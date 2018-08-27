Ciner Resources: Is A Distribution Hike In The Cards?

Back in May, Ciner Resources LP (CINR) disappointed the market as Q1 performance fell short of expectations and the partnership's facilities in Wyoming were experiencing a longer-than-expected maintenance outage. At the time, I thought the market's reaction was overdone since Ciner's operations remained strong from a fundamental perspective and the distributions were well-covered.

Sentiment has improved since then, and during the Q2 earnings call in August, the question of a potential distribution hike was raised. In this article, we will review recent performance and see why, in all likelihood, investors should not expect a distribution increase in the short term.

Production took a hit but is now back on track

Q2 2018 was always going to be a difficult quarter in terms of production. Management had warned in May that the planned maintenance works would take longer than expected and that Ciner would suffer a production shortfall of 30,000 tons to 40,000 tons as a result. The shortfall ended up being 60,000 tons:

Unfortunately, we encountered additional issues as we work through that to get our production back online. Our production volume dropped 10% or approximately 60,000 short tons compared to the second quarter of 2017. (Source: Ciner Resources LP's CEO Kirk Milling, Q2 earnings call)

Looking at the bigger picture, a 20,000 tons discrepancy is not a big deal as long as operations were back to normal by the end of the period, which was the case according to management.

Ciner's planned maintenance outages usually take place in Q2. The table below confirms a discrepancy of about 60,000 with the comparable quarter last year. The ore to ash ratio, an important metric, was 1.55:1.0, in line with Q1 2018, which is not too bad considering the issues encountered. The ratio should improve in the next quarters as production resumes its normal course.

(Source: author's work based on Ciner Resources LP's Q2 report)

Since Ciner is a single-facility producer, production in Green River is always the key item to monitor - at this stage, I will trust management and consider that the Q2 issues are solved.

Q2 financial performance in a nutshell

The Q2 metrics were blurred by a non-recurring item, namely a litigation settlement with Rock Springs Royalty Company (more on that below). When the $27.5M from the settlement is included, net income attributable to unitholders was $16.5M, equating to a comfortable $0.83 per unit - well in excess of the $0.567 quarterly distributions:

(Source: Ciner Resources LP's Q2 report)

If we remove the settlement's effect, however, the quarter was a weak one, understandably so with the production issues resulting in fewer tons available for sale.

(Source: author's work based on Ciner Resources LP's Q2 report)

Based on either net income or distributable cash flow, the $11.5M distributed to unitholders in the quarter was not fully covered. Again, this is no surprise in the context of Q2. But this is something to keep in mind when assessing the potential for distribution hikes.

Litigation settlement: assessing the impacts

As mentioned above, Ciner reached a settlement agreement with Rock Springs Royalty Company (RSRC), an affiliate of Anadarko Petroleum (APC), regarding royalty overpayments.

According to the 2017 annual report, Ciner had been challenging a royalty rate increase from 7% in 2014 to 8% in October 2015 and, more generally, claimed that RSRC had, "for at least the last 10 years, been charging an arbitrarily high royalty rate in contradiction of the License terms". Ciner was seeking to recover about $32M.

(Source: Ciner Resources LP's licenses, as per the 2017 annual report)

The two entities reached a settlement, whereby Ciner got $27.5M (received on July 2, 2018), while some provisions of the license agreement were amended:

On June 28, 2018, RSRC and Ciner Wyoming signed a Settlement Agreement and Release (the “Settlement Agreement”) which among other things (i) required RSRC to pay Ciner Wyoming $27.5 million no later than 14 days after the date of the Settlement Agreement and payment was received by Ciner Wyoming on July 2, 2018, and (ii) concurrently amended selected sections of the License land-lease including among other things, (A) extension of the term of the License Agreement to July 18, 2061 and for so long thereafter as Ciner Wyoming continuously conducts operations to mine and remove sodium minerals from the licensed premises in commercial quantities; and (B) revises the production royalty rate for each sale of sodium mineral products produced from ore extracted from the licensed premises at the royalty rate of eight percent (8%) of the sale price of such sodium mineral products.

