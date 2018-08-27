ProPetro Is Driving Efficiencies Through Zipper Fracs And Regional Sand Usage

The clear earnings visibility provided by pressure pumpers and ProPetro should be rewarded by investors. As a result, shares are a buy under $18.

Pricing is expected to remain flat, but is still providing lucrative returns at these levels. Staying accommodative on pricing enables more fracking to happen for customers, as well.

ProPetro is continuing to drive efficiencies through zipper fracs and regional sand usage, and has blue-chip customers who are seeing no slowdown in completions.

ProPetro is reporting stronger revenues and net income, despite negative chatter circulating throughout the industry that too much horsepower is coming online, while completions happen to slow in the Permian.

ProPetro (PUMP) is delivering strong earnings and net income, similar in ways seen by peers Mammoth Energy (TUSK) and Keane Group (FRAC). Yet, PUMP is seeing no major buying activity in its shares, like peers, as the pervasive narratives of “delays in completions” and “over-building of pumps/horsepower” negatively weigh on sentiment.

Despite sentiment remaining negative, earnings continue to increase due to the strength seen in the Permian Basin, where pressure pumpers like ProPetro are driving efficiencies, fracking intensity, and are fully contracted with blue-chip customers who are less susceptible to commodity cycle swings.

As a result, service companies, like PUMP, should be bought at these depressed levels since narratives appear to be false, and earnings have a clear line of sight going into 2019, which should be another banner year for the energy sector.

Zipper Fracs Are Driving Efficiencies For ProPetro

Many pressure pumpers have stated that zipper fracs are driving efficiencies. Of course efficiencies would improve for any company that is fracking two wells parallel to each other at the same time (at alternating stages), which is essentially what a “zipper frac”, or "simul" frac, is. In fact, zipper fracs are accounting for a larger percentage of business than in previous years, now representing almost 74% of Pump’s business:

I can tell you that the stages pumped per fleet increased by more than 10%, the pumping hours per fleet for the quarter increased 13% quarter-over-quarter, and those numbers were driven by an increase in zipper stages from 69% in Q1 to 74% in Q2. And vertical stages declined from 6% to 2%.

Regional sand usage is also increasing, which lowers supply chain costs and improves efficiencies even further. PUMP went from using 15% regional sand in the first quarter to 35% in the second quarter, and that number is expected to continue to rise as more sand supply in Texas comes online.

Having access to cheaper, regional sand vs. the more expensive, Northern White option, improves their supply chain operations, especially when $50 rail costs are knocked out of the equation for each ton shipped.

ProPetro Acquires New Horsepower

ProPetro saw all of its 19 frac fleets deployed last quarter, indicating no signs of pressure pumping slowdowns as the rumored delays in completions persist. In fact, PUMP decided to build out 45,000 in new horsepower recently, which will bring PUMP's total capacity to 905,000 horsepower, compared to 420,000 horsepower from the beginning of 2017. That's almost a double in horsepower in one year. When a company like Keane Group is making $20 million profit per fleet (EBITDA), then that should translate out to significant earnings for PUMP in 2019, especially when more takeaway capacity in the Permian comes online.

The increase in new build horsepower, while completions slowdown in the Permian, is leading some to speculate that the perfect storm is approaching since new builds of pressure pumping services and equipment, without E&P companies demanding them, should see pricing suffer. However, PUMP, as well as Keane and Mammoth Energy, are fully contracted out by blue-chip customers who are less affected by commodity cycles. Even if pressure pumpers see some weakness from the slowdown, most, including PUMP, believe the air pocket would be brief in nature due to increased takeaway capacity coming online soon:

Lately there has been significant speculation by our peers and others about potential weakness and pressure pumping services due to crude takeaway infrastructure constraints in the Permian. While today, we have not heard about any plans from our customers to slow down their frac programs, we are keeping a close eye on the situation. If we do see a slowdown resulting in significant slack in horsepower market, we expect that we will be temporary in nature given the extensive additional takeaway infrastructure coming online over the coming months. In that environment, we would expect our pricing and utilization to remain mostly flat as we flex to accommodate our customer’s evolving needs.

E&Ps being less worried about commodity cycles is due to a number of factors, such as the switch to zipper fracs and slick water completion strategies, which have lowered break evens precipitously since 2014. But, more importantly, as pressure pumping customers enter into manufacturing mode, demand for fracking fleets should remain at elevated levels.

