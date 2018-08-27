A Fast Growing Energy Producer Named Gulfport

We take a more in-depth look at Gulfport in the paragraphs below.

The energy sector had a nice showing last week as energy prices rose after a string of weekly losses. I recently received an inquiry from a Seeking Alpha follower on a small-cap energy concern. Given that, I thought I would share some updated research that was published exclusively to Insider Forum members early in June. The stock is up almost 15% since then but still has an attractive risk/reward profile.

Company Overview:

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is an Oklahoma City-based independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company focused on the discovery, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLS). The company produced ~1,288.6 million cubic feet equivalent of natural gas equivalent (MMcfe) per day in 1Q18, of which 88% was natural gas. Gulfport's principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio and the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP). Formed in 1997, the concern employs ~330. The stock has a current market cap of approximately $2 billion and trades at around $11.50 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Properties:

Utica Shale: Gulfport maintains leasehold interests of ~237,000 gross (215,000 net) acres in the Utica Shale. This property has ~3.9 trillion cubic feet of net proved reserves of natural gas equivalent (Tcfe), consisting of ~76% of dry gas, 13% of wet gas, and 10% of condensate. Utica was responsible for ~1,030.8 MMcfe per day in 1Q18 or 80% of the company's production. Gulfport is operating two rigs in Utica and intends to drill 36 to 40 gross wells (26 to 29 net) and turn-to-sales 33 to 37 wells during 2018. In activities that it has an ownership interest but is not operating the wells (i.e. non-operating activities), Gulfport expects to drill 7 to 8 net wells and turn-to-sales 9 to 10 net wells.

SCOOP: Acquired by the company in February 2017, the SCOOP comprises ~92,500 net acres, which holds ~1.5 Tcfe of net proved reserves, comprised of 67% natural gas, 19% natural gas liquid, and 14% oil. SCOOP was responsible for 245.6 MMcfe or 19% of Gulfport's production in 1Q18. The company plans to operate ~3 rigs on average during 2018 with the intention of drilling 15 to 16 gross wells (10 to 11 net) and turning-to-sales 20 to 22 gross wells (16 to 18 net).

Overall, approximately two thirds of the company's expected drilling & completion (D&C) capital expenditures for both properties have been deployed in the first half of 2018.

On August 1st, the company posted earnings per share of 33 cents a share, just slightly above expectations. Revenues came in for the quarter at just under $325 million. This was slightly below expectations, even though sales were up nearly 25% year-over-year. The company routinely hedges 50-70% of its expected production over the next twelve months.

Source: Company Presentation

As you can see from the graphic above, the company has several positive developments in the second quarter and slightly raised its forward guidance. Leverage ratios continue to fall, all capex is being funded out of cash flow, and Gulfport expects to be cash flow positive starting in the third quarter of this year.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also purchased some five percent of its outstanding shares in the second quarter. It bought back a similar amount of stock in the first quarter. Gulfport delivered a 28% increase in production and adjusted EBITDA from the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

As stated above, the company's financial flexibility and balance sheet continue to improve. Since mid-May, six analyst firms have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings on the stock including JPMorgan and Piper Jaffray. Price targets proffered range from $13.00 to $18.00 a share.

Verdict:

Based on the overview of Gulfport, one would think the company is hitting on all cylinders and the share price would reflect this performance. However, the company's stock has slid with natural gas prices over the years, although both have done better of late. Insiders have been net buyers in the stock in 2018 with the latest purchase occurring in late May when a director bought a little over $100,000 in new shares.

Gulfport has a significant amount of inventory to exploit on its two prolific properties and is becoming increasingly more cost efficient. Once its ~$415 million investment in Mammoth is factored out, Gulfport is trading at ~2x TTM adj. EBITDA. Even the more apropos Enterprise Value to TTM EBITDA metric is less than ~5x. Guessing the direction of natural gas prices is difficult, but guessing what Gulfport is going to do with its free cash flow is not. The company is marching in the right direction and more upside seems likely.