What should investors make of this settlement?

From a margin perspective, there will be no impact compared to what was booked in recent years. Ciner got a partial refund of past royalties, but going forward, it settled for the 8% rate. The settlement does make sure that the rate will not exceed 8%, which was a risk previously.

From a long-term perspective, having the license confirmed until 2061 and beyond (on the sole condition that Ciner keeps conducting operations) gives tremendous visibility to the business.

Working capital considerations

Back in May, I singled out the accounts receivable from Ciner's parent company in Turkey, CIDT, as something that should be collected and should help finance Ciner's capex program. Though receivables did go down in Q2, this was thanks to ANSAC (the marketing arm of US producers), and not CIDT. At the end of June, there was still $29.1M due by CIDT, related to sales that go back to mid-2017.

(Source: Ciner Resources LP'sQ2 report)

CIDT's new production capacities in Kazan, Turkey, had a slower-than-expected ramp-up (which contributed to the firm prices worldwide year-to-date). This may be a factor in the delayed payment, and things might improve as CIDT's new capacity becomes fully operational by year-end. At this stage, I would not worry too much, but given the tense situation in Turkey, I'd prefer to see the cash in Ciner Resources LP's bank account sooner rather than later.

A Distribution hike around the corner? Not so fast

With the inflow of cash from the royalty settlement and an improving working capital position (even more so if the CIDT overdue amounts get paid down), Ciner could, in theory, afford to raise its distributions, which stand at $0.567 per quarter at present.

The question was asked during the Q2 earnings call, and CEO Kirk Milling did not close the door on the possibility:

We are in a very good cash position now coming off the settlement. The fundamentals look very good. I think we were hesitant coming off a tough operating quarter. We feel good about the actions we have taken over the last 12 months to 18 months to improve reliability which ultimately will affect volume produced. But – and I think if we start to hit those going forward, clearly I think looking at the distribution again and beginning to raise the distribution is definitely in the foreseeable future, but it was just a tough call I think coming off the tough operating quarter in Q2.

The door isn't closed, but it does not look like a hike is imminent either. I think that Ciner should be in no rush to raise the distributions indeed. As highlighted by Kirk Milling and our analysis of the Q2 results, the underlying performance must improve for higher distributions to be possible. The decision should not be based on short-term cash inflows from non-recurring items.

It should be noted, also, that:

Some of the company's markets are probably peaking, like flat glass which in the US has been supported by a dynamic construction market.

There is a sizeable capex program to finance, with maintenance capex raised, and expansion capex increased to include a new chemical calcination project, in addition to the energy cost reduction plan announced in Q1

It would be a terrible decision to raise the distributions too early, only to cut them a few quarters later as economic conditions become less supportive. I think management has this in mind too, and the distributions will most likely remain flat in the next quarters. It will take consistent performance over several quarters for a hike to be considered.

Technical picture

Ciner Resources LP is above all an income play, and investors should not be obsessed with price fluctuations. Those are mostly useful to find a favorable entry point, like after the sell-off back in May.

Let us just notice that the Q2 results in August did not provide a sufficient catalyst for the unit price to break through the top of the descending channel. Since then, the shares have been trading near the 50-day moving average.

(Source: finviz.com)

Takeaway

Stripping out the non-recurring impact of the litigation settlement, Ciner Resources LP had a weak second quarter, weighed down by production issues that were expected for the most part.

This should not be a concern to unitholders, as the partnership has low debt, got a cash inflow from the settlement, and above all, enjoys the lasting competitive advantage from its Green River trona deposit, with its main license now secure beyond 2061.

In my opinion, more patience will be needed for the distributions to be raised, but the current 8.40% yield is nothing to sneeze at.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.