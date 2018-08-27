Apple: Still Cheap At $1 Trillion

Due to huge free cash flows in the December quarter, the tech giant will hardly reduce cash balances in the 2H at the $25 billion quarterly capital return pace.

Now that Apple (AAPL) has crossed the $1 trillion market cap threshold, the capital returns need to be reviewed again to derive whether value still exists in the stock. The famous plan for a $100 billion boost to stock buybacks was impressive at much lower values. My investment thesis that the stock wasn't still priced for the EPS boost still stands.

Image Source: Apple website

Still Holding Up

Along with the FQ2 earnings release, Apple announced the intent to add another $100 billion to an already impressive stock buyback plan. At the time back on May 1, the tech giant had already spent $200 billion on stock buybacks since FY12.

Due to tax reform and a balance sheet that included a net cash balance of $145 billion, Apple was expected to aggressively spend on stock buybacks. The tech giant hasn't disappointed.

During FQ3, the tech giant spent $20.0 billion on buybacks. The amount actually trailed FQ2 where Apple spent $23.5 billion in the quarter. Each quarter individually was far above the buyback peaks of around $10.0 billion in the previous couple of years.

Due in part to the weak cash flows in the seasonally slow June quarter and an Irish tax payment, Apple actually reduced the cash balance by roughly $16 billion to $129 billion.

Source: Apple capital returns

These numbers though don't have a lot of meaning until reviewing them in relation to the stock price. After all, Apple started 2017 around $100 and the stock now trades at roughly $216.

Prior to tax reform that allowed for foreign repatriation of cash, the net payout yield had slipped to the 4% level. With tax reform, the yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield has recovered to over 7%.

AAPL data by YCharts

The dividend hike places the yield at 1.4% placing the vast majority of the capital returns on the stock buybacks. Considering Apple ramped up capital returns with FQ2, a full year of this pace of over $25 billion per quarter places the annual spend near $100 billion. At the $100 billion rate, Apple has a net payout yield of nearly 10% with a market cap of $1 trillion. A yield at that level approaches the top 10 in the large cap sector, an impressive feat for a market cap of a trillion. A company with that large of a net payout yield is signaling that the stock is cheap and the value exits in comparison to the assets of the company.

Cash Generation Remains King

The ability to generate cash is sometimes just as important as the ability to grow cash. As the above cash position shows, Apple is slowly reducing the cash balance so the company can't rely on these balances to fuel capital returns in the future.

Apple should be on a pace to produce about $60 billion in free cash flow this year. The $129 billion in net cash goes a long ways when a company is adding $60 billion to the coffers on an annual basis. A key point here is that Apple ramped up the capital return plans with the FQ2 or March quarter so the current high level of spending has come during the typically weak cash flow quarters.

The June quarter is typically the weakest, but the biggest quarter by far is naturally the holiday quarter. In the last December quarter, Apple generated roughly $25 billion in free cash flow or around half the cash flow for the year.

AAPL Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

A similar pattern would place Apple at generating roughly $30 billion in this December quarter. The point being that at a $25 billion quarterly capital return rate this calendar year, Apple would actually see the cash balance boosted during FQ1'20. If Apple only spends about $50 billion on capital returns in the 2H of the year, the cash balance will only shrink by a slight amount.

iPhone Sales Fuel Earnings Machine

My investment thesis has remained bullish on Apple in part due to surging services growth. In the last quarter, services revenue reached a record $9.5 billion. The number surged 31% YoY and increased an impressive 4% sequentially for an additional $358 million in quarterly revenues.

For perspective sakes, Splunk (SPLK) just generated $388 million in quarterly revenues and the stock surged to a market value of nearly $19 billion. Just the incremental growth in one division alone would have a market value worthy of a large cap stock.

The key to services growth is having a large iPhone base of active devices. Per CEO Tim Cook on the earnings call the based continues to grow:

iPhone had a very strong quarter. Revenue was up 20% year-over-year and our active installed base grew by double-digits, driven by switchers, first time smartphone buyers and our existing customers whose loyalty we greatly appreciate.

According to GBH Insights, Apple has a 'window of opportunity' for 350 million in iPhone upgrades in the next 12-18 months. The analysts predict 220 million iPhone sales in FY19 that starts in October would justify a stock price of $245.

Apple should sell close to 220 million units in the FY ending next month. The company has already sold 171 million units so far with the typically seasonally weak September quarter still to report. Apple sold about 47 million units last FQ4 so a similar amount this quarter places them in the normal range of the last few years.

The key here is for Apple to keep the user base fresh. New iPhones and more active devices equal higher spending on services. As well, Apple is selling these phones for far higher price points than back in 2015 when annual units sold peaked.

This solid iPhone base will lead to the surging services revenues that generate higher margins. My previous estimate in July was Apple would generate an EPS in excess of $13.50 next year. Ironically, analysts now forecast an EPS topping my forecast.

AAPL EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Using the $13.52 estimates, Apple trades at about 16x analyst estimates. Ex-cash, the stock trades at about 14x FY19 estimates.

One would be hard pressed to argue against the GBH target of $245 based on a growing active iPhone base and surging services business. Apple would only trade at about 16x ex-cash at that target price.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the capital returns at $1 trillion are still extremely impressive. The fact that the large cash flows of the holiday season are upon Apple suggests the company can continue returning $25 billion per quarter to shareholders with little impact to the current cash balance.

Apple should end this year with about a net cash balance of $120 billion while sporting a 10% net payout yield based on the current stock price. As typical with this stock, Apple still appears cheap despite the quick rally from $180 to over $216. Continue to stick with this stock.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.