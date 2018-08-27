Newmont Mining: Time To Shine

There may be an opportunity brewing in the gold miners complex at present. The precious metals complex delivered a sizable move up last Friday (24th of August), which in all probability confirmed at least a daily cycle bottom. The bears are stating that it was Fed chairman Jerome Powell's comments which sparked off the unusual rally in precious metals and that this up-move will be a temporary rally at best.

However, we have seen that respective asset classes usually use binary events to either print a cycle bottom or at the very least confirm that a bottom has taken place. With gold now well over $1,200 an ounce, we are well over $30 an ounce from the lows we printed in mid-August. Therefore, when considering that gold was heavily into its timing band for an intermediate low, the odds look pretty high that we have seen at least a daily if not an intermediate low in gold.

The miners, though, have not been able to recover in any shape or form from the swift down-move they suffered in August (as we can see in the chart below). I'm expecting Newmont Mining (NEM) to deliver a sizable move upwards once gold prints its daily cycle low. Let's explain why.

First of all, with the company recently reporting its second quarter numbers, Newmont had the misfortune of reporting an earnings beat of $0.26 right in the teeth of a steep yearly decline in precious metals. Furthermore, shares were not helped over the past month or so by the fact that top-line sales fell by 11%, and all-in sustaining costs also came in higher.

However, in an up-trending gold market, profitable production can outweigh a stock's valuation. Newmont (from the work it is doing at present in the likes of Northwest Exodus & Twin Underground) is trending the right way in terms of production and profitability. In saying this, Newmont is still cheap from a sales multiple perspective (sales multiples of 2.4 compared to industry's average of 2.7) and should be rewarded by the market by elevated production and improved profitability.

It is all about being on the right side of the cycle. Barrick (ABX) finds itself on the wrong side with declining and rising costs. Newmont through Long Canyon and Merian will be able to keep production elevated. Stable or rising production, along with lower costs, is exactly what the market wants to see in a rising bull market.

Long-term sentiment in Newmont actually fell to lower levels than the bear market bottom we had in the mining complex in early 2016. These levels of depressed sentiment spawned a sizable rally in that year, so a repeat may be on the cards.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

We tested the lows in NEM shares last week, which means the move up past $32.50 in intra-day trading means we have formed a daily swing low. Swing lows are usually a solid way of spotting bottoms, but the advantage here is that stops can be placed pretty close to the share price which reduces risk on a possible long trade.

Look at the basing pattern Newmont shares have been undergoing over the past 2 years or so. Shares have continued to make higher highs and have held above their 2017 lows. The 200-week moving average continues to trend upwards despite shares. Sentiment has really become depressed because of how the asset class broke down this month. We can see this in the Keltner channel below, which shows a penetration of the lower umbrella.

Positive targets for long traders would be:

To get back inside that weekly Keltner chart at around $33.25 For NEM shares to form a weekly swing, which would mean shares would have to surpass around $35.70

Until these two targets, massive risk management should be employed. As already stated, though, stops can be placed pretty close to price here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.