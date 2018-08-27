REX American Resources: What To Expect From The Q2 Earnings Report

U.S. ethanol producer REX American Resources (REX) is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings before the market opens this Tuesday. The report's release comes at a time when investors have experienced a large amount of share price volatility (see figure) from a company that has long been an industry leader in terms of profitability. REX's report will also be released a few weeks after its peers Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) reported mixed-to-negative conditions in their own Q2 reports. Here's what investors should watch for on Tuesday.

REX data by YCharts

REX American Resources differs from its main peers through its focus on margins rather than scale (Green Plains, Inc.) or location (Pacific Ethanol). Whereas both of the other two companies used the low asset prices and interest rates that prevailed after energy prices collapsed in late 2014 to rapidly expand their respective capacities, REX instead focused on strengthening its balance sheet by eliminating debt and improving its operating efficiencies. This focus on doing a small number of things very well has been reflected by its industry-beating margins relative to total revenues (see figure). More importantly, it has provided the company's investors with much-needed insulation in 2018 following the Trump administration's decision to weaken the U.S. biofuels blending mandate by cutting the required volumes of ethanol that must be consumed annually under it. Whereas the subsequent weakness has caused its peers to either reverse their previous expansion plans or report widening losses despite this year's rebounding fuel prices, REX has instead enjoyed profit margins that are at multi-year highs.

The most important factor for investors to watch for in the company's Q2 earnings report is its operating margin. The company's high profit margins relative to its peers have been as much a function of its conservative approach to asset expansion, which has allowed it to minimize its interest expenses and acquisition-related non-operating costs, as anything else. Like its peers, however, REX reported sharply lower operating margins in its Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 earnings (see figure). The Q1 TTM operating margin of 4.2% in particular was worrisome for investors given that it was the company's lowest such result since late 2014, which was a time when energy prices in general were much lower than they are now.

The good news for investors is that industry-wide corn ethanol production margins did rebound a bit in REX's Q2 (ended July 31) from their Q1 levels. The industry's crush spread rose slightly to an average $0.17/gallon in the company's Q2 compared to $0.16/gallon in its Q1. REX's gross profit per gallon sold in its Q1 was higher than either at $0.20 and investors can expect to see a comparable rise over the industry number in Tuesday's earnings report. The company's efficiency investments have also resulted in higher production and it reported a sales volume in its Q1 that was 9% higher YoY. Sales growth in the latest quarter will reduce the negative impact of any margin compression on the same basis.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

The second factor for investors to watch for is how DDGS prices behaved in the most recent quarter. In its Q1 earnings call management mentioned multiple times that the co-product had traded at a premium to corn during that quarter, in large part due to strong demand from Vietnam, resulting in a 38% average DDGS selling price compared to its Q1 2017. This in turn contributed to a 67% increase to the ethanol segment's profit over the same period. While DDGS are often overlooked by investors in ethanol companies given the focus on fuel ethanol as the primary product, REX's ability to again report YoY earnings growth in its Q2 (it reported diluted EPS of $1.45 in its Q1 2018 compared to $0.69 in its Q1 2017) will once again depend on its average DDGS sales price given the relative lack of growth in the crush spread alone.

The third and final factor that investors should watch for is the performance of its new refined coal segment, which it had acquired in August 2017. That segment reported a gross loss in the company's Q1 that was more than offset by income from Section 45 tax credits, resulting in segment income of $1.3 million. In the Q1 earnings call management stated that its expects to receive those tax credits through Q4 2021, and that to date it has been earning the credits at a faster pace than it has used them. The net rate of increase as it books the unused credits depends on its taxable income, though, which in turn links the segment's operations to the ethanol segment's profitability and vice versa.

A lack of analyst coverage complicates efforts to estimate REX's Q2 earnings beforehand and value its shares going into the earnings report's release. Management did provide some useful guidance in its Q1 earnings call, however, stating that it expected the ethanol segment's EBIT in subsequent quarters to be similar to the segment's Q1 2017 result, which was $8.9 million. Whereas income tax expenses reduced its Q1 2017 net income result to $8 million (the company has no interest expenses due to a lack of debt on its balance sheet), the presence of its Section 45 tax credits in the latest quarter would, based on management's guidance, result in net income of $8.9 million for the latest quarter, or a YoY improvement of 11%.

Finally, if management's guidance is achieved over the next three quarters, then it will report net income of $36.2 million for FY 2018 (three quarters at $8.9 million plus the Q1 result of $9.5 million). This would equal a FY 2018 EPS of $5.5 based on 6.57 million shares outstanding, resulting in a forward FY 2018 P/E ratio of 14.4x based on a share price of $79.61 at the time of writing. It should be noted that this is above the company's trailing P/E ratio of 11.7x (see figure), although it is also lower than at any time since early 2016.

Tuesday's Q2 earnings report and subsequent earnings call for REX American Resources will be especially important for investors given the lack of analyst coverage for the company. Operating conditions have remained underwhelming for the ethanol sector as a whole this summer as weakened federal policy has prevented ethanol producers from benefiting from the presence of higher gasoline prices and lower corn prices. REX's ability, or lack thereof, to reverse the recent decline in its operating margins will provide its investors with solid guidance regarding what to expect in the second half of the fiscal year.

