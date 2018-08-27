uniQure Makes Substantial Progress Towards A Large Hemophilia B Market

Recently, uniQure (QURE) announced that it had dosed its first patient for its phase 2b dose-confirmation study treating patients with hemophilia B. In addition, the biotech has also already started recruiting patients for its phase 3 HOPE-B clinical study. This is a very promising program, and if it all works out, the biotech believes it could be the first one-off treatment for treating patients with this disease. Meaning that patients will only need to be treated once and go for many years without needing another infusion. What I believe is bullish about this study is that the current recruitment for it is on schedule. This means it's possible that results from the 3 patients could be available before the end of 2018. For that reason, I believe that uniQure is a strong buy.

Phase 2b Hemophilia B Study

The phase 2b dose confirmation study is using AMT-061, which is an investigational AAV5-based gene therapy product that incorporates the FIX-padua variant. This study is an open-label single arm study that will only recruit 3 patients. These 3 patients will be given an intravenous infusion of 2x1013 vc/kg and will then be evaluated 6 to 8 weeks afterwards for Factor IX (FIX) activity. To understand the FIX activity context, you must know how it relates to Hemophilia B. Hemophilia B is a genetic disorder where there is a lack of blood clotting Factor IX. When the patient's body doesn't have enough of this clotting factor, the blood can't clot properly. In turn, this means the body can't control the bleeding episodes that occur. Current treatment involves replacement therapy where patients have to keep being infused with Factor IX. The problem is that patients must on average be infused at least two times a week. This infusion is given through the veins of the patient to replace their low FIX levels. There is another problem with such a treatment as well. The other issue is that having to go through such infusions can possibly mean having the patient needing to use a catheter. That can possibly lead to infections and other issues as well. Prophylaxis, a more advanced form of treatment, is used for children or those with severe Hemophilia B. They need more infusions to keep their Factor IX levels above 1% or higher at all times. The majority of these patients are given what is known as recombinant clotting factor products. The reason why is because they are derived through the use of DNA technology and do not make use of human-derived pools of donor-sourced plasma. uniQure started off with AMT-060 first for treating these Hemophilia B patients. However, they had to change because AMT-060 used the wild-type FIX protein. The newly added AMT-061, as noted above, moved to the FIX padua variant, which is 8 to 9 times more potent in increasing FIX activity levels for this disease. Results from this phase 2b dose confirmation study are expected sometime by Q4 2018. This will definitely be a catalyst for the stock and a small preview on the activity for AMT-061 in treating Hemophilia B.

HOPE-B Phase 3 Study

The more prominent study involves the HOPE-B phase 3 study. That's because this study will be the key study used for any potential regulatory approval. This study was initiated back in June of 2018, and it is expected that 50 patients with severe and moderately-severe Hemophilia B will be enrolled. This study is different in that patients recruited into this trial have to first go through an observational period. Meaning, they will first be treated for 6 months using standard of care treatment for their Hemophilia B. This will be done so that baseline control can be established for this study, which is very important. Thereafter, patients will receive a single intravenous administration of AMT-061. The primary endpoint is of course going to look at FIX activity levels. Secondary endpoints will include annualized-bleed rate (ABR) and Fix Replacement therapy use rate. In my opinion, AMT-061 has a good possibility in becoming the first one-off treatment for Hemophilia B.

Conclusion

This is a solid program for uniQure, because the Hemophilia B market opportunity is massive. The Hemophilia B market is expected to reach to around $8 billion by 2026. It is huge market opportunity for any biotech if it can develop such a treatment. There are a few risks associated with this program to keep in mind. The first risk is that the dose confirmation study with patients is expected to release results for 3 patients in Q4 2018. There is no guarantee that the newly added AMT-061 will produce the desired results as a one-off treatment. Secondly, there are a lot of pharmaceutical companies going after Hemophilia B. That means it will be a crowded market and won't be easy to obtain market share. Several pharmaceutical companies are either currently developing treatments or have already received regulatory approval for Hemophilia B. They are: Sanofi (SNY), Shire (SHPG), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and CSL Ltd (OTCPK:CSLLY). The good news, though, is that uniQure has the opportunity to be the first in terms of a one-off treatment. That means once patients are given AMT-061 once, they will not need to be treated again possibly for many years. For that reason, uniQure is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you. Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.