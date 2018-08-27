Qantas: Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific

Qantas is not going to fall off a "spending cliff" as some analysts claim.

Competing in both the full service and the low cost market with Qantas and Jetstar brand.

The airline industry has long had a reputation of destroying shareholder value rather than creating it. With the consolidation that the industry experienced after 2008, though, many airline groups are now stronger than before and are even attracting investors such as Warren Buffett, who would not have touched airline stocks with a ten foot pole a few years back.

In the Asia Pacific area, Australian carrier Qantas (OTCPK:QUBSF) is one of those groups that succeeded in turning their business around and are now stronger than ever and, in my opinion, is one of the most attractive airline stocks out there, due to its strong potential in Asia Pacific, leveraging its dual brand strategy with Qantas and Jetstar.

Qantas has successfully turned around its business

The Australian national carrier was in a bad place just a few years back. Slowing demand in international air travel and too high costs plagued the airline. When CEO Alan Joyce started his tenure, resistance towards his cost-cutting plans was immense, peaking in the grounding of the entire fleet in October of 2011 in a stand-off with worker's unions.

Especially Qantas’s international business was a reason for concern, with Qantas looking for a partner to take a stake in the international operation. Additionally, the amendment of the Qantas Sales Act, which would have made raising equity easier, showed how concerned the Australian government was about the future of Qantas.

The negative peak was reached when Qantas announced a record loss of A$ 2.8 billion in 2014. Since then, despite continuous calls for his departure, CEO Alan Joyce has turned the “Red Roo” around with astonishing success.

The airline refocused their strategy, cutting less profitable routes to Europe (mainly Paris and Frankfurt and reducing exposure to London Heathrow). Instead, Qantas partnered with Emirates, which is perfectly located to take on the traffic between Australia and Europe and is always eagerly looking for ways to fill their A380s.

With Europe sorted out, Qantas looked at the most attractive markets to focus on, Asia Pacific and North America. North America produces the greatest profits for airlines whereas Asia is among the fastest growing markets with an astounding IATA estimation of 3.1 billion passengers in 2035. Due to its close proximity, Qantas is tackling Asia Pacific with its main brand and its low-cost carrier Jetstar, for North America, a joint venture with American Airlines was declined twice by the US Department of Transport, but both parties are confident that their third attempt in 2018 will be successful.

Source: Qantas 2017 Investor Day Presentation

Thanks to Malaysia Airlines’ indecisiveness, Qantas dodged a bullet

Before the current strategy was set, though, Qantas was looking into setting up a new premium airline in Asia, together with Malaysia Airlines, that was meant to be based in Kuala Lumpur and have a strong China focus.

Eventually, Malaysia Airlines was reluctant to go ahead with this after it made its own Codeshare agreement with Emirates, and Qantas walked away from the idea.

Looking back at this, I think Qantas dodged a bullet there for three reasons:

Asia didn’t need another premium airline. Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY), Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY), and Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY) already fill this category. China itself already has several full-service carriers. With Asia only slowly seeing an increase in wealth, the fastest growing segment are the low-cost carriers, groups like Jet Airways, Air Asia, Malindo Air, Peach, Scoot and Spice Jet have all grown a lot in the last few years. And here’s the catch: Qantas was already invested in this area with Jetstar! Having a low-cost carrier already nicely placed in a fast growing market makes trying to set up an entirely new airlines look even more preposterous. Especially considering that setting up an entirely new airline has massive capital requirements, that even with a partner would have been too much for Qantas at that time.

Today, Jetstar is highly profitable for an airline, with operating margins >12%, this segment produces more profit than Qantas own international operations.

Note that several legacy carriers now have both a full-service brand as well as a low cost-carrier in their operation, e.g. Singapore Airlines and Scoot or Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) and Eurowings. So, while this is not a unique position for Qantas, it beats out other carriers that just try to offer new discounted ticket categories like American Airlines (AAL) or British Airways. If you're able to fill the planes of the low-cost carrier, the cost structure will be more favorable than stripping down the service on the mainline.

Core business gains traction

Qantas recently announced a record profit for the FY2018 on the back of strong domestic business and Jetstar as well as a stabilizing Qantas International.

