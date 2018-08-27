Prospects For An Apple Car... Sharing Service

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 27, 2018.

Ming-Chi Kuo resurrects Apple Car

Source: Cult of Mac

I've long been a fan of the concept of an Apple Car as a major growth opportunity for Apple (AAPL). In my February 2015 article, Apple's Electric Vehicle Opportunity, I pointed to Apple's prowess in systems integration:

The very complexity and expense of automobile systems is an open invitation to Apple. What Apple excels at is systems integration. An Apple EV presents a new challenge for Apple's systems integration expertise, and a huge opportunity.

Based on some research by KPMG, I estimated that the TAM for the premium automobile segment would by $885 billion by 2020. I pointed out that if Apple captured 5% of that, it would boost annual revenue by $44 billion.

I also estimated that Apple's operating margin on its electric vehicles could be as high as 25%, assuming that Apple followed the direct sales route of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made judicious use of contract manufacturers such as Magna International (MGA), and took advantage of overlaps in R&D on battery technology, processors, and operating systems.

So I welcomed the recent research note from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo asserting that an Apple Car could hit the road as early as 2023:

Apple's leading technology advantages (e.g. AR) would redefine cars and differentiate Apple Car from peers' products. Apple's service will grow significantly by entering the huge car finance market via Apple Car, and (...) Apple can do a better integration of hardware, software, and service than current competitors in the consumer electronics sector and potential competitors in the auto sector.

Kuo's opinions carry a lot of weight in the Apple-oriented media, and there was immediate backpedalling on the issue of whether Project Titan was intended to field an actual automobile. Lending additional credibility to Kuo was the recent return of Doug Field to Apple. Field had been chief of Mac hardware engineering before moving over to Tesla nearly five years ago.

According to John Gruber (Daring Fireball), Field had been overseeing Model 3 production at Tesla, and has now rejoined the Project Titan team headed by Bob Mansfield. Mansfield had been SVP of Hardware Engineering before his role in Titan.

The prevailing view in the tech media for some time has been that Project Titan was essentially an autonomous vehicle software project. This view had taken hold in mid 2016, when Project Titan leader Steve Zadesky left Apple and was replaced by Apple veteran Bob Mansfield.

The problem with this thesis was the question of what Apple would do with the software/hardware once it was developed. It hasn't seemed to bother anyone in the tech media that licensing is completely contrary to Apple's business model.

Why a ride sharing service is more likely

As much as Ming-Chi Kuo's views appealed to me, somehow it didn't quite ring true. Lately, I've become convinced that Apple would not want to venture into automobile manufacturing primarily because of the travails of Tesla. Tesla is a poster child for everything that's anathema to Apple: low margins and huge losses.

It has occurred to me that there's a third, better objective for Project Titan, and that's a ride sharing service. My main reason for thinking this is that it is much more achievable for Apple without putting its profitability at risk. It allows Apple to generate revenue directly from its investment in autonomous vehicles but minimizes the capital costs associated with vehicle manufacturing.

It allows Apple to start small, in a restricted geographic area. Driving over familiar territory seems to be essential for reliable performance of the automotive AI systems. I believe this is why Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (generally regarded as the most advanced in autonomous vehicles) continues to operate its ride sharing services in restricted locales.

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) also is consistent with Apple's interest and investment in China's Didi Chuxing ride sharing service. MaaS could be an exclusive for Apple device users and a growth engine for its Services segment.

In this scenario, Apple could still work toward an Apple Car, but would ease into it gradually. Initially it would contract with a major automobile manufacturer for modified vans (such as VW) that would have the Apple autonomous vehicle systems installed. Apple would probably contract with the manufacturer for fleet maintenance and support.

Over time, Apple would convert this fleet to electric vehicles if it didn't start out that way. Eventually, Apple could field its own branded Apple Car for the service, featuring its unique design ethos and technologies. These cars would still be manufactured under contract by a major automaker or auto contract manufacturer, and fleet maintenance would be handled by a third party or the manufacturer.

The MaaS scenario solves a lot of problems associated with Apple trying to sell automobiles to consumers. Apple would avoid the need to acquire new retail outlets to sell and service its cars, since most current Apple stores are inappropriate for that purpose. Apple also would avoid the need to invest in automobile manufacturing plants.

The MaaS scenario doesn't preclude Apple from eventually selling cars directly to consumers, but most importantly, it provides a way to ease into this that maintains profitability, or conversely, gives Apple a way to back out if it finds the service isn't profitable.

The MaaS scenario also is consistent with Apple's environmental values and activism. Many view MaaS as disruptive to the traditional model of individual vehicle ownership. MaaS is thought to be advantageous in terms of minimizing environmental impact by reducing the total number of vehicles on the road and in parking lots and garages.

An Apple Car might well hit the road by 2023 as Ming-chi Kuo predicts, but it might more properly be called Apple Taxi.

Investor takeaways

Investors should welcome an Apple entry into MaaS much more than the prospect of Apple competing directly with traditional automakers. Apple as an automaker was fraught with financial risk. Apple as a provider of a ride-sharing service based on its autonomous vehicle technology is relatively risk free.

Apple Taxi also is a much better fit in its growing portfolio of Apple branded services directed at Apple device users. It remains to be seen how profitable ride sharing based on autonomous vehicles can be, but clearly, deleting the human driver removes a significant cost of the service.

There's no doubt that ride sharing is a major growth area in the U.S. and around the world. According to Statista, ride sharing revenue is expected to be $17 billion this year in the U.S. Revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% through 2022. Market penetration is relatively low at about 18% currently, expected to grow to 23% by 2022.

An Apple branded ride sharing service also provides great advertising for the Apple brand, especially if provided by an Apple Car that features the advanced technology and refined user experience that Apple is well known for. All things considered, I'm convinced that this is the direction that Apple is going, at least for the medium term (next 5-10 years).

Once Apple establishes itself in MaaS, Apple could eventually sell its cars directly to consumers. Nothing precludes that, but I think it's further in the future than Kuo thinks. Until then, Apple will be able to reap the rewards of its investment in Project Titan through its ride sharing services. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Consider subscribing to Rethink Technology for in-depth analysis of technology companies and their business prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.