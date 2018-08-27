Enphase Energy Boldly Going Where No Microinverter Has Gone Before!

Cracks in the walls of centralized power are becoming quite apparent these days. After hurricanes Harvey, Maria, Irma, as well as other natural disasters, many people witnessed the failure of centralized power, and solar customers came to the sad realization of what “anti-islanding” truly means. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is playing an integral part in providing a more reliable type of power, a decentralized power, referred to as "distributed generation" or DG. A whole new “offgrid-backup-microgrid” market, as well as an “upgrade” market, is blossoming for Enphase with the debut of their next-gen microinverter product called "Ensemble", expected in Q4. At the recent Analyst Day presentation, Enphase gave insights into its soon-to-be-released IQ8 microinverter; weeks earlier after InterSolar in July, Enphase had given a demonstration of the IQ8’s mind-blowing attributes proving the new technology's revolutionary qualities. Read on to see how Enphase's IQ8 "Ensemble" microgrid will be the Holy Grail for microinverters and provide more growth potential than Enphase can possibly handle.

It's obvious by now that Enphase’s new management, with about a year under its belt, has truly been the catalyst needed to take the company to the next level. Now, with the advent of superior technology, there is no doubt Enphase is making a serious comeback. With the release of IQ8, Enphase will be disrupting an existing market by offering the world’s first, battery-less microgrid solution, elevating the microgrid market to new levels of “intelligence”and capability, while giving it lowest LCOE.

With the markets Enphase is entering, recall that back in September, 2017, the TAM worldwide was ~10GW, SAM was ~4GW, and Enphase commanded a 25% marketshare. Now, in August, 2018, Enphase is projecting 60% growth to a ~13GW TAM and ~7GW SAM by 2019. So, while the residential solar market is growing at 10% CAGR, with Enphase's "4 levers for profitable top-line growth", the company has the opportunity to grow twofold if it can manage to retain a ~40% marketshare (p.14). In addition to that, as the storage market, with a 35% CAGR, grows from 800MWh in 2017 to 4GWh in 2022, Enphase plans to grow its SAM accordingly. With 1) an automated service front within Enlighten, 2) an NPS which has drastically improved over the last year to 50% with a best-in-class 60% target (p.55), and 3) a universal, simplified, “single SKU” product line-up versus the multitude of varying inverter models competitors must support, Enphase's optimization on these fronts makes the company even more competitive.

At the last earnings call, it was revealed that a mystery partner made an "IQ8 milestone payment" of $6M ($2M now and $4M by end of year); let's assume the purchasing decision was made with the goal of reducing generator usage by ~50%. With fossil-fuel costs monetized, savings & short ROI were probably easily recognized. Therefore, integrating Enphase's battery-less microgrid solution into an existing one, was a more economical solution than choosing big storage microgrids from competitors like Tesla (TSLA), Victron, LG/SolarEdge, etc. Microgrids using fossil fuels 24/7 or huge amounts of expensive storage, will not be able to compete with an Enphase IQ8 "Ensemble" microgrid, especially when combined with low-cost generator infrastructure. As storage comes down in $/kWh pricing, then there will be market disruption where solar and storage microgrids begin to rival solar and generator ones; nevertheless, solar and the power of the Sun will continue to be the cornerstone of both generator and storage solutions, so let them fight it out while Enphase plays both sides.

With Enphase’s microgrid solution, the need for huge amounts of storage may no longer be necessary since an IQ8 microgrid-generator solution removes the "storage middleman"; all competing microgrid solutions utilizing solar and storage follow a technique which Enphase has now obsoleted. Competing microgrid solutions use the solar to recharge the batteries, then the solar is shut off, the batteries are discharged, and then the process repeats; with Enphase's battery-less microgrid solution, the electrical generation of the solar PV system can be controlled precisely to match the dynamic load requirements of a given site in milliseconds; this is revolutionary technology which none of the competitors possess.

Another possible reason for the mystery partner selecting IQ8 microgrid, besides the "no batteries needed" attribute, might have been because the existing solution's power infrastructure used “dumb”, “dirty” generators which produce lousy sine waves when running >75% of their rating. With IQ8's integration flexibility, voltage-power scalability and simplicity of product, it was most likely the easiest fit into this type of environment.

In 2016, Enphase partnered with Generac (GNRC), a leading provider of generator technology. At Analyst Day, one of the main configurations for Enphase’s microgrid (p.44) included a generator connected to Enphase's AC Combiner Box with an automatic transfer switch (p.42). Although storage is desired, it is still pricey at ~$500/kWh, and people want a longer lifespan, so many customers are still on the sidelines waiting. With an IQ8-generator microgrid, a customer can have a backup solution now, and still have the option of adding storage later when prices come down, and no modifications to the existing solution will be necessary.

