Making Bank: Global Cord Blood Corporation

If you buy these numbers, the Global Blood Cord Corporation is a cheap and highly-rewarding way to get your foot into this growing industry. Though beware regulatory hurdles and policy shifts.

China has by far the largest addressable market for cord blood banking, especially given rising affluence and a culture of sparing nothing for one's children.

The company has grown sales and subscription volume admirably in the past decade. It has kept gross margins at industry lows, while aggressively pumping resources into sales and marketing.

Earlier this year, the China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), practiced in the art of subtlety, changed its name to the Global Cord Blood Corporation. The Board reasoned that the change better reflected its future development direction and business strategy. So if they weren't already, analysts are now apt to launch into a can-they-can't-they on whether this Chinese growth story can make it in the wild.

I say: buy CO anyway. Forget the global market (for now), this is a firm with a lot of things going for it back home. It's got a unique, highly marketable service that compounds in value as medical technology finds ever more uses for it. CO is privy to one of the largest total addressable markets, right in its backyard. It's also fortified by impressive barriers to entry, courtesy of the Chinese government. Not to mention CO is larger and better at making money than its overseas peers.

At $7 per share and 22x LTM PE, CO is cheaper than its pure-play competitors and poised for growth. In this article, I'll share my thoughts about getting into cord blood banking as an investor and walk you through the fundamentals of my personal pick.

Cord blood banks - bulge brackets exist as well

Cord blood banking, or specifically family or private cord blood banking, is when parents pay a private bank to store their babies' cord blood at birth, so that they (the children) will have exclusive access to it in times of need. Cord blood stem cells, considered the future of regenerative medicine, are approved to treat nearly 80 diseases of the blood and immune system. Parents typically pay a one-time processing fee when the blood is collected, followed by annual storage fees until their child turns 18 and takes over the account. The industry itself, established in 1989 in Florida, is relatively new and still finding its way to new parents (and investors).

The value proposition makes sense and the business model is lucrative, so I was interested in sniffing out the best horse in the race.

Figure 1: Publicly-listed cord blood banks, financial highlights

CO pretty much dominates. Its sales are far and above second place Cordlife (SGX:P8A), which it owns a 10% stake of anyway. It is also net profit making and so automatically cheaper than most peers. Efficiency wise, CO is also killing it, making fatter margins than everyone else in the business.

The company looks great on paper. And extra cheap since the market has likely been pricing in some suspicion and/or aversion towards Chinese companies. I can't vouch for the veracity of the numbers CO puts out, but fair warning that I will suspend any disbelief for the larger part of this article (i.e. take all financials at face value) and I'd appreciate any reader who cares to join me.

So let's dig in.

Where better than China

Under current PRC government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each of 31 eligible regions. To date only 7 licenses have been authorized and no new licenses will be granted before 2020. CO holds 3 exclusive licenses to service Beijing city, Guangdong province, and Zhejiang province, as well as an equity stake in the blood bank in Shandong province. This makes it the only operator with multiple licenses and the largest cord blood bank in China (and, it seems, the world). It effectively runs a monopoly in the regions it operates in, an edge that no other publicly-listed cord blood bank enjoys.

CO collaborates with 352 hospitals to collect and transport cord blood units to one of its 3 facilities for processing, testing and storage. It also dispatches a 731-person sales team to its partnering hospitals to educate and market its services to expectant patients.

Figure 2: Global Cord Blood Corporation, 10-year sales growth

Figure 3: Global Cord Blood Corporation, 12-year new subscriber and stored units growth

It's fair to say CO has had a good decade. Revenue growth averages in the low teens and FY18 has been a standout year for growth and margins. New subscriber sign-ups have been on a solid uptick in the past 2 years and have recently reached a new all-time high, despite significant price increases implemented in FY14. CO's accumulated subscriber base has grown from 23,322 in March 2007 to 666,618 in March 2017, for a 39.8% 10-year CAGR.

Figure 4: Annual number of births by country, 2011

Adapted from United Nations Statistics Division

CO also enjoys a natural advantage. Its addressable market, measured broadly by the number of births, is unmatched in China (save India, which largely lacks the wealth and infrastructure needed to support a cord blood banking industry). CO is currently licensed to potentially service approximately 2 million new-borns a year and it has consistently hit only 3-4% penetration a year. Which partially explains why the company is pumping so much into sales and marketing and makes me wonder what the ceiling on a proven technology like this is. If CO were to corner even a fifth of its current market, it would more than quadruple its sales without the need to expand to another country or even the next province.