Qantas FY18 Annual Report

Qantas Domestic is the cash cow of the business, with a market that is not served by many competitors (only noteworthy is Virgin Australia) and therefore many lucrative routes. There was a price war going on between the two last year, which negatively impacted last year’s domestic result, but this has cooled down.

The international business is stabilizing and should see further growth in the coming year with Qantas investing in fuel efficient aircraft that reduce operating costs and allow for new route opportunities (such as the recently launched Perth-London route, the first direct flight between Australia and the UK). Qantas is also trying to get a lot of publicity with “Project Sunrise”, the search for a plane that can fly non-stop from Australia’s East Cost (Sydney, Melbourne) to Europe.

Jetstar should profit from the long-term trend of growing passenger numbers in Asia and also receives significant investments from Qantas with 11 787-8 in the Jetstar fleet since last year.

Furthermore, Qantas has moved its major hub from Dubai to Singapore which 1) is cheaper to serve and 2) enables new opportunities as Singapore based Jetstar can now act as a feeder to bring passengers from locations not directly served by Qantas (e.g. Kuala Lumpur) onto Qantas International’s flight to London, a win-win for both segments.

One question mark is the codeshare agreement with Emirates. Despite its recent renewal, it seems possible that in the long run, Qantas has options to increase its own presence in Europe with direct flights to Paris and Frankfurt possible after 2022. As the current agreement goes on until 2023, we’ll see what’s happening on that front.

Despite some direct flights, the question is how Qantas plans on serving smaller cities, such as Rome, Dublin, Edinburgh etc. without Emirates. Looking at Oneworld, British Airways could be a possible partner, but their previous partnership was so unprofitable that Qantas ended up with Emirates in the first place.

Considering the Asia focus (with new routes such as Sydney – Beijing, Sydney – Denpasar and Melbourne – Tokyo) I would expect for Qantas looking to keep Emirates as a partner.

The power of a strong brand name

Qantas has one of the strongest airlines brands in the world and is capitalizing it with its Loyalty business.

The Qantas Frequent Flyer program counts 12.3 million members; that equals half of the Australian population. With a margin of 24.1% the business with airline points is highly lucrative and creates almost the same profit as Qantas International!

The beauty of selling points is that it's not a cyclical business and is unaffected by rising fuel costs, therefore providing more stable cash flows.

2018 showed slower growth due to new regulations regarding interchange fees (branded credit cards are a significant part of the segment), but Qantas Loyalty is continuously adding new partners and recently started offering insurances, which should help Qantas to achieve their target EBITDA of A$ 500-600 million in 2020. Based on the current year, that would equal 25-30% of the current EBITDA!

Cash flow is coming in strong

Qantas reported a record operating cash flow in the last year:

Qantas FY18 Results Presentation

The financing cash flows include repayment, share buybacks, and dividends, the finance cost was significantly lower.

Looking at their guidance, the forecasted increase in fuel cost in the coming year by A$ 690 million will definitely have a negative impact on the cash flow, partly offset by a reduced investing budget.

I assume operating cash flows to increase by 2% due to the new Dreamliner offerings that should Qantas help boost passenger numbers and that Qantas loyalty would provide an additional A$ 30 million.

Management also foresees a cost reduction by 400 million, but I only included 75% of this to leave some room for potential negative cost impacts such as rising wages. Another negative factor is that Qantas was not paying tax on its profits as it was able to offset profits with losses from previous periods. Assuming only a stable profit before tax (as depreciation will increase with the renewal of the fleet) and a 30% tax rate, I arrive at the following figures.

in million AUD Operating Cash Flows AUD 2,640 Investing Cash Flows AUD (1,000) Net Free Cash Flow AUD 1,640 Table by author, figures based on FY19 guidance

I expect a significant drop in the operating cash flows next year, but this should then represent a solid basis without any special effects, such as the absence of tax payments. This still leaves the company with a solid FCF. While I assume, the buybacks might slow down with increased investments in the future, I would not worry about the group's financial position or dividend.

Should the age of the fleet and increasing fuel costs concern you?

The Qantas share price dived up to 5.5% after the earnings announcement, mostly driven by the estimation of higher fuel costs. While Qantas expects 87% of the fuel price to be hedged in the first half of the year but has not disclosed figures for the second half of the year.