Enphase is entering a generator market estimated at ~$2.28B, and a UPS market estimated at ~$13B. For customers considering a home generator, an IQ8 microgrid can be an accessory to that solution, and components such as AC Modules, Envoy, Combiner Box, Aggregator, and AC Batteries, will turn the installation into more of an electrical job than a solar one, especially since it is a 2-wire solution and not 4 like the competitors. By increasing the size of its installer audience, IQ8 will make the Long Tail even longer, and they are Enphase's bread and butter. An Enphase home energy system will cover the entire house, and not just critical loads, as many competing solutions offer like (OTCPK:SMTGF) SMA's Secure Power Supply with a 2kW limitation.

With regards to the “upgrade” market, millions of “anti-islanding” solar PV owners will finally be able to have “offgrid-backup-microgrid” capability, and at a fraction of the cost of a new system; this will give existing systems more value and provide impetus for upgrading. Furthermore, if IQ8 allows for higher voltage inputs, it might be possible to replace two M-215's, for example, with a single IQ8 and have 2 panels in series (see MC4 connectors on IQ8 image below); that would be a sweet 2-for-1 deal. SolarEdge (SEDG) already has technology to interface 2 panels to a single optimizer, but it's still a centralized power solution. APS and NEP also have dual-inverter products, so Enphase having this capability would allow them to compete on their competitors' level.

The IQ8 will have a built-in charge controller, and serial input is hinted at in the Ensemble patent. Thus, it might be possible to take 2 or 3 lead acid batteries in series, for example, and connect them to an IQ8 microinverter, creating a powerful low-cost storage solution. As long as the input voltage requirement is met, and IQ8 has a wide enough voltage window, it could work. The IQ7X has an 11V window, the IQ7+ has an 18V window, 64% wider; the wider the window, the wider the range of application compatibility for DC components (panels, batteries) and the wider the range of AC applications (pumps, microgrid, UPS) which could be served. Furthermore, the Enphase S-series and IQ can curtail to match an IQ8’s grid-forming pattern, which adds flexibility to the solution; this potential could open a wide range of possibilities in markets around the world for Enphase.

IQ8 425W and 500W (possibly IQ9) microinverter products (p.21) are on the horizon. Ever since Enphase's inception, the company emphasized that as panel wattages increased, microinverter costs would decrease, practically in a linear fashion; Enphase’s price-competitiveness is now a testament to that claim. As future microinverter generations and higher wattage panels debut, the optimized-string marketshare will continue to come under siege by Enphase and its band of partners — SunPower (SPWR), Solaria, LG (OTC:LGEAF), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Jinko Solar (JKS) and others in the wings.

The image below is of a central string inverter solution from ABB (ABB); with DC optimizers added to each panel, it becomes an "optimized-string", but both are still centralized power topologies compared to Enphase's DG because they have a single point-of-failure. Look at the icon for the central string inverter, and then the "Strings" of solar panels served by that single inverter with its single brain. A microgrid solution similar to Enphase's might never be able to work in this setting because of the need for instantaneous precision which curtails dynamically in milliseconds the power output of each solar panel. In Enphase's distributed power topology with an Envoy communications gateway "general" controlling an army of microinverters, the AC power generation from each DC solar panel can be controlled with such precision. It's not a 1-device-does-it-all type operation, and this is why the leader of the microinverter market, really the last one left after the SolarBridge acquisition, is about to release a revolutionary, battery-less microgrid that will be very hard to match, let alone beat. Once Enphase's IQ8 microgrid is widely available in the marketplace, the centralized power topology will be obsolete, and Enphase will gain back marketshare it lost years ago to optimized-string solutions from companies like SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG).

The recent $60M convertible note offering should be Enphase’s final stimulus needed, and will help save the company from the Tennenbaum loan shark. The 5-year notes, which sold in record time, along with an additional $5M investment from Enphase director, TJ Rodgers, have a 1-year resale lock, and shares have a 6-month lock-up price after conversion. Besides dealing with Enphase's "indebtedness", this offering will buy growth for the company, so if quarterly revenues go up to ~$100M next year and Enphase needs another ~$25M just for inventory, even with an optimized 30-day cycle, they’ll still have funding available.

In summary, Enphase awareness has doubled in Google Trends in just the past year. Both the CEO and CFO have made large share purchases in the past month. By Q4, the CEO stated he'd be "disappointed if they didn't have more than ~65%" IQ7 migration. More of Enphase’s partners should have AC Module product availability, and now that Sunnova (pps.27-31) has openly stepped to the plate as a partner, SunRun (RUN), Vivint Solar (VSLR) and maybe even Tesla (TSLA) might not be far behind. The IQ8, which boasts a 37% parts reduction from 5th-gen M-250’s, will be released. The ACB 1.5, Enphase's second-generation AC Battery product, will also debut with a more competitive pricing than its predecessor. Enphase might see a quarterly profit of ~$0.10 per share, and reach its budgetary 30-20-10 milestone. The Fed ITC is in effect through 2021, so solar in the USA will continue to build momentum, and this should complement Enphase's USA business which is 62% of revenue. One thing for sure though, is that with IQ8 "Ensemble", Enphase will boldly enter new markets that no microinverter has gone before.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.