Additionally, cord blood banking sits in that sweet spot between fresh parents sparing nothing for their precious new-borns and middle to upper-class people splurging on the latest buzzwordy western import. These trends intersect beautifully in Chinese cities, where children are doted upon and affluence and awareness continue to rise. The basic cost of CO's 18-year cord blood banking package is RMB22,280 (USD3,250), which sounds relatively affordable way when wrapped up in endless possibilities of life-saving stem cell transplants and regenerative medicine.

Trim operations, fat marketing

Another thing I like about CO and the cord blood banking business - relatively low direct costs. We're looking at consistently 79-81% gross profits since 2013. This takes the cake among comps, which average at 61% but none make below 55%. As the largest operator worldwide and running a concentrated ship, CO likely stands to benefit from economies of scale. It currently utilizes 3 large storage facilities, one per city, which accommodate all its existing cord blood units. A significant portion of operating costs, particularly storage costs such as for maintaining storage cylinders and automated monitoring systems, are fixed.

Figure 5: Global Cord Blood Corporation, cost efficiency

Adapted from CO Annual Reports 2010-2017

Figure 6: Global Cord Blood Corporation, employee count

Adapted from CO Annual Report 2018

Marketing costs for CO, however, have outpaced direct ones, sitting at 20-23% revenue in the past 3 years. The sales and marketing division dwarfs administration and laboratory staff. Which might be a cause for concern if it's owing to a highly competitive landscape (the service is relatively homogenous after all). Or if sales are highly dependent on manufactured hype or seller persuasiveness. But for CO, this does not apply on both counts. The company is essentially a monopoly in its core markets due to the local licensing regulations. And cord blood banking is neither voodoo science nor cosmetic surgery - it has an undeniable value proposition proven out for almost 26 years.

Right now marketing spending is necessary for CO and other cord blood banks to gain access to and educate their potential customers. The nature of cord blood banking makes for a long runway to ubiquitous uptake, and a growth stage that will likely span generations. For instance, the first cohort of infants using cord blood banks in the early 1990s are only now in their twenties, ready to be parents. They would have, at the age of 18, if not earlier, been made aware of the existence and rationale for their stored cord blood and asked to either extend the subscription or relinquish ownership. This would necessarily inform their decision of whether to purchase the service for their future children. Taking a bullish view, customer acquisition costs can be spread across future generations and current levels of marketing will not be necessary at scale. For CO, which opened its doors in 2002 and whose oldest customers are only 16 years old, this is still many years in the making. I believe this is a technology that has legs and I urge potential investors to view current aggressive marketing spending as an investment.

Subscription model woes

As alluded to earlier, CO operates on a recurring revenue model. Subscribers in Beijing pay in the range of RMB6,800 (USD995) upfront as a processing fee, and RMB860 (USD125) of storage fees each year. Substantially all of CO's revenue comes from these subscription services, of which recurring storage revenue represents 34.7% (LTM). To incentivize customers to commit, CO offers tiered payment packages, including a discount of up to 30% (on annual fees) to pay for the 18 years upfront.

CO has made 3 known price increases since its inception in 2002, when processing fees were only RMB5,000 (USD730) and annual storage fees were RMB500 (USD73) (not inflation adjusted). The price hikes took place once in FY12 and twice in FY14. Going back to Figure 3, those were the 2 years where new subscriber sign-ups took a significant hit from the previous year (though revenue went up) - which might suggest that customers are price-sensitive.

I thought a bit about how this compares to other subscription-based businesses, like online streaming services or an insurance provider. Call this an unfair comparison, but I think I might like CO better. With these models there's always the risk of customers dropping out - what CO calls early termination, which it has not experienced in significant numbers as yet. Netflix viewers have the option of putting their subscriptions on hold, say, if they're too busy to utilize them, but CO customers cannot because once they drop out, their blood stores get donated away for good (think of all that sunk cost wasted). So then CO looks more like an insurer - it's providing a service that customers don't actively use but they constantly need. Cord blood banking is often marketed as a form of health insurance, just one with a non-monetary (but arguably more valuable) payout. Well, AIG customers can cancel their plans if they're unhappy with their package or if a competitor offers them better terms, but CO customers can't, firstly because CO is the sole provider in the region and secondly because CO and other private banks offer them an substitutable product, their own cord blood.

Not to mention that in traditional forms of insurance, providers are on the hook for a large net payout when an incidence strikes their customers. For cord blood banks, an analogous worst case scenario would be having to release the stored units back to their subscribers for use - something CO can do at virtually no cost (aside from forsaking future storage fees). Augmented by its heavily, frontloaded fee structure, CO makes money on every customer - a gold-standard for the insurance industry.