This is due to the type of completions that are needed for companies in manufacturing mode, who require less technology or sophisticated sand. Instead, E&Ps only need regional sand now to get the job done, and are focusing on IP rates (initial production), at the moment, vs. maximization of longer term results. In addition to cheaper, higher intensity fracs being needed for manufacturing mode, the wear and tear placed on equipment from those fracs, alone, should keep supply sidelined for repairs, which is, ultimately, a positive for pricing.

Electric Fracking

Looking ahead towards the future, PUMP sees opportunities in the electric fracking market. While Halliburton (HAL) and Keane have dismissed this trend as mostly a niche application, PUMP sees electric fracking as a means to extend the life of their equipment, and an opportunity to do other neat things as well:

As far as the electric fleets, we're watching that we're working with our manufacturer, in that arena, we think it's actually going to be an opportunity to do a lot of neat things. Probably not something to talk about on this call, but look forward to that and probably invoicing, any technology that lowers costs, increases efficiency, and extends the life of this equipment as we go into manufacturing mode, on an even larger scale.

While the technology is new and unproven on a large scale, reducing costs through using cheaper fuel, and less man hours per fleet, can help contribute to the bottom line as more efficiencies would be gained. Also, electric fracking is less of a burden to surrounding people living in the area, who have been known to complain frequently about the continuous noise emanating from pumps that tend to operate day and night.

So, while electric fracking may have higher costs, at the moment, PUMP is actively seeking ways to develop the technology with their manufacturer. The benefits could soon outweigh the costs if less damage could be inflicted on equipment, less labor is required, and neighbors ease their complaints about obtrusive fracking operations, all of which would allow future fracking operations in the surrounding area to continue uninhibited.

Financial Position Is Sound

As stated in the intro, PUMP reported strong revenues of $459.9 million and net income of $39.1 million. Revenues increased 19% quarter over quarter, while pricing remained flat, indicating that efficiencies from zipper fracs and regional sand usage are continuing to drive revenues.

PUMP's balance sheet (below) also appears to be sound, since total assets are more than twice the amount of liabilities, which indicates that the company should have no trouble accessing financing or paying down debt. Source: E*TRADE

In fact, total debt amounts to $105.7 million, which could be reduced substantially with another quarter of net income like the company earned in quarter two. Cash on hand also stands at $27.1 million, which can be used to add additional horsepower or pay down debt further. So, compared to more levered E&Ps in the fracking space, pressure pumpers like ProPetro offer a cleaner, safer way to play energy.

But, they also come with less inherent risk and ways to increase earnings, so the volatility for pressure pumping stocks will naturally be less than traditional E&Ps.

Risks

PUMP forewarned that the rate of efficiencies gained will slow, most likely due to the fact that 74% of their pressure pumping business is already using zipper fracs. So, once that number rises to 100%, unless more techniques are discovered to increase the number of stages being pumped per well, revenues could begin to taper off from less efficiencies gained, especially if pricing remains firm, but flat.

Of course, the company still has a while to go before they reach 100% regional sand usage, which could still improve supply chain efficiencies and grow the bottom line. However, as more and more cheaper, regional sand gets pushback from E&P operators due to its inferior quality, the trend of using regional sand could shift back to using more expensive Northern White sand, straining pressure pumper's supply chains and margins again.

Conclusion

Pressure pumpers like PUMP are delivering on strong earnings and net income as efficiencies gained from regional sand usage and zipper fracs continue to contribute to the bottom line.

More importantly, PUMP's partnerships with top blue-chip customers, similar to its peers at Keane Group and Mammoth Energy, provides a level of visibility and stability to earnings unrivaled in the energy business. Going a step further, increased wear and tear from higher intensity fracs should keep the asset turnover rate of pressure pumping equipment high and pricing firm, especially in 2019, when more takeaway capacity comes online and the next wave of fracking begins.

Despite top line growth might be limited since pricing is forecasted to remain flat, and efficiencies cannot be achieved as easily once the company switches to 100% zipper fracs, PUMP should sill be applauded for its earnings consistency and ability to execute in volatile environments with steady customers. As a result, even though pressure pumpers may not be as glamorous as other oilfield services stocks, the negative sentiment on the space is overdone for the above reasons, and shares of ProPetro are a buy anywhere under $18 a share.