Looking at the last years, Qantas has been able to reduce its fuel consumption and cost:

Qantas FY2017 Data Book

Now, with the lower oil prices over the last couple of years, it is obvious that fuel spend is going down, but comparing the spend to available seat kilometres, it is also visible that Qantas has been able to improve efficiency.

FY17 FY16 FY15 FY14 FY13 Revenue of passenger kilometre (in million) 121,178 119,054 112,543 109,659 110,905 Available Seat kilometre 150,323 148,691 142,287 141,715 139,909 Total Fuel consumption in barrels 32,117 31,704 30,838 31,500 32,005 1,000 barrel / million revenue passenger kilometre 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.29 0.29 1,000 barrel / million available seat kilometre 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.23 Table by author, data from 2017 Qantas Databook

With the new Dreamliners being delivered to Qantas International, I expect this trend to continue, as these aircraft replace the older, less efficient Boeing 747s, which Qantas plans to completely retire by 2020. This is especially important as fuel costs have the highest impact on the international segment:

Qantas Total Fuel Spend 2017 (in million AUD) 3,039 Share of Fuel Cost Fuel Cost 2017 Total Revenue 2017 Fuel Cost as % of revenue Qantas Domestic 23% 699 5,632 12% Qantas International 49% 1,489 5,708 26% Jetstar 25% 760 3,600 21% Qantas Freight 3% 91 938 10% Table by author, data from 2017 Qantas Databook

Another issue that has been brought up by S&P Global ratings. The firm is concerned with the age of Qantas’s fleet and foresees the company requiring massive investments in the future, reducing the FCF.

First, let’s look at the facts:

FY17 FY16 FY15 FY14 FY13 Net Cash used in investing 1,395 1,145 944 1,069 1,045 Depreciation & Amortisation 1,382 1,224 1,096 1,422 1,450 Average Age of Fleet 9.6 8.6 7.7 7.7 7.9 Table by author, data from 2017 Qantas Databook

Obviously, Qantas has put off investing into new aircraft during the tough years, indicated not only by the reduced investments, but also by lower depreciation.

However, in FY2014, Qantas wrote of the value by its international fleet by a whopping A$ 2.6 billion, which explains the massive drop in depreciation in the following year.

At the same time, the age of the fleet kept creeping up. But where is Qantas compared to its competitors?

Emirates 5.9 Qatar Airways 6.1 Cathay Pacific 8.3 Japan Airlines 9.9 ANA 13.4 Table by author, data from Airfleets aviation

Yes, it appears that Qantas is losing its edge compared to some its rivals, especially Emirates and Qatar.

However, with the retiring of some of one old Boeing 747 and adding 5 new Boeing 787-9, the total fleet age should have already gone down, unfortunately I was unable to find a figure for the total group as per the latest report.

What they did provide, however, was a split in segments:

Qantas FY18 Results Presentation

This shows that average fleet age should not be a concern for investors.

Looking at Qantas International, I expect the average fleet age to drop dramatically over the next few years. Looking at an average age of 10.7, this is mostly driven by the old 747s. Considering they are going to be replaced by 2020 with new 787-9, Qantas International should then have fleet age closer to 5.5 in 2020, which would give Qantas International one of the youngest fleets in the sky! Add to that, Project Sunrise will most likely lead to new orders for either the Airbus A350 or the Boeing 777X after 2020 to avoid the fleet starting to age again.

Type # of planes Average Age FY 2018 Average Age FY2019 Average Age FY2020 Airbus A380 12 8.1 9.1 10.1 Boeing 787-9 FY2018 5 0.4 1.4 2.4 Boeing 787-9 FY2019 5 0.5 1.5 Boeing 787-9 FY2020 4 0.5 Overall Average Age 5.5

Jetstar looks fine with a young fleet for a low-cost carrier and new A321 already scheduled.

The Qantas Domestic fleet is the elephant in the room tough, especially the Domestic Regionals, mostly powered by turboprop planes. Qantas has an excellent safety record, and with proper maintenance, the age of the planes is not a safety concern, but if competitors offer newer and more comfortable planes, this might be disadvantage in the market.

But looking at the competition, this is clearly not the case. Behind “VARA” is Virgin Australia, Qantas biggest competitor in Australia domestically, showing an older fleet than Qantas, smaller competitors have average fleet ages of up to 25 years.