In the future, as the field of regenerative medicine matures, It might even be a net positive to CO for utilization rates of stored cord blood to increase, even at the expense of lost storage revenue. This will, in aggregate, boost the value and appeal of the service to customers and help drive future new subscriptions, which form the bulk of sales revenue anyway. In this sense, the objectives of CO and its customers are well-aligned, which is always a good thing in business.

(You could also argue that since CO can't reinstate customers after they drop out for a year or two, they're potentially losing revenue from regretful customers. I don't know enough about consumer psychology or game theory to dispute this, so I'll just leave this as food for thought.)

When more births is less bank (and other risks)

In a previous section, I looked at annual births by country to illustrate the relative size of the total addressable market in China. The best numbers I could obtain for comparison were from 2011, and since then the market has naturally grown.

Figure 7: Total annual births in People's Republic of China

Adapted from Statista

The spike in 2016 can be attributed to the relaxation of the notorious one-child policy, allowing some families to have two children if they met certain requirements. Word in Beijing is that China is close to terminating its one-child policy in light of unsustainable birth rates and an ageing population. Ca-ching. I'll admit that I was pretty happy with myself for making this link - umbilical cord blood banking, what a great way to play this landmark policy shift!

So imagine my surprise when I found a section in the annual report on anticipated adverse material effects of relaxing the population control policy, under risk factors. Here's the logic: With only one child in each family, it was previously difficult to obtain matching stem cells if such child needed a transplant. Therefore, the appeal of cord blood banking was high (especially given that such parents are more invested, financially and emotionally, in the well-being of their one and only child). In families with more than one child, the possibility of acquiring matching stem cells from a sibling is increased, and these families may decide not to subscribe to cord blood banking.

Somewhat counter-intuitive but makes a lot of sense. In hindsight, I might even correlate it with CO's decline in new subscribers and revenue growth in 2016. I wanted to highlight this, in case there are other investors who shared my initial misconception. Conversely, you could also KIV this for a short play if the one-child policy does get shelved.

I believe there's some popular fascination (possibly in the Crazy Rich Asians vein) with the psychology and mentality of middle and upper-class Chinese people. I don't have a good enough hold on mainland Chinese culture, and I regard this lack of awareness as a significant risk factor to myself as an investor in CO. Until now, I do not adequately understand the local perception towards Western medicine, nor do I know if CO's services are actually considered affordable for the average family. Some of this is from lack of exposure or empathy, and the rest are cultural leaps that I cannot make unless I pack my bags for an extended trip.

Furthermore, as the sole operator in 3 Chinese cities, CO bears the brunt of responsibility in advertising the benefits and protecting the image of cord blood banking to its potential customers. It cannot afford to make a misstep or endure a scandal. It also has to jump through political hoops to secure more licenses and retain the prized ones it already owns. The business is inherently vulnerable to a host of external factors which it cannot truly diversify against without giving up its thriving core market. The good news is that CO has conducted itself well for the past 16 years, but there is no saying how the societal or political climate will shift against it.

Closing remarks

CO owns approximately 10.1% (as of March 31, 2018) equity interest in Cordlife Singapore, which did US$50m in LTM sales. Cordlife Singapore is the leading cord blood banking operator in Asia, and has a presence in Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. CO has announced plans to leverage on its collaboration with Cordlife to expand into the Southeast Asia market.

As of its latest release, CO had US$677m (US$621m using today's exchange rates) in cash, and no debt. Market cap is around US$800m (down since I first started writing this). Which makes for a conservative EV of US$180. LTM EBITDA was US$52m and FCF was US$47m. It is almost too good to be true. In writing this, it was helpful for me, as a fledgling investor, to make the assumption that there was no second-guessing to be done. Given past reporting scandals surrounding US-listed Chinese firms, you are free to make your own decisions about the credibility of CO's numbers.

I intended to write a brief but comprehensive article to initiate coverage on what I recognized as an outstanding company and an intriguing industry. Although this piece has become quite extensive (at the expense of any readership), it is by no means conclusive. There is a long and growing list of factors I have yet to delve into: the role of public cord blood banks, the utilization rate of stored cord blood, related industries and technologies, PRC Antitrust laws, obtaining value from "matching services" and industry knowledge, CO's management, among others. Based on what is at hand right now, I am decidedly bullish on CO. If I do grow to form a different opinion, I hope to supplement this article with my findings. Looking forward to comments and thanks for reading.

