific neoantigen? This was observed as a result of the learning experienced with the findings of checkpoint inhibitors. By now you should be familiar that checkpoint inhibitors are used to cause T-cells to recognize the surface of cancerous cells and attack them, while at the same time not attacking healthy tissue cells. Gritstone is taking this one step further because it's using its technology to recognize short tumor specific peptide sequences presented on the surface of these cancer cells, thus the evolution of tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA). According to the SEC filing the importance of TSNA targets for the immune system were first recognized in 2014 and 2015 in patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors by two of the company's co-founders Dr. Timothy Chan and Dr. Naiyer Riz.

Partnership Validations

The first reason to consider Gritstone Oncology is because it already has been able to establish a partnership with a pharmaceutical company known as Bluebird Bio (BLUE). The full set of the potential milestone payments is not yet known, but what's revealed is that Gritstone will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and then a $10 million investment in consideration for this deal. Remember the EDGE technology I noted briefly above, well that's exactly what this collaboration is all about. It's all about using Gristone's EDGE technology and combining it with Bluebird Bio's cell therapy products (TCRs). That's great, but how exactly will the EDGE technology platform from Gritstone help out Bluebird Bio? The EDGE platform will help in that it's a proprietary, artificial intelligence platform. In other words, it takes a sample of a patient's tumor and can predict the patient's unique TSNA on tumor cells. This platform has proven to show a nine-fold increase in its ability to develop the right prediction on what mutations would be able to generate specific TSNA on the tumor's cell surface. What this basically means is that this EDGE technology has a good shot at specifically predicting the right target so that Bluebird Bio's TCRs can have an improved impact on a particular cancer. Current platforms that predict TSNA are not as strong as the EDGE platform. In my opinion, that's probably why Bluebird Bio was interested in partnering with Gritstone Oncology.

GRANITE-001 Collaboration

There's another partnership that already was established. This involves Gritstone Oncology partnering with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). The reason for the partnership is so that Gristone can incorporate its GRANITE-001 product in combination with checkpoint inhibitors like Opdivo. It's expected that the phase 1/2 study for the product of GRANITE-001 will be initiated possibly by the second half of 2018. This study will look at targeting common types of tumors such as Metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, bladder, and gastroesophageal. The steps for using GRANITE-001 are as follows:

Routine Biopsy of the patient Sequencing tumor DNA, tumor RNA, and normal DNA EDGE artificial intelligence program models for specific antigen predictions (in other words looks as the most optimized targets for neoantigens to create the most robust immune response possible) Patient specific neoantigens inserted into viral and RNA vectors Immunotherapy of GRANITE-001 administered as intramuscular injection in conjunction with checkpoint inhibitors

The initiation of this phase 1/2 study of the GRANITE-001 product will the most advanced program for the biotech. More details on the process of GRANITE-001 are noted in the graphic directly below:

SLATE-001

The SLATE-001 clinical product is similar to GRANITE-001, but has one key difference. That difference being that the prime viral boost (viral prime and RNA boost) are used towards patients with shared TSNA. In other words, a subset of patients who share relevant neoantigens. In my eyes SLATE-001 takes an alternate approach to treating cancer patients, as opposed to GRANITE-001, which focuses only on a patient's specific set of TSNA. This point is illustrated below:

As you can see above in the orange the SLATE-001 product starts off with shared neoantigens, which can also eventually be combined using checkpoint inhibitors like Opdivo. In my opinion, I believe it's a good thing that Gritstone decided to branch out to shared neoantigens. That's what helped it achieve a partnership with Bluebird Bio for its TCR product. What you also can see with the graphic directly above is that neoantigens can be used toward other types of therapies such as antibody, bi-specific monoclonal antibodies, and many others.

Risks

Being that neoantigens are a new form of science, they have not yet been validated like checkpoint inhibitors and several other forms of immunotherapy platforms. That means there's no guarantee that GRANITE-001 or SLATE-001 will end up working out. Another risk involves an IPO itself. Considering it's entering the market, there's a chance that the stock could trade lower. That's because it is not a well known biotech. However, the flip side of that is that an IPO causes a huge amount of new investment dollars to come in. The point being is that it's hard to tell how it will trade once it opens for trading. The decision to garner an investment here will be the ability to feel confident about the technology and believe in the company's prospects.

Conclusion

I believe that this technology from Gritstone Oncology is promising, because being able to develop TSNA may provide a boost for other types of immunotherapies. For example, Bluebird Bio believes that going after cancer by targeting TSNA on the surface of cancerous cells may improve clinical outcomes. That remains to be seen, but I believe it's definitely worth exploring. The development of PD-1 inhibitors was crucial to improving both clinical outcomes and increasing survival rates for these patients with many types of cancers. I think that the evolution of neoantigens may be the next step up in becoming a more efficient way of treating cancer. I feel this way because neoantigens take checkpoint inhibition to the next level in that it focuses primarily on a personalized approach to treatment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.