Considering Qantas is looking into renewing its domestic fleet after the renewal of the international fleet, I’m not too worried here as well.

The international fleet is going to be very young by 2020, and there’s no real dangerous challenger for the Qantas Domestic Fleet. Of course, it could be that a foreign airline tries to get market share in the very lucrative Australian market, but 1) I can’t think of any competitor that has surplus aircraft to deploy in Australia, 2) they would most likely start with routes between the bigger cities, which are served by Qantas Domestic, not regional where the planes are younger and 3) as seen last year with the price war with Virgin Australia, Qantas is very much aware that Australia is its cash cow, and they are willing to go to great lengths to defend that. Couple that with their strong brand, and I doubt they are going to get in trouble here.

So, I’m not worried about the age of the fleet, but what about the spending cliff S&P global sees?

Is Qantas prioritizing short-term shareholder rewards over long-term competitiveness?

As S&P Global Ratings notes, the current cash returns to shareholders will cause trouble, once Qantas needs to renew the fleet.

Qantas FY 18 Results presentation

In my opinion, this claim is not reasonable. It sounds like Qantas is sitting idly watching their fleet degrade, and at one point in the future, they will need to suddenly crank up investments. This is not the case as I’ve shown in the previous segment, Qantas is already hard at work renewing the international fleet.

Secondly, replacing their domestic fleet is going to be cheaper than the international fleet on a per plane basis. Just assuming, Qantas is going to replace the Boeing 717 and 737 with the new Boeing C220 and replacing all the turboprops with new Bombardier Q400, how much would that cost?

Airplane List Price (in million USD) Discount assumed Paid Price (in million USD) Requirement Capital Spend in total (in million USD) Capital Spend/year if spread over 7 years (in million USD) Airbus A220 81 35% 53 95 5,002 715 Bombardier Q400 32 25% 24 62 1,488 213 Total Spend per year 927

Table by author, list prices from Qantas 2017 Databook, Required planes based on FY18 supplemental presentation.

I am guessing the aircraft here, they might end up with different planes, but this is just to get an idea.

Assuming the discounts on the list price for the A220 will be 35% and 25% for the Q400 (not unrealistic since Airbus has a lot of pressure to ramp up sales for the A220 and orders are quite big), and Qantas is going to replace the whole fleet in 7 years, this would equal US$ 927 million per year in investment. This would equal A$ 1,260 million, roughly the average investment spend Qantas had over the last few years, so not an impossible challenger.

Yes, there will be additional investment for lounges, refurbishments, and Jetstar planes, but my assumptions have been extremely aggressive.

Qantas might not need to renew the entire domestic fleet Discounts up to 40% are not unseen in the airline industry 7 years would be an ambitious time frame as this would equal 22 new aircraft/year, more likely they would do this over a longer period.

Qantas has a very disciplined approach regarding their capital allocation. Unlike many modern corporations that simply use a comfortable debt coverage ratio to arrive at their preferred capital structure, Qantas is following Modigliani-Miller's second theorem that states that there is an optimal capital structure at which the company's weighted average cost a capital (WACC) is at its minimum. Actively looking at minimizing a company's WACC will increase the enterprise value and therefore benefit the shareholders.

Based on its current non-current assets, Qantas targets an optimal net debt level between A$ 6.3 billion and A$ 5 billion.

Qantas FY18 supplemental presentation

With net debt currently at A$ 4.9 billion, Qantas is comfortably in the range where they can afford returning cash to shareholders. Additionally, with the successful turnaround and the following drastic increase of the share price, management is already fulfilling the requirements of its long-term incentive plans so there is no real need for management to artificially try to boost the share price by giving money to shareholders that should be better used for investments in the fleet.

Additionally, a massive increase in investment would increase non-current assets, and with that, the optimal debt range would increase as well, giving the group further flexibility.

Price considerations

With Qantas having a massive increase in the share price over the last year as investors realized that the turnaround has been a massive success, is the share still attractive?

Comparing industry PE ratios, Qantas is on-par with its rivals, with the exception of JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU).

QABSY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at the growth potential in Asia Pacific in the next decade and the increased stability in their earnings and cash flows, I would consider Qantas one of the more attractive airlines stocks out there.

Coupled with a current dividend yield of 2.7%, I rate Qantas a Buy